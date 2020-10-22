Novato Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Novato Chevrolet
Great leasing experience!
by 10/22/2020on
I leased a new 2020 Chevy Silverado from this dealership a few weeks ago. I worked with David Corral in sales and he was very helpful and knowledgeable. Eddie and Zee were great during the financing process and were able to alleviate any concerns and answer any questions I had during and after purchase. This was a very stress free experience. I highly recommend this dealership for your next purchase or lease!
Install new visor
by 01/09/2022on
The visor on the driver side broke. After purchasing a new one I needed help installing it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest sales and incompetent service
by 05/28/2021on
Their sales team is dishonest. They took a deposit for a new car, including configuration and sale at MSRP. When car is finally manufactured and shipped, they raise the price by over 30%, in order to increase their profit. Their service crew is often clueless. Takes days to diagnose, many more days to repair, and when car is picked up, problems remain.
Great service
by 10/25/2018on
Thanks to all the service team of novato Chevrolet for the excelent service , I rate everything over a 100% satisfactory, the courtesy, timely fashion service and the time to explain what was performed at this service to my vehicle
Lied to by General Manager (Mark I).
by 06/21/2011on
Bought a new vehicle from Navota in April and paid $500 to have it delivered to Orange County. Car showed up with grease stains,sent pictures to Mark I the General Manager,I was told to have it detailed and send him the bill and I would be reimbursed. I have sent a dozen emails and I get the old "checks in the mail". Have not received check yet and still waiting. It seems $150 is more important to him than a satisfied customer. I will let everyone I know in that area and down here what kind of customer service they have. Going back to FORD!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service department!
by 03/16/2011on
I had never been to this dealership before since I don't live in the Novato area. But, while visiting my parents who live in Novato, I had problems with my Tahoe not starting. My dad recommended that I have it towed to the nearest dealership which was Novato Chevrolet. I have to say I was quite impressed by how quickly they were able to fix the problem and how friendly everyone was. I'm glad I brought my Tahoe here and would definitely consider going back if I'm in the area again! Thank you!
Novato Chevrolet Sales Review
by 07/31/2009on
This was one of the worst dealers that I have been to in a long time. We went because of an advertisement in the paper. When we there, one of the salesmen asked what we wanted. We told them a good newer Chevrolelt. They showed us a beat up Hyundai because we came in one and I like it. My husband was buying the car but they wanted to use my credit. I told them no. They kept going back to the back room and making us sit and wait. They tried to sell us the credit fixer for my husband for $300. I told them that we didn't need it. After sitting around waiting for the high pressure salespeople to keep coming back and trying to sell us things we didn't want, we got up and left. I think that they are very unprofessional and high pressuring. Also, they try to sell you cars you don't want because they aren't worth anything.
AWFUL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
by 02/21/2008on
The worst customer experience I have ever had, I will NEVER do business with this dealershiop ever again and the whole thing has soured me on Chevrolet and GM products. I was ignored, lied to and given the run around, promises made were not followed up on and I was left holding the bag. Avoid this dealership.