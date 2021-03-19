Coliseum Lexus of Oakland
Customer Reviews of Coliseum Lexus of Oakland
Be treated according to the country of origin
by 03/19/2021on
The 1 star is only because the sales reps did their best to serve me ( Freddy & Sam ). But the Finance Manager Sayed Massoud took it all away within no time post CONTRACT SIGNING. I purchased a CPO RX 350 from this dealership recently. I am writing this review for my worst experience from their employee SAYED MASSOUD (FINANCE MANAGER). Although I felt his behavior was unprofessional across the board, I was surprised when he made racist remarks right after completion of my transaction. All car dealers provide some basic facilities for buyers which even this dealership provides but I was denied those basics. Within 5 mins of signing the agreement I found out why. (Its because of the country I come from) 1. I Was denied a weeks time to make a small portion of down payment with my new credit card, I had made most of the down payment with other sources( I choose to make a down payment for $20K with only 3K balance) & the pending amount was guaranteed with my 1 weeks post dated check. 2. On asking for taking the delivery on valentines day with my wife 2 days after the signing the agreement, I was told I have to take the car that same night as there is some insurance issues post signing the agreement. 3. LAST BUT NOT THE LEAST JUST WITHIN 5 MINS OF SIGNING THE AGREEMENT I WAS REMINDED OF MY ORIGIN IN VERY POLITE TONE BUT WITH VERY HARSH WORDS.(THIS TRIGGERED EVERYTHING DOWNHILL) 4. I was also denied a car drop off by Sayed because I had come in my car & now with his selective imposed rule for me of immediate delivery how do I take both my cars back home being the only driver. That's when Freddy my sales rep stepped in & agreed to drop of my car at my residence the next day. The senior most management person after the owner for this dealership was made aware of all this & offered to cancel the contract with vehicle return option which was more like a pain for me & not someone who is at fault. A vehicle that I had already spend weeks looking for & finally liked to my best. On denying the need to return the vehicle he also generously offered a detailed car wash. On asking for a better substantial serious action so that no one else has to go thru this as it is Lexus Brand who we look at not the employee the management stopped responding back to me. Now this is one of my biggest purchases ever made & I feel very low to be having it done with this dealerships experience. I HOPE THE OWNER READS THIS & TAKES THE CORRECTIVE ACTIONS TO MAKE PEOPLE HAPPY ABOUT BUYING A LUXORIOUS CAR FROM A BRAND LIKE LEXUS. VERY UNHAPPY WITH THE DEALERSHIPS MANAGEMENT'S ACTION TO RECTIFY THE WRONG.
HEALTH WARNING
by 07/14/2020on
Last week I took my car to Lexus of Oakland for service and they disinfected the interior of my car with 5 to 6 seconds of a heavy-duty electrostatic spray. They neither asked for my permission or gave me any notice ahead of time. When I asked what it was, I was told it was just disinfectant, but when I opened the door to check I was overwhelmed by the fumes and became violently ill after returning home. I have emailed the general manager three times over the past five days, explained what happened and asked for the name of the product they are using, but they have failed to respond. I just want to warn everybody that I’m concerned Lexus of Oakland is using a potentially toxic product inside everyone’s vehicles, that has not been approved by the EPA for use with COVID-19 and that whatever it is may be causing harm.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Not knowledgeable and not willing to try to resolve the problem
by 06/01/2019on
I just went into Oakland Lexus this afternoon for a wheel lock. I also called for help to get my Lexus audio connected to my new iPhone. I was told to just drop in and go to sales department. Let them know you need help in audio connection. So the “the service specialist” took me to the guy who got me the part and I also asked him about the audio connection issue. The first thing he asked me was “you don’t know how?” I had to bite my tongue not to say anything. If I knew how would I be there asking for help. Honestly, I don’t think he knows it either. Then I went to sales and asked for a specialist. The guy was friendly and tried to help me but it was very obviously he didn’t know how to navigate the system. I had to tell him how and where to find the buttons. Anyway, of course, it didn’t get connected. The same unresolved issue. So he got another guy that was supposed to an expert in the technology to help me. It was another “service specialist guy” who came over. He greeted me and immediately said “so it is not connecting, right? “. He didn’t even try anything. He just stood by my car and said if is not connecting, you need to schedule an appointment for a diagnostic to find out what is the issue. He said it is probably because the new iPhone is not compatible with told car system. If that’s the case, you need to go to the phone guys and ask them about it. The moment I know the diagnostic costs $200, I said I will try to do my own research and try to resolve this issue. And I left. So I went to google and YouTube and found it. Here is the link to educate the Lexus “Specialists”. https://youtu.be/KeBabZMp_RM I clicked the register button to connect to the new phone. I think if you don’t know something, just say you don’t know and you try to find out for your customers but don’t pretend you know it and give such bad advices that costing us money to fix something that takes 2 min to fix. How would you like to be treated the same?! You would probably say “he is a crook” I think Lexus still has a lot to improve on. I am totally not happy about their service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Dealer Experience
by 08/28/2018on
Best experience from a dealer from the time we walked in the door to driving off the lot. Johnny Huang was our sales consultant, young energetic got us in a couple cars to test drive right away, got all our questions answered bonus he speaks Mandarin, Cantonese And English Good thing I speak English, Sorry I can't remember the others that helped us that day.but everyone was professional, polite, patient and very helpful. We are seniors so learning how to navigate all the new stuff was a lot at one time but had a great Rep that helped us get things set up to drive home. Thanks Again to Johnnie and the Lexus Staff.
