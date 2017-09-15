1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Ever wonder why buying a car is an experience dreaded by so many people? Go to Broadway VW in Oakland (aka Volkswagen of Oakland) and you won't wonder any longer. We went there to find out about VW's Sign Then Drive program and what the VW we wanted would cost, if it was included in the program. After the meet and greet, I was sat down at a sales desk and, first thing, the salesperson asked if I was ready to buy today. My reply was a second request to tell me about the program and what the VW we wanted would cost, if it was included in the program. Would we be interested in a similar VW if the price was right? No. Would we be interested in a similar VW if the price was really right? No! Was there any price that would interest in a similar VW? Though I was tempted to ask if the salesperson didn't understand the "N" or the "O", I simply replied again, "no!!" and said again that I wanted was to know what the VW we wanted would cost if it was included in the program. The salesperson got up, walked to where a white-haired old man was standing and, together, they walked out of the dealership. I'd been there, maybe, five minutes. While I was waiting for the salesperson to return, another salesperson placed a plate of food on the desk next to where a I was sitting and returned to inner sanctum of the dealership. Presumably the food was for the salesperson who was "assisting" me. Five more minutes passed with me sitting and speculating what was going on before I got up and walked to the doorway through which the salesperson and the old man had left the dealership. I met them there as they were coming back into it. The old man asked if I couldn't wait a few minutes in a tone of voice that, I suspect, was intended to intimidate me into sheepishly returning to the salesperson's desk and buying whatever he wanted to sell me, today. Instead, I told the old man that informing me of whether the VW we want is included in the program and what it would cost shouldn't take a minute let alone 10-15 minutes. The old man retorted that I could buy the VW we wanted for a price that was way higher than the highest possible MSRP and pay over $100 a month more than the highest program payment quoted on the VW site for the VW closest to the one we wanted. I followed my wife to our car and drove home. She'd left the dealership after I told the salesperson I wasn't going to buy today the second time. She's a lot patient than I am. The VW we wanted was the car we wanted when we went into the dealership. It's not the car we want now. Saturn sells German cars at least as highly rated in Germany as VWs so we're going to find out soon whether or not a Saturn is going to be the car we want. After an Audi, two BMW cars, a 911 Porsche and a beat up old Jetta that I drive in areas where a shiny new car would make me a target, maybe it's time for an Opel. Maybe the folks at Broadway VW did me a favor. Read more