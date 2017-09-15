Volkswagen of Oakland
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Oakland
Poor Customer Service
by 09/15/2017on
I really thought I was done with this dealership after getting rid of the Jetta that I returned because of the whole diesel fraud back in April 2017. Well the third part agent didn't tell me I need to go on the DMV site to change ownership. Got a letter from DMV that the registration is still in my name and needed to renew the registration. Called DMV left a message and two days later Brian calls me to get that take care of. He was to send over the authorization form via email and told me to call if I didn't have it. Well I didn't get it........ The first sales rep I got kept saying Brian isn't there yet I JUST talked with him 60 seconds ago. I tried to explain that I had just talked with him and if he could just go check who handles the dmv registration changeovers. He left me on hold until the phone went to voicemail because he simply didn't want to deal with finding the right Brian or connecting me with someone who could help me......like Felinda, the manager. I could tell from his voice that I was just a big nuances and he was just looking for a way to get rid of me. Then I called back to get ANOTHER incompetent employee who got me over to another employee who left me on hold for so long that my phone call AGAIN went to voice mail. I called back a third time and this time asked for the manger Felinda. I asked to speak to her directly. I was patched through to her VOICEMAIL. So I called back to get her on the line. At this point I'm livid and rightly so. So I kept calling back until someone would get off their [non-permissible content removed] and actually do something to help me. That took 10 call backs until some found her. Seems that the only way to get anyone to respond at VW is to be the squeaky wheel. Niceness doesn't work at this dealership. It did 10 years ago when I bought my EOS but since then the whole staff has changed. My registration is due on the 18. I called on Monday to have this handled. It is now Wednesday. I'm upset about , ONCE AGAIN, the customer service of the employees at VW Oakland. Check out my other reviews. I truly hope that this place goes out of business. With the way I have been treated there starting with the guy who leased me my jetta in 2013 to today, I truly hope that no one else has the displeasure of dealing with their rudeness. I have a beautiful BMW 328i convertible with 17,000 miles on it that drives like a dream and costed me less then my crappy Jetta TDI. So glad to be rid of the VW and THIS dealership. BMW staff is so much nicer, classier and knowledgeable over all. Stay Away!
Awesome service
by 03/01/2017on
Had a wonderful experience her buying a car from Samuel. Was looking at a golf for my aunt who is 60 over. Samuel was very attentive, informative and helpful. My aunt is older so his patience was much appreciated as he went through explaining all the features of the car and exactly what each instrument panel did. I think this may have been one of the best experiences we have had from start to finish. If your going to buy a car go see Samuel. Thank you again!
VW Golf 2016
by 08/11/2016on
Sully Samimi and Julian were so amazing to work with. Their kind heart and patience helped me process this big decision on finding the right VW for my needs. This was my 5th VW and they made the best experience yet!
My new GTI
by 08/03/2016on
every was professional, knowledgeable & courteous! I was & out in no time at all! Now wit all the info that out there, no need to spend much time on the price
Great Experience
by 07/28/2016on
Good customer service. Didn't feel like I was being hustled. My salesman David was easy to interact with and easy to contact throughout the buying process.
Awesome service at VW of Oakland
by 07/24/2016on
Knowledgeable and friendly sales professionals. Everyone was extremely helpful and nice. I would recommend VW of Oakland to anyone in the market for a car!
Repeat customer
by 07/23/2016on
Friendly and non pressured sales staff. Ready to accommodate my needs. I have purchased three cars from this dealer and drive past one that is much closer because I like working with them better
Fast friendly help. Great car and price.
by 07/19/2016on
David, was so great. Fast, efficient friendly. Addressed my every concern. Was by my side through financing, service questions, till the very end and stayed late to make it all happen.
Sales
by 07/05/2016on
Everyone is friendly and likes to help. They try their best to get you in a car you like. They don't pressure you to buy a car it's just happens.
Love my Golf SportWagen
by 06/12/2016on
Without any pressure or sense of urgency our salesperson Sam listened to what I wanted, found the car I wanted, then got it to me in the time frame and price he promised. The numerous other Volkswagen dealerships I contacted had a horrible habit of promoting color and option choices I really wasn't interested in while at the same time steering me towards something they had in stock.
Great price, easy transaction
by 06/02/2016on
I contacted VW of Oakland about a vehicle and they gave me a great price over email (unlike many dealers who promise they will give you a great price but refuse to give quotes by email or phone). I showed up, closed the deal, and left with the car. No quirky sales tactics, no hidden fine prints. In one word: easy.
