Bad Customer Service
by 04/01/2021on
This business is in my opinion is not a Hispanic consumer friendly business. To say that I was racially profiled by the sales manager Terry Herrera is putting it lightly and trying to be polite because I know this is a public site. But I feel that other consumers need to know that, before visiting this establishment. I am Very disappointed with my recent experience here at this dealership. I'd leased a BMW here a few years back and the customer service in my opinion was the best at that time. Well I must say that a lot sure has changed for the worse since then. I went in this past weekend and found an X5 that I planned on purchasing but after dealing with the sales Manager Terry Herrera and the shockingly horrible customer service she gave me yesterday I don't believe I'll ever be returning to this dealership for a vehicle. After working out all the financial details throughout the day with her I was given an appointment by Terry to be at the dealership at 6:30. I arrived at the dealer on time and was told to have a seat and they were gonna be right with me. I waited an hour past my appointment time and I decided to ask how much longer it was going to be and Terry said that there were people placed in front of me for financing who didn't have appointments. (People I was told had literally walked in right before me and just happen to be Caucasian) Terry made a point of saying "well haven't you ever bought a car before? " Like that was supposed to help me understand why she placed people ahead of me with no appointment and then expect me to wait 4-5 hours to be seen. This was a very disappointing experience when all I was there for was to complete the financing paper work and give my down payment. All the details had already been worked out. Her customer service was beyond horrible. So as I walked out the building to leave I looked back and Terry was talking to one of the customer that she placed ahead of me and was laughing and appeared to me mocking me. It Feels sad to say that I was made to feel like I was placed at the end of the line because I was Mexican. Never been treated that way before at a business and it was a real eye opener. I don't recommend coming to this dealership for car buying and especially if you're of Hispanic decent. I doubt I'm the first customer Terry has treated this way.S
Best Car Experience Ever!
by 01/02/2018on
I want to thank Mr. James Kym and Mr. Patrick Kim for the exceptional service they provided. I am so happy with my new X3! They were very knowledgeable, professional but above all- customer advocates. I truly appreciate the time they spent in helping me find the right car and taking into consideration my preferences. My questions and concerns were addressed. I felt that they cared about me as a person instead of as a number. It would have been better had BMW not discontinued the Maintanence package provided in the past. I would have expected this for a luxury end brand. But overall the entire team - Tony Nguyen, Patrick Kim, Robert Tarkhanyan and James Kym was exceptional. MCKenna BMW with these gentlemen as their representatives has earned my business for life. I would recommend McKenna in Norwalk to my friends and colleagues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales/Finance Team!!!
by 12/20/2017on
Omar Zyout (Sales) and Robert Tarkhanyan (Finance) provided me and my son with a truly remarkable purchasing experience of our new 2018 BMW 440i Gran Coupe. From our first meet, Omar, was friendly, patient and very respectful, listening carefully to our vehicle needs and desires. Negotiating finance terms was truly exceptional as both were very patient and understood (and met) our financial needs. I would highly recommend that my family and friends purchase their new BMWs from McKenna BMW with no hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service advisor!!
by 12/16/2017on
Had a great experience with Charlie, truely exceptional, no complaints at all. Thanks again!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't trust your BMW with this dealership!
by 02/07/2017on
We recently purchased a "certified" 2013 X5 from this dealer. Within the first month, we have had the following problems: - low urea for the diesel engine. This is supposed to be filled when an oil change is done. It had not been. - the rear A/C unit had to be replaced because it was completely dead. They didn't find this is their 150 point certification inspection? - the low oil lamp came on. This vehicle calls for changing the oil every 9,500 miles. It's been only 4,000 miles, yet the low oil light came on. I fear there was little or no inspecting that took place on this vehicle. To add insult to injury, they charge a $50 fee every time warranty service is performed. Really? I have had other manufacturer's certified pre-owned vehicles and never been charged a fee for warranty work. One last point is that they will not do any work or even check something without you leaving the car for 24 hours. That means a rental car each and every time, even for an oil change! It always took an hour and a half to take my car in and get a rental car, then it took a minimum of 45 minutes to pick it up even when the work was already completed and they knew I was coming in. They do not respect the value of people's time. I don't know if the lack of quality of service exists across all BMW dealerships or if this one is just particularly bad. I will soon find out as I will not take my X5 back to this dealer for any future work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome Car Buying Experience
by 02/01/2017on
Salesman Marcos Lopez. Marcos listen to what I was interested in, and didn't try to sell me a car that didn't suit my needs or lifestyle. Marcos was/is personable and friendly, and eager to understand the customer needs without trying to use the stereotypical salesman tactics. He is a great asset to McKenna BMW. BMW Genius Arthur is equally good. He is super knowledgeable about all things BMW. Friendly, and extremely patient. He spent the time to go over all of my car's features. He answered all of my questions and offered helpful hints to maximize my driving experience. He is also a great asset to McKenna BMW.
