1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was one of the worst dealers that I have been to in a long time. We went because of an advertisement in the paper. When we there, one of the salesmen asked what we wanted. We told them a good newer Chevrolelt. They showed us a beat up Hyundai because we came in one and I like it. My husband was buying the car but they wanted to use my credit. I told them no. They kept going back to the back room and making us sit and wait. They tried to sell us the credit fixer for my husband for $300. I told them that we didn't need it. After sitting around waiting for the high pressure salespeople to keep coming back and trying to sell us things we didn't want, we got up and left. I think that they are very unprofessional and high pressuring. Also, they try to sell you cars you don't want because they aren't worth anything. Read more