I bought my minivan here. Here is my horrible experience 1. I forwarded my confirmed quotes and likely quotes. Sales manager named ' Sammy Godreau'. He said he will beat all the offers by 500$. I asked him to confirm the price which includes the 500$ beating in writing which he said he will but never send one but he said it should not be a problem and booked an appointment for us. When we showed he didn't beat the price and the lowest price is likely to price which I got verbal confirmation and I offered them to make a call to another dealer via speaker but they never took it and really didn't beat the price. They just matched the price. Since I traveled a long distance along with family I ended up buying it. 2. When I showed up to the appointment the minivan that we are interested in has been sold even though we told them we will show up the next day morning with a confirmed appointment so we have to wait for 3 hours until they transferred the minivan from a different dealer. 3. There is a small manufacturing defect in the minivan when I asked them to take care of it they said it is damage which I need to go through my insurance, there is no scratch or any dent so how in this they call that is damage Worst experience. NEVER BUY YOUR VEHICLE WITH THEM AND IF YOU DO ALWAYS GET WRITTEN QUOTE. Read more