Great car buying experience!
by 05/31/2016on
Tony Rohayem and his team displayed the highest levels of professionalism and integrity during our interactions. The staff were all very knowledgeable. During the purchase experience, I did not feel pressured, and my questions were addressed to my satisfaction. The sales team successfully delivered on a great deal. Overall, a very positive experience. I highly recommend Volkswagen of Oakland and look forward to continued business with them over the years.
New Dune Buggy
by 05/31/2016on
That Volkswagen had remembered that I was looking for a yellow Bug and they called me months later to tell me of a new one that was available which I ended up buying and I love it!
Great Experience and a Great Car!
by 05/17/2016on
Working with Armani, Ryan, and the whole team at VW Oakland was an absolute dream. I have never purchased a car before, and they made the experience fun, exciting, low-pressure, and transparent.
BUYER BEWARE!!!
by 09/06/2015on
I have now had two horrendous experiences with this dealership. Please do yourself a favor and don't even walk in their front door. Two words to explain the most recent idiotic mistake this dealership has made: IDENTITY THEFT. My husband and I bought a CPO car from this dealership last November (2014). The buying experience was pretty good, and we were both pretty happy at the time. Flash forward to two weeks ago, I get a credit card in the mail that I never signed up for...and another....and another. I called and found out that someone had stolen my identity. One of the credit card companies said that whoever had my information had my driver's license number among other information. According the fraud representative that I spoke to, it's rare for identity thieves to get that information. So all of this is going on and I'm wondering how my identity was taken. I initially thought it was cyber fraud. Then...one full week after I start to deal with this issue, I get a letter in the mail (no call, no email, pretty much the slowest and impersonal form of communication that you can possibly think of) from VW of Oakland that there had been a break-in on July 27th and some of my paperwork had been stolen from their building. July 27th...and the date on the header of the letter is August 20th. Nice, so you waited over three weeks to notify me...awesome. At that point, I had already been dealing with my identity theft. A phone call on July 28th would have been really helpful. So now I get to spend DAYS of my life picking up the pieces due to this dealership's blatant disregard for basic security practices. Not to mention that this could potentially haunt me for years to come. Just in case anyone else had their identity stolen from VW of Oakland and is reading this, the website for the Fair Trade Commission is a great resource for what you need to do to clean up the mess. https://www.identitytheft.gov/ Beyond that, I had several atrocious experiences with the unprofessional and uncaring service department. I don't really feel the need to elaborate on that. It seems like there are plenty of other reviews that show the ridiculousness of how their service department does business. But I will say this, they don't care about their customers one iota. I live closer to Winn Volkswagen and their service department is stellar in comparison. Please do yourself a HUGE favor and go there instead. I plan to post this review on any and all review sites and social media outlets that I possibly can in order to save others my terrible experience.
Great buying experience
by 08/01/2014on
Just bought a passat and am very impressed by the great service. They treated me with respect and gave me a fantastic deal. It was low pressure and pleasant.
Scattered but willing to deal
by 12/05/2012on
The salesperson kept getting confused about everything - the numbers we were e-mailing back and forth, the model and specs of the car, but was persistent about staying in contact and we eventually ended up with a very good price. We conducted all of our negotiations by e-mail and only went to the dealership to pick up the car after we purchased it. That was just as well because the dealership was pretty dark and dingy, we didn't even want to sit in the dirty old chairs in the waiting room. We didn't get much information about the car until we drove it to a better-lit area of the dealership to try to figure out the controls ourselves, then the sales manager came out and helped us. I would only recommend this dealership to buyers who know exactly what they want and are skilled negotiators. Save yourself the time and trouble, don't go there in person!
Excellent internet sales transaction
by 11/04/2012on
I was in the market for a Touareg, and used Edmunds to look up vehicle info and inquire to local dealers. 5 dealers responded, but Keith from VW Oakland seemed very personable and responded promptly to my questions. After several emails, I decided to deal with VW Oakland and I am very happy with my decision. The deal was great, the transaction was fast and smooth, and we were in and out of there in less than 2 hours! I highly recommend VW Oakland and would deal with them again in a future purchase!
