5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let me just say, McKenna BMW is outstanding. In my search for my first M3, I reached out to McKenna, New Century BMW, Irvine BMW, and Steve Thomas BMW. No one could offer what McKenna could. And my Client Advisor there, Noah Schmerling really showed me why he wanted my business. He wasn't short with me. He wasn't puffing his chest or any of that nonsense that the other dealerships did. Noah just did what he does best offer, his utmost service to me. Here's a bit of my backstory: I did my research on all and went through all their inventories and even test drove a M4 to make sure I knew what I was getting myself into. Then I ultimately said to myself that maybe I didn't need a M3 right now. I was telling myself this only because the allocation for a 6-speed manual transmission M3 was near impossible and the allocation for a M3 in the US was extremely tight, so I counted myself out. And the only ones available were fully loaded models which I didn't need! I still tried to email New Century BMW and Steve Thomas but they were just not interested in me or they didn't put any effort to work with me. Then last week, I decided to browse on existing inventories of M3's. McKenna showed in their inventory a Yas Marina Blue M3 which caught my eye. It had the packages I liked and though it was a DCT model, it didn't deter me. So I reached out to McKenna who had emailed me before and made regular contact with me and Noah instantly emailed me back with an offer I just could not refuse. This was well after 9:30pm or so. He had 2 M3's in stock and he both priced them aggressively with an offer that was just too good to pass up. I absolutely had to have the Yas Marina. This was Monday, and I came in Wednesday ready to sign my forms and get on with my new leased M3. Well, that morning when I came in, Noah surprised me. He said that a 6-speed M3 in Yas Marina Blue just arrived the day before and he wanted me to be the first to see it. He pulled it up front and parked it next to the DCT-equipped M3 that was ready for me. I test drove both and the 6-speed just blew me away at how easy and responsive the auto-rev match was. Silky smooth shifting and smooth clutch grabs throughout. He said that I could choose either, and that the offer to me stands for either. Here I am with a chance to own either a DCT or 6MT and what a treat it was. I was put in such an amazing position I began to call my wife and friends to get their opinions on what to get. My close friend who works near by even came by when I texted him that a 6-speed was there. It took me well over half a hr to finally decide that the 6-speed was the only way to go and I haven't regretted that decision once. It is an absolute blast. Noah took care of me and I am extremely happy with how well he took care of everything for me. His assistant Dominic and their BMW Genius Logan were absolutely great to interact with and they all loved that I have a rare 6-speed M3. One of their Service Advisors, Charlie Kim even came out to greet me that morning and he was extremely cordial and welcoming. McKenna has done an amazing job and I am absolutely ecstatic to be a part of the McKenna family. My wife loves my Yas Marina M3 in Silverstone interior and she can't wait to purchase/lease a new M4. When my lease is up in 3 years, my wife and I are both coming back to purchase M3's and I know who I'll be seeing, Noah Schmerling, the best Client Advisor anyone could ask for. Thank you so much Noah, you made this lease experience the best I've had. There are no nightmare stories here, Noah is the best! Read more