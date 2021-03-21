1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I drove 80 miles to this dealership because I was planning on buying a white Honda Odyssey with grey interior. However, much to my surprise, the interior was Mocha Brown. A big difference from grey and the exact interior I hate. Wasted drive for false advertising. Car has been on the lot for almost 6 months and the sales manager insisted they are the lowest price and was not willing to negotiate. So maybe it’s still on the lot because of false advertising. They did have the audacity to tell me “I should have called ahead and confirmed the color” to which I replied “I trusted your website” all the while Cesar insisted the interior color was grey, so even if I had called that would have been the information given. The interior was clearly the “mocha leather” and the manger said brown or mocha is not an option to put on the website. I find this to be a poor excuse, as I have been shopping for an Odyssey for a couple months and all dealerships have been able to truthfully indicate if the interior is Mocha, so it is an option. Read more