SERVICE FINAL VERY NASTY
by 07/08/2018on
I come to buy car with sale name is ANTHONY is very nice guy, but when move to fanial guy and we go though all paper work , he is used nasty wrold to me after see my cerdit , his name is SAYED MASSOUD. I try to cool dowm cuz i need car go to work on monday but more I do more he get over, the end i cant handle anyore I walk out dealer without car. I hope manager fix this problem . my name is PHONG LY .
Great buying Experience
by 01/11/2018on
I bought a car a couple days ago from Matthew M and it was a great experience. Matt was more than helpful in showing me all the features the car had to offer as well as solid company during the test drive. I feel like my my car buying experience was honest, clear and straight forward, and I have Matt thank for that. Thanks again, I'll see ya next time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Speedy Service
by 05/11/2017on
I went for my first oil change and they treated me very nice and i love the Lounge area with even a soda fountain machine which i only seen at restaurants. I would come back again to see Abe
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
professional salesperson
by 05/11/2017on
i went to few dealers and was not happy with the service and price. I called Coliseum Lexus and Vicky was very nice and gave me a great price on my new es300 Lexus. I definitely use there service again and refer my brother.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very nice people here
by 06/03/2016on
I was here with my wife earlier. We had 2010 Mercedes benz E350 just gave it to my son. We are looking for new car never owned a Lexus before but our sales person Phillip was very knowledgeable about Lexus and great customer service. if we decide to buy Lexus we will come and buy from him
Failed to meet Lexus Expectations
by 03/06/2016on
Failed to meet expectations! As a car buyer trading in a 2009 MB E350 and a former Lexus owner (from another state)...the entire transaction failed to meet my expectations due to lack of leadership and accountability at this dealership. The sales transaction was no issue...it was the trade-in and finance areas which were a failure. I ordered my Lexus NX and traded in my Mercedes the same day. I was advised a check would be sent to me in 3 business days. Well it did not happen. I went back the following weekend to change the color of the vehicle. Found out my car was already "sold" and I still had no check for my car.. I handed them title the week before. They told me "the business office is backed up"...and where is this my problem? Fast forward...29 days later...the NX arrived and I picked it up and then I was handed the check...dated 23 days after the title was handed over... I asked for compensation for this mishap...NO ONE took ownership of the issue...painfully they gave me mud guards and winter floor mats... The finance office was a joke...no customer service or accountability to the situation. Not once "we messed up"...just our business office was backed up. Unreal...And this is Lexus dealer?.. Mercedes would have not done this at all! They say they are a Lexus Dealer ...not sure... After one month no one called me to check up or see if I needed help or see how the overall delivery process took place... Since no one from the dealership took any leadership I took the matter to Lexus Corporate to the office of Jeff Bracken to for resolution. I provided them with a 3 page letter will all the issues and examples of how bad they handled the situation from a customer service point of view. Lexus Corporate had the vehicle re-delivered at Lexus of Marin and provided me with an extended warranty, XM Service and other items good willed for the length of the lease. Lexus of Oakland did NOTHING. So sad...it took the fun / pleasure of buying a new car to painful situation. I will never coming back to this dealer again...Look at other options when buying a Lexus... Lexus prides themselves on "We're equally dedicated to offering exceptional customer experiences. And in doing so, creating loyalty throughout the world--not just with the people who buy our vehicles, but the people in the communities around us." ...From their corporate website... I had an "exceptional failure" with this dealership...due to lack of accountability...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor service whith the selling agent
by 09/16/2015on
I was in the dealer lexus Monday (Labor Day) the service was very bad in the area of financing the older man did not behave so kind to me [non-permissible content removed] who was even afraid to negotiate with the end I overcome everything because I interested in the car as seller knew well cheat sold me all kinds of insurance that did not need, without knowing the cost of each insurance and no written contract at the end I got it by email and the next day back to cancel the insurance I was in arguments with the selling agent I cancel all insurance and in the end I refused to sell the car and made it back to the dealer and not recommend anyone to buy car in the dealer coliseum Lexus of Oakland and be carefull if they are to buy car there so you do not get ripped off
Unsatisfied dealsership
by 08/07/2015on
I am totally unsatisfied at dealership and service center. There is lots of hassle to pay money. They wanna take a lot of extra money as the name of this and that but we can not get any quality service and hard to reimburse any payment or service. Even I signed everything and they took the money from insurance company or where from they took. They said we call after the technician will back but after one month, they start to say my problem is not covered at plan. Why they don't know about the coverage and why they took my car for three days? After one month, how they can say thats not covered? After one day of purchased my car, I cant repair the small scrached, which was been at the car at time of buy. I had bid problem to say with the manager, service manager etc, They don't wanna take even after one day. If possible, don't waste your time at this dealer as that for service or purchase the car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mariah and Galen are superstars.
by 11/05/2014on
I recently purchased a Certified pre-owned 2014 IS250 from Coliseum Lexus and it was one of the easiest, low pressure experiences I have ever had a dealership. I saw this car online and went to the dealer just to test drive the car with no real intentions on buying it. I was greeted right away by Mariah who introduced me to Galen. Together they made the interaction so easy that I ended up just going ahead and buying the car. I would recommend them to anyone looking to purchase a Lexus in the future.
Worst Customer Service Ever
by 07/27/2014on
I found a car I was very interested in and emailed the internet manager at the dealership about it. I live far away, so email was my best method of trying to find out details about the car and whether the price was firm or negotiable. It was during this process that my contact flat out lied to me twice to get me to drive to the dealership. He was rude, dishonest, and had no respect for me or my time. When I tried to clarify the truth of the matter in email, he was sarcastic and lied even further. I am a very successful business woman who is acustom to communicating with difficult clients daily, and I have never been treated so poorly or had someone be so blatantly dishonest. I was ready to buy a car this weekend, but because of this experience, this dealership will NOT be getting my business. Beware- they will lie, cheat, and steal their way into your checkbook - I don't even trust what they are saying about the quality of their cars now.
Horrible Trade In experience, Don't buy a car here
by 07/21/2009on
I traded in my G35 bought a 2007 IS250 from Eric who was a really friendly and a good salesman. I also had them install the XM Radio reciever and the service department was polite and they finished the job a little early (which was nice since I was waiting) However, the Finance Manager was extremely rude and has now made it my personal mission to try and get as many people to stop going there as possible. I traded in my car and told them that I had a car payment that was set up on direct deposit and it was due in a couple weeks, and I was told "no problem". Since I was trading it in, I wouldn't have to worry about this becasue they were going to pay off the car. Well, I didn't put the money in the direct deposit account and I was charged a car payment for the car that I didn't even own anymore and I was charged a $20 overdraft fee by my bank. I called the dealer and they said they were working on paying off my car and they did a couple days later, but when I called back to talk to the Finance Manager, Saehee, she told me it was MY FAULT, which is crazy since I told her the situation, and that I should have kept money in the account, and there is no way they would pay the overdraft fee since it was my mistake. I told her that this is no way to treat a new Lexus owner who planned on taking his car there for all oil changes and service, and that it was just the way that they are handling business that is bothering me... its more principal than the $20. Then she told me that I only bought a Used Lexus, not a New Lexus and she has nothing more to say to me and hung up on me. Overall, it doesn't matter if it is a $1 mistake or a $1000 one, I didn't make it and this dealership should not be treating their customers like this. I will NEVER go back here unless it is to convince some people walking around the lot not to buy a car from her.