I will tell my friends/family to buy from VW Oakland!
by 06/11/2012on
I wasn't looking forward to shopping for a new car. Then I walked through the doors or VW Oakland and everything changed. What a pleasure! From the salesman I worked with to the sales manager and the finance guy, I have been amazed at the sincere, attentive and pleasant attention and service we received at every step. The car is new, so I can't rate the mechanics yet, but I have all the confidence that this association will continue to be a professional and strong one. And I LOVE our new Golf!!!
Surprisingly Excellent Experience
by 07/05/2011on
I expected my first new car buying experience to be a nightmare, as it often is for most people, but I was consistently and continually surprised by the service I received from the VW of Oakland Sales staff, specifically Dave Parsons. After requesting an online quote, I was of course immediately barraged by a slew of emails from every VW dealer within fifty miles, but Dave at Oakland called me within an hour as well to schedule a test drive. Any questions I had regarding the model on their lot were answered via email almost immediately. Their GTI, while close to what I wanted, had the sunroof package included which was an extra $2,000 I had not been expecting to pay for. When I informed Dave that I had located the base model at another dealership further away and would be canceling my appointment with him, he had the exact the car driven up from the other dealership to his location with only a few hours notice. Appreciating that kind of effort, I agreed to come in and take a look at the car, but asked that he honor the deal promised to me by the other dealership, which was invoice price. He agreed to this prior to our meeting and honored it when I came in for a test drive. Immediately after arriving at the dealership, we took it out on the road with a full tank of gas, and Dave explained the various features. Later, while the paperwork was being taken care of at the finance office, we spent the spare time going over every detail of the car. They even gave me exactly what I asked for on my trade in vehicle without a fuss, which I was not expecting. We finished the entire process in less than three hours, which to my understanding, is pretty quick. Overall, I got what I wanted, at the fair price I asked for, quickly, without any haggling, all because they were willing to go the extra mile to bring my new car to me. Neither Dave nor the gentleman at the financing office were pushy, and I never felt like they were trying to slip anything by me the entire time. Should I decide to buy another VW in the future or have a friend that's in the market for one, you can bet I'll be thinking of VW of Oakland first. Thanks Dave.
Sales Experience Not To Be Believed
by 11/02/2008on
Ever wonder why buying a car is an experience dreaded by so many people? Go to Broadway VW in Oakland (aka Volkswagen of Oakland) and you won't wonder any longer. We went there to find out about VW's Sign Then Drive program and what the VW we wanted would cost, if it was included in the program. After the meet and greet, I was sat down at a sales desk and, first thing, the salesperson asked if I was ready to buy today. My reply was a second request to tell me about the program and what the VW we wanted would cost, if it was included in the program. Would we be interested in a similar VW if the price was right? No. Would we be interested in a similar VW if the price was really right? No! Was there any price that would interest in a similar VW? Though I was tempted to ask if the salesperson didn't understand the "N" or the "O", I simply replied again, "no!!" and said again that I wanted was to know what the VW we wanted would cost if it was included in the program. The salesperson got up, walked to where a white-haired old man was standing and, together, they walked out of the dealership. I'd been there, maybe, five minutes. While I was waiting for the salesperson to return, another salesperson placed a plate of food on the desk next to where a I was sitting and returned to inner sanctum of the dealership. Presumably the food was for the salesperson who was "assisting" me. Five more minutes passed with me sitting and speculating what was going on before I got up and walked to the doorway through which the salesperson and the old man had left the dealership. I met them there as they were coming back into it. The old man asked if I couldn't wait a few minutes in a tone of voice that, I suspect, was intended to intimidate me into sheepishly returning to the salesperson's desk and buying whatever he wanted to sell me, today. Instead, I told the old man that informing me of whether the VW we want is included in the program and what it would cost shouldn't take a minute let alone 10-15 minutes. The old man retorted that I could buy the VW we wanted for a price that was way higher than the highest possible MSRP and pay over $100 a month more than the highest program payment quoted on the VW site for the VW closest to the one we wanted. I followed my wife to our car and drove home. She'd left the dealership after I told the salesperson I wasn't going to buy today the second time. She's a lot patient than I am. The VW we wanted was the car we wanted when we went into the dealership. It's not the car we want now. Saturn sells German cars at least as highly rated in Germany as VWs so we're going to find out soon whether or not a Saturn is going to be the car we want. After an Audi, two BMW cars, a 911 Porsche and a beat up old Jetta that I drive in areas where a shiny new car would make me a target, maybe it's time for an Opel. Maybe the folks at Broadway VW did me a favor.
