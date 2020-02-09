sales Rating

From top to bottom this is easily the worst car dealership I've ever dealt with. I bought a certified pre owned 2013 Ford Focus 8 months ago with 20k miles on it. Since then the transmission module has gone out 3 times, which basically renders the car inoperable. It won't go in reverse, won't start most of the time, and if I'm lucky enough to get it started, it fails to accelerate properly and sputters the entire time I drive. It's a lemon, no other way to put it. To make matters worse, the wait time to have the car repaired is always ridiculously long. Transmission modules are such a common problem with the Ford Focus that Ford's mechanics can't keep up with all of the repairs needed. The last time I needed it fixed I was forced to wait almost a month from when the problem started to when it was finally repaired. If this isn't enough of a problem, the service station at this particular dealership is awful. Being that my car is still under warranty and I live close to the dealership, I've brought it here both times I've needed repairs. Big mistake. After my most recent transmission module replacement, I got my car back on October 19th. On November 13th, the transmission module went out again. The constant stream of problems led me to question the mechanics at Sunrise Ford in North Hollywood, so I took it to two other mechanics to have it inspected. One was my personal mechanic and the other works at a different Ford dealership. That's where things get really bad. Without telling either mechanic about my car's history, they both asked if I'd had the car worked on recently. When I said yes both mechanics told me that whoever worked on my car had no idea what they were doing. They both pointed specifically to wires that had literally been taped together. This obviously caused a number of problems. Namely, the wires melted from the heat of being taped and will be impossible to work on in the future. They'll all need to be replaced. To top it off, one of the wires they taped together was part of my security system. The security system no longer functions because that wire melted too. I thought this information would be enough to get priority if I took my car back to the original dealership, but that also proved to be wrong. When I went back to the service station that had originally worked on my car, Lee, the manager of the service station, told me that I had purchased a used car and I had no way of proving they had done the terrible work in my car. When I explained to him that both mechanics told me the problems were caused by work done recently on my car, he basically called me a liar and questioned how I was able to have the car looked at by two mechanics in only a few days. He offered no apology and told me I could bring the car back December 6th, two and a half weeks from now, if I wanted. He then told me the transmission module might not be the problem and tried to get me to spend $150 on a new battery. He couldn't have cared less about helping and I'll never bring a car back to this service station. They are completely inept, and I have two mechanics to back me up on that, one of them even works for Ford. What's hard to believe about this dealership is that the salesmen are every bit as bad. Every time I've taken the car in, the first person I've spoken to is the salesman who sold me the car, Gio. Every time I've come in, he's made it perfectly clear that he is completely uninterested in helping. Today, after explaining all of the problems that I've had with the car he sold me, he told me I should go to Horizon, who they partner with, and rent a car for $25 a day. Then Gio told me he had no idea transmission modules were such a problem when he sold me the car. For reference, Ford has extended the warranty on transmission modules and has been forced to buy back thousands of cars for this exact problem. Either Gio knows nothing about the cars he sells or he's [non-permissible content removed]. If I had to guess, I'd go with him being [non-permissible content removed]. He honestly could've just given me the finger when I walked in this morning and I would've felt the same as I did after talking to him. In summary, this place is terrible. They sell lemons, they make no effort to remedy their mistakes and they generally don't care about their customers. I have an appointment at a different Ford dealership on Monday to have the car serviced. Hopefully they do a better job, but with how awful this dealership has been, I'm not holding my breath. I can't imagine buying a car from them, or any other Ford dealership in the future and I honestly just hope the car I bought 8 months ago lasts another year. If you've had any experience similar to mine, get in touch with a lemon law lawyer. I've spoken to a few and after describing my situation they've all basically assured me I'll get a nice settlement from Ford once everything is said and done. Read more