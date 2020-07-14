service Rating

I just went into Oakland Lexus this afternoon for a wheel lock. I also called for help to get my Lexus audio connected to my new iPhone. I was told to just drop in and go to sales department. Let them know you need help in audio connection. So the "the service specialist" took me to the guy who got me the part and I also asked him about the audio connection issue. The first thing he asked me was "you don't know how?" I had to bite my tongue not to say anything. If I knew how would I be there asking for help. Honestly, I don't think he knows it either. Then I went to sales and asked for a specialist. The guy was friendly and tried to help me but it was very obviously he didn't know how to navigate the system. I had to tell him how and where to find the buttons. Anyway, of course, it didn't get connected. The same unresolved issue. So he got another guy that was supposed to an expert in the technology to help me. It was another "service specialist guy" who came over. He greeted me and immediately said "so it is not connecting, right? ". He didn't even try anything. He just stood by my car and said if is not connecting, you need to schedule an appointment for a diagnostic to find out what is the issue. He said it is probably because the new iPhone is not compatible with told car system. If that's the case, you need to go to the phone guys and ask them about it. The moment I know the diagnostic costs $200, I said I will try to do my own research and try to resolve this issue. And I left. So I went to google and YouTube and found it. Here is the link to educate the Lexus "Specialists". https://youtu.be/KeBabZMp_RM I clicked the register button to connect to the new phone. I think if you don't know something, just say you don't know and you try to find out for your customers but don't pretend you know it and give such bad advices that costing us money to fix something that takes 2 min to fix. How would you like to be treated the same?! You would probably say "he is a crook" I think Lexus still has a lot to improve on. I am totally not happy about their service.