Awesome car buying experience!
by 12/21/2016on
Got the best deal and service on my new 535. Sales and finance process was fast, efficient and informative. Best car buying experience ever. McKenna BMW also offers free flat bed pick up and delivery for service and free anytime car washes at any of their 8 locations regardless of which store you brought from. Awesome! I'm a customer for life and will refer all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad customer service
by 12/07/2016on
I would give 0 rating if I could, specifically because this is a BMW and I expect exceptional service from them. I bought my certified pre-owned BMW car from this dealer and it has been OVER 4 months that I have not received spare key for the car or the licence plates. I called up number of times and they keep promising in few weeks but that never happens. Really BMW? Do I have to follow up so much on such simple stuff? This is surely not the customer service I expected from a BMW dealer! Also, they were supposed to offer me a tire warranty when i bought the car. That is BMW policy as per another dealer. But they didnt offer any. I tried calling the finance dept to double check that and request more info on it, I left a voice mail and no one has called back till now. I ended up paying 400$ for changing my car rear tire instead of a 50$ deductible because of their shoddy paper work and screw up. I am never going to go back to this dealer or recommend anyone to them anymore.
Fabulous deals at fabulous dealership!
by 07/15/2015on
I cannot recommend this dealership more highly. I have been researching BMW 328i deals around SoCal and have never seen such an amazing deal as on their leased cars online. I read about several of their cars on their online listings and then came to the dealership with a set goal amount of money to spend as a down payment and a per month expenditure. Noah Schmerling and Dominic Torres gave me the opportunity to test drive multiple cars and work out numbers for a couple different cars. They were very patient and helpful with suggestions as to different lease structure deals. I greatly appreciated their hospitality and flexibility in helping me find the right car for their right price. Best dealership and sales experience ever. Thank you Noah and Dominic!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Noah Schmerling @ McKenna BMW is the Best
by 06/30/2015on
Let me just say, McKenna BMW is outstanding. In my search for my first M3, I reached out to McKenna, New Century BMW, Irvine BMW, and Steve Thomas BMW. No one could offer what McKenna could. And my Client Advisor there, Noah Schmerling really showed me why he wanted my business. He wasn't short with me. He wasn't puffing his chest or any of that nonsense that the other dealerships did. Noah just did what he does best offer, his utmost service to me. Here's a bit of my backstory: I did my research on all and went through all their inventories and even test drove a M4 to make sure I knew what I was getting myself into. Then I ultimately said to myself that maybe I didn't need a M3 right now. I was telling myself this only because the allocation for a 6-speed manual transmission M3 was near impossible and the allocation for a M3 in the US was extremely tight, so I counted myself out. And the only ones available were fully loaded models which I didn't need! I still tried to email New Century BMW and Steve Thomas but they were just not interested in me or they didn't put any effort to work with me. Then last week, I decided to browse on existing inventories of M3's. McKenna showed in their inventory a Yas Marina Blue M3 which caught my eye. It had the packages I liked and though it was a DCT model, it didn't deter me. So I reached out to McKenna who had emailed me before and made regular contact with me and Noah instantly emailed me back with an offer I just could not refuse. This was well after 9:30pm or so. He had 2 M3's in stock and he both priced them aggressively with an offer that was just too good to pass up. I absolutely had to have the Yas Marina. This was Monday, and I came in Wednesday ready to sign my forms and get on with my new leased M3. Well, that morning when I came in, Noah surprised me. He said that a 6-speed M3 in Yas Marina Blue just arrived the day before and he wanted me to be the first to see it. He pulled it up front and parked it next to the DCT-equipped M3 that was ready for me. I test drove both and the 6-speed just blew me away at how easy and responsive the auto-rev match was. Silky smooth shifting and smooth clutch grabs throughout. He said that I could choose either, and that the offer to me stands for either. Here I am with a chance to own either a DCT or 6MT and what a treat it was. I was put in such an amazing position I began to call my wife and friends to get their opinions on what to get. My close friend who works near by even came by when I texted him that a 6-speed was there. It took me well over half a hr to finally decide that the 6-speed was the only way to go and I haven't regretted that decision once. It is an absolute blast. Noah took care of me and I am extremely happy with how well he took care of everything for me. His assistant Dominic and their BMW Genius Logan were absolutely great to interact with and they all loved that I have a rare 6-speed M3. One of their Service Advisors, Charlie Kim even came out to greet me that morning and he was extremely cordial and welcoming. McKenna has done an amazing job and I am absolutely ecstatic to be a part of the McKenna family. My wife loves my Yas Marina M3 in Silverstone interior and she can't wait to purchase/lease a new M4. When my lease is up in 3 years, my wife and I are both coming back to purchase M3's and I know who I'll be seeing, Noah Schmerling, the best Client Advisor anyone could ask for. Thank you so much Noah, you made this lease experience the best I've had. There are no nightmare stories here, Noah is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth buying experience with excellent deal from McKenna BMW
by 12/27/2014on
My sales manager - Noah Schmerling and his assistant - Dominic Torres are both very honest and very kind people to work with! They are very straight forward and not pushy at all! The final offer was done through email and all commitment made were honor! I would recommend everyone who is looking for next ultimate driving machine to give them a visit/call firstly. They won't let you down! Very competitive price around SoCal! One of the best dealers and will definitely come back for my next one. Thank you again for all your service! BRAVO!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
James Guan is highly recommended
by 11/18/2014on
James Guan was so helpful, it's good to see an employee like him taking care of people. meeting their needs, really making my family happy about the purchase. Consider him for a higher position on this company due to his professional attitudes.
Fantastic sales team! Thank you Yi-Wen and Dan @ McKenna BMW
by 06/02/2014on
McKenna - they are 10 stars in my book! Went online looking for that perfect X5 diesel and asked over 15 So Cal dealers about their inventory and pricing. Most internet sales know that you are looking for a deal so they try their best but they just can't make the final step to get me to come in. Dan F. in Internet sales went all the way found the car I was looking for: Alpine White w/ Cinnamon brown interior and the options I needed. Dan got me to come in and take a look so that is when negotiations started. At first they were the same as everyone else out there but when I said I wanted to pay this, they said sure instead of the other dealers who said they pass. Dan got his manager: Yi-Wen and surprised me when Yi-Wen recognized me as a former customer of Shelly BMW who bought a 2007 328xi from him. Apparently, Yi Wen had moved to McKenna for a well deserved promotion. While waiting, we were treated to free ice tea and coffee in their little cafe area. Dan also got my complicated lease approved. Complicated because I was still in a current lease with BMWFS and working with them on a lease transfer (someone wanted to take over my current lease thru BMWFS). While BMWFS had an issue with this arrangement and would not approve the debt to income ratio, Dan and his manager: Yi-Wen stepped up to the plate and basically structured the lease with BMWFS conditional on the transfer of the old lease and the new lease would be good. So not only did they discount the price of a brand new X5, they also got me the best financing rates possible - they call it "bank rates" without any additional upcharge! Superb treatment, exceptional service and awesome deal! Go to see Dan for your next BMW - he will take care of you! Want to know my BMW customer survey rating will say? 10 stars all the way baby!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 12/24/2013on
I was very pleased with our purchase of a 2014 X1. Our salesman was Kevin who was referred to us by a friend and colleague. Kevin handled our transaction with a high level of professionalism and contributed to making the experience a very good one. My wife and I are very happy with the car, and are pleased with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Not worth going here
by 11/23/2013on
Was in a market for a new 3 series. Setup an appt with Noah. Upon getting there , showed me the car test drove it the usual stuff. Here's the caveat. Throughout the whole process he does not appear to be interested in working with me. Always with the phone with other customers. Left me at the lot to look at the cars as he had another appointment. Walked out and ended purchasing a 5 series over at Monrovia. Look for Ike if you are at bmw Monrovia. You will get the service/courtesy deserve a bmw customer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Horrible buying experience
by 11/23/2013on
I have to say that my experience with Mckenna BMW was probably the worst buying experience ever. Every dealership (including other BMW dealers) I've worked with in the past has been honest and up front, and never had issues. Not McKenna BMW. They are great on the phone and over email, but in person everything changes. They did not honor a written deal when I came in to complete the purchase, and just let me walk right out the door. This dealer lacks integrity and honesty. Think twice about doing business with them, they dont honor their own deals. What a complete disappointment across the board.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thank you, Noah!
by 10/22/2013on
I just purchased my first BMW from McKenna in Norwalk. Although I was a little hesitant to go at first (mainly because I did not want to deal with any pressure to buy a car) I am glad I did, and mainly because I met Noah. Noah S. helped me throughout the entire process and I can sincerely say that I did not feel pressured at any point. It was quite the opposite. I was treated with the utmost respect and professionalism I have ever experienced at a dealership. And I do not say this because he would always address me by "Sir." I say this because he went straight to the point and did not try to "sugarcoat" any of his answers. Moreover, Noah was extremely patient. He showed me the vehicle, explained to me what every little button in the car is for, and provided me with numerous payment options -- all without any sign of annoyance, hurry, or pressure! If anyone is interested in purchasing a BMW and need a sales man that is honest, patient, and professional I highly recommend paying a visit to Noah at McKenna BMW in Norwalk.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 09/25/2013on
I just got a new car at McKenna. Both Noah and Dominic surpassed my expectations and provided me with a great deal and excellent customer service. I would definitely recommend McKenna. I LOVE my new BMW ... it is beautiful and drives like a dream!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my new BMW X6!!!
by 09/18/2013on
Noah and Dominic are the Dynamic Duo!!!! I purchased my brand new Bimmer from Mckenna and I am absolutely in love!! Their professionalism and willingness to help is unprecedented and very much appreciated!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
NOAH S.
by 08/28/2013on
I just want to give a great thanks Noah and Dominic I just baught my first BMW and honestly I never want to drive anything else hopefully in 10 months hell get me in the 335 M performance. BEST SAL
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Non stop SPAM email
by 04/12/2013on
I selected Mckenna to provide a quote on the vehicle I wanted and actually purchased my vehicle through them. I am getting non stop spam emails from Mariam A. even though I have unsubscribed multiple times from her emails.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes