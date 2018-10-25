Novato Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
7123 Redwood Blvd, Novato, CA 94945
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Novato Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Great service

by Manny E. on 10/25/2018

Thanks to all the service team of novato Chevrolet for the excelent service , I rate everything over a 100% satisfactory, the courtesy, timely fashion service and the time to explain what was performed at this service to my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
5 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service

by Manny E. on 10/25/2018

Thanks to all the service team of novato Chevrolet for the excelent service , I rate everything over a 100% satisfactory, the courtesy, timely fashion service and the time to explain what was performed at this service to my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lied to by General Manager (Mark I).

by pissedoff75 on 06/21/2011

Bought a new vehicle from Navota in April and paid $500 to have it delivered to Orange County. Car showed up with grease stains,sent pictures to Mark I the General Manager,I was told to have it detailed and send him the bill and I would be reimbursed. I have sent a dozen emails and I get the old "checks in the mail". Have not received check yet and still waiting. It seems $150 is more important to him than a satisfied customer. I will let everyone I know in that area and down here what kind of customer service they have. Going back to FORD!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service department!

by smarioni on 03/16/2011

I had never been to this dealership before since I don't live in the Novato area. But, while visiting my parents who live in Novato, I had problems with my Tahoe not starting. My dad recommended that I have it towed to the nearest dealership which was Novato Chevrolet. I have to say I was quite impressed by how quickly they were able to fix the problem and how friendly everyone was. I'm glad I brought my Tahoe here and would definitely consider going back if I'm in the area again! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Novato Chevrolet Sales Review

by sschuyler on 07/31/2009

This was one of the worst dealers that I have been to in a long time. We went because of an advertisement in the paper. When we there, one of the salesmen asked what we wanted. We told them a good newer Chevrolelt. They showed us a beat up Hyundai because we came in one and I like it. My husband was buying the car but they wanted to use my credit. I told them no. They kept going back to the back room and making us sit and wait. They tried to sell us the credit fixer for my husband for $300. I told them that we didn't need it. After sitting around waiting for the high pressure salespeople to keep coming back and trying to sell us things we didn't want, we got up and left. I think that they are very unprofessional and high pressuring. Also, they try to sell you cars you don't want because they aren't worth anything.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

AWFUL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

by chs on 02/21/2008

The worst customer experience I have ever had, I will NEVER do business with this dealershiop ever again and the whole thing has soured me on Chevrolet and GM products. I was ignored, lied to and given the run around, promises made were not followed up on and I was left holding the bag. Avoid this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
41 cars in stock
0 new41 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Volt
Chevrolet Volt
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Malibu
Chevrolet Malibu
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes