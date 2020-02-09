Owner
by 09/02/2020on
I'm telling to everyone who is going to buy a car from sunrise ford in north hollywood please stop and turn around as they are punch of Dishonest and unfair just telling you punch of crap in order to sell you the used car as a new, please careful when you go there, I did buy F150 Platinum by them spend almost 70 grand but I feel so shameful.
making appointments
by 04/30/2020on
No reason to make an appointment at this facility as they just totally ignore the concept. I was told 2.5 hours for my service when I checked in on time and waited over 4. Service dept gave me nothing but BS while I waited. ' there was a surge' - ' Mechanics took a brake' (sic) and the girl that checked me in pas uninformed, although she went to her supervisor to see wait times. Horrible treatment and devil may care attitude.
owner
by 01/22/2020on
Nice people to deal with.
Still No plates 6 months after purchase.
by 01/18/2020on
Bought the car for my daughter June 1st, 2019 and have just now found out she never received her permanent plates. I’ve emailed the financial manager who told me to reach out anytime, and that he would take care of anything for her. No response. Today I’ve made four phone calls trying to get some help with this. Was promised a call back and didn’t get one. No one seems particularly concerned. Of course the buying process was smooth and friendly. Very frustrated and disappointed, not to mention extremely concerned. Poor customer service when it counts the most.
Battery Replacement
by 07/29/2019on
Jessica was great from start to finish. Helpful, informative, and a pleasure to with work with. The entire staff in the service department was helpful and professional.
Ruined paint
by 01/08/2019on
First off brought my Escape in for rough idle. So 2500.00 for motor mounts, which ok it’s wear and tear I get it , but I take very good care of my car and you would think after spending that amount of money they would wash your car, but no, paper floor mats, No, then as the guy is handing my keys ; very rude by the way ) I notice white chalky stuff like spilled all over my hood, I comment to the guy , he eitherbignores me or doesn’t speak English and walks away , being late in picking up my grand daughter I run my finger through it and seems like it will wash off so I drive off to get my grand daughter and head home. I immediately begin to wash off my car, guess what it won’t come off!! It ate through my paint!! I am in tears! My paint was beautiful I have place 5 phone calls into the service, emailed them too and nothing!!! Now I have to go bs k in the morning and see what they plan to do here! Sad they go to all the expense of remodeling and can’t treat us any better.
CHAMP My Ford Flex
by 11/28/2018on
I went to have an oil change done on my Flex. It was Free due to my Owners Advantage Awards. I also had them check my windshield wiper fluid dispenser because I could not get the water to the windshield. They ended up finding the hose was disconnected and reconnected it for me. I am always satisfied with the service that Sunrise Ford of North Hollywood provides to me.
OIL CHANGE ON HUMP DAY
by 07/19/2018on
Came into Sunrise Ford in North Hollywood without an appointment. Had to wait a couple of hors as they said, but it was worth it. Great new facility with cafe, couches, TVs. It was terrific! My service Rep Joe was phenominal !! Very honest, attentive and a great sense of humor. I will come back to him, always. Car is running great and I appreciate them accomodating me on short or no notice. Of course, I'll be back.
Think Twice Before Buying a Vehicle Were!!
by 07/20/2017on
Wish we had done a little more investigation on this dealership before walking on the lot! Just had the worst car buying experience of our life (not hyperbole - and we buy cars pretty regularly)! In our opinion, they were actively deceptive in the transaction (looking into recourse). One would have thought the days of the proverbial "used car salesman" were a thing of the past (I know, I'm being naive!). DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH THIS DEALERSHIP! Honesty, Transparency and Integrity are three things WE did NOT experience here.
Worst dealership ever
by 11/18/2016on
From top to bottom this is easily the worst car dealership I've ever dealt with. I bought a certified pre owned 2013 Ford Focus 8 months ago with 20k miles on it. Since then the transmission module has gone out 3 times, which basically renders the car inoperable. It won't go in reverse, won't start most of the time, and if I'm lucky enough to get it started, it fails to accelerate properly and sputters the entire time I drive. It's a lemon, no other way to put it. To make matters worse, the wait time to have the car repaired is always ridiculously long. Transmission modules are such a common problem with the Ford Focus that Ford's mechanics can't keep up with all of the repairs needed. The last time I needed it fixed I was forced to wait almost a month from when the problem started to when it was finally repaired. If this isn't enough of a problem, the service station at this particular dealership is awful. Being that my car is still under warranty and I live close to the dealership, I've brought it here both times I've needed repairs. Big mistake. After my most recent transmission module replacement, I got my car back on October 19th. On November 13th, the transmission module went out again. The constant stream of problems led me to question the mechanics at Sunrise Ford in North Hollywood, so I took it to two other mechanics to have it inspected. One was my personal mechanic and the other works at a different Ford dealership. That's where things get really bad. Without telling either mechanic about my car's history, they both asked if I'd had the car worked on recently. When I said yes both mechanics told me that whoever worked on my car had no idea what they were doing. They both pointed specifically to wires that had literally been taped together. This obviously caused a number of problems. Namely, the wires melted from the heat of being taped and will be impossible to work on in the future. They'll all need to be replaced. To top it off, one of the wires they taped together was part of my security system. The security system no longer functions because that wire melted too. I thought this information would be enough to get priority if I took my car back to the original dealership, but that also proved to be wrong. When I went back to the service station that had originally worked on my car, Lee, the manager of the service station, told me that I had purchased a used car and I had no way of proving they had done the terrible work in my car. When I explained to him that both mechanics told me the problems were caused by work done recently on my car, he basically called me a liar and questioned how I was able to have the car looked at by two mechanics in only a few days. He offered no apology and told me I could bring the car back December 6th, two and a half weeks from now, if I wanted. He then told me the transmission module might not be the problem and tried to get me to spend $150 on a new battery. He couldn't have cared less about helping and I'll never bring a car back to this service station. They are completely inept, and I have two mechanics to back me up on that, one of them even works for Ford. What's hard to believe about this dealership is that the salesmen are every bit as bad. Every time I've taken the car in, the first person I've spoken to is the salesman who sold me the car, Gio. Every time I've come in, he's made it perfectly clear that he is completely uninterested in helping. Today, after explaining all of the problems that I've had with the car he sold me, he told me I should go to Horizon, who they partner with, and rent a car for $25 a day. Then Gio told me he had no idea transmission modules were such a problem when he sold me the car. For reference, Ford has extended the warranty on transmission modules and has been forced to buy back thousands of cars for this exact problem. Either Gio knows nothing about the cars he sells or he's [non-permissible content removed]. If I had to guess, I'd go with him being [non-permissible content removed]. He honestly could've just given me the finger when I walked in this morning and I would've felt the same as I did after talking to him. In summary, this place is terrible. They sell lemons, they make no effort to remedy their mistakes and they generally don't care about their customers. I have an appointment at a different Ford dealership on Monday to have the car serviced. Hopefully they do a better job, but with how awful this dealership has been, I'm not holding my breath. I can't imagine buying a car from them, or any other Ford dealership in the future and I honestly just hope the car I bought 8 months ago lasts another year. If you've had any experience similar to mine, get in touch with a lemon law lawyer. I've spoken to a few and after describing my situation they've all basically assured me I'll get a nice settlement from Ford once everything is said and done.
RUN and do yourself a favor, go to galpin
by 11/15/2016on
DO NOT under any circumstance stop by this dealer. Go to Galpin which is at most, 15 minutes away. I cannot stress this enough. I went in, in the month of October, purchased a Nissan Juke. They FORCE you to purchase $1000+ worth of aftermarket stuff you do NOT want. (1) $600 for something called VTP Protection. Regardless of what they say, this is AFTERMARKET, looks gawdy as possible. Modern cars come with more than enough theft prevention features. Also, since this is aftermarket, it will void the warranty if that part causes issues. (2) some door etch feature, that they can claim is on it, but theres no way of verifying. This cost $400. (3) Door guards. This will set you back $200. Go to autozone, buy the plastic ones that cost $15 a pair. Second, Art(in) B. Is [non-permissible content removed]. he claims to have been the saleman that made a deal with me, but in fact was not. I informed the salemen, the only way i would walk away with a new car, was if they gave me a second key. I had a agreement, in which i would pay $125, and they would reimburse the remainder . After 4 weeks of radio silence, Artin, very rudely and arrogantly informed me, supposedly he only said he would pay for parts, and not Labor for a key -__-. The key has a transponder, which is roughly $200. yet he refuses to honor the agreement. I have the full unedited conversation recorded, so message me, and i will gladly provide it. In it, he basically flat out says my concerns or my needs are not important because he has customers he needs to attend. He rudely placed me on hold without my consent or asking. Artin is [non-permissible content removed] and would gladly sell his mother for a quick buck. Do yourself a favor, and STAY AWAY. one more thing to note. The Nissan Juke i purchased, was $15600 sticker price. I couldnt negotiate, because "this is below auction price, and we aren't making money on this" . They felt the need to constantly mention that, as if I had forced them to advertise it at that price. Set the price at whatever you are willing to sell it for. i, as a customer do NOT care if you as a business, lose money on a sale. i am simply there to purchase what you are offering. anything past that, is your problem.
DO NOT GO TO THIS DEALER! Anywhere else.
by 06/08/2016on
Put a deposit down 7 months ago for a Focus RS and they kept saying cars were coming for months. Then find out they sell the 2 coming in that they had provided me with their Vin numbers. Shady tactics to squeeze more money out of the sale with someone else. No apologies whatsoever from them, Go to Galpin or anywhere else!
STAY AWAY
by 01/13/2016on
I would give Sunrise zero stars if possible but unfortunately I have to give them one. On my brand new Ford F250 Diesel 4x4 El Nino started to come inside through a bad door seal. I promptly called the deal and let them know what was happening and told them I would drop the truck off the next day, Wednesday. The truck was dropped off and no one looked at it until the following Monday..... then they replaced the seal and my truck was ready the next day, Tuesday. Why does it take a whole week to change a seal that I could change in under a hour? I was also told that they did 4 water tests on it to make sure the problem was fixed but I find that really hard to believe seeing that there is still dirt on the side of the truck from a trip I took right before dropping the truck off. I am done with this dealership. I recommend going anywhere but Sunrise. Also, Sunrise doesn't give a [non-permissible content removed] about their customers. They don't care if you complain, I know thy won't care about this review and i know this won't show up on their website with all of their 5 star BS reviews they probably wrote themselves/had their friends write. I'm upset I gave them my business when I purchased my $60k truck from them.
RUN!!!!
by 11/22/2015on
Run Run Run away as fast as you can - to Galpin or any other Ford Dealership. These guys are [non-permissible content removed] and have damaged my credit - causing me a tremendous amount of frustration in cleaning up THEIR MESS! Manager did not listen when I told them I already had a Ford Escape I was paying for through my bank, Chase. I would get another loan from them through my branch manager. Instead he ran upwards of 8 credit inquiries with banks seeking loans - all of which diminish your credit!!!! They are sneaky, duplicitous and could give a [non-permissible content removed] about the customer - it's all about doing the deal and making $$$$. That's all you are to them - a big, fat DOLLAR SIGN! So go anywhere other than this dealership!!!! MAJOR RIP OFF!!!
Transaction smoother than ordering a Frap at Starbucks
by 10/16/2015on
AMAZING SERVICE. Nick Magill, Internet Sales Manager provided the best service and helped me throughout the entire purchasing process. He is a man of his word and promised to get me in and out quickly due to my prior engagements for work. I was done in under an hour! There are no gimmicks, and the offer that was promised to me via Email was the same deal I received when I arrived to sign. I do not have the best credit and was still taken care of and treated as their No. 1 customer. When I was brought to financing, I was expecting a long, grueling process of unnecessary "upgrades" and pressure, but that was not the case. Ruben Gonzalez in Finance did a fantastic job of helping through the process to ensure I was completely satisfied. He was friendly and helpful. Overall - It was the absolute best experience from ANY Car Dealership. There is no comparison. I will definitely come back when my 2nd car is ready for an upgrade. Thank you!
Great Job
by 09/20/2015on
Marco WaterHouse is the best. He worked a great deal for me. I appreciate him. Thanks again Marco... Love my car...
Not your typical dealership
by 09/19/2015on
Totally loved Sunrise Ford. Informative. Not the typical, give us your keys, and hold you there dealership. We got the car we wanted and a smoking deal. We love our Ford Fusion Energi.
lack of responsiveness to concerns
by 09/06/2015on
Dear owner/managers Just FYI, doesnt matter either way if the deal goes through, I am a previous customer who leased a 2013 CMAX Energi, along with a customer who just referred a friend to you guys, and he purchased a car, so I guess you could consider me at least a good customer. We stopped by yesterday to take advantage of a free gas card offer your dealer sent us, which we did. After talking to your new salesman Nick, he of course went and got his manager, Alex??? to of course do "the pitch" Well, each time we said we were leaving, Alex (we think his name was) said numerous times how about if he could put us in a new CMAX for the same exact price per month and "No out of pocket $$$$" (in front of your salesman, me, and my wife" Well after starting to leave again, the "come on in and lets look at it" pitch happened. Now, all of a sudden, there are costs of $1800..... So needless to say, we left with the intention of coming back in BUT ONLY if the deal is as per the below. Since wasting our time in there for so long yesterday I countered with the below, as I see your salesman's original pitch of NO OUT OF POCKET is sincerely a sales ploy, so we are a little disappointed in this overall situation. 1. he said for sure there would be the same exact CMAX available today (now its Tuesday 2. he wouldnt sway on the $1800 EVEN THOUGH he insisted it was NO out of pocket 3. I just told him I would even NOT NEED a full size moon roof, which well discounts the overall cost We know there are sales tactics, but TOTAL inaccurate, false, misleading, statements, should not be made. Your move, sincerely past customer
This dealer WILL rip you off l
by 07/30/2015on
I bought a new 2014 Transit Connect here, recommended through the Costco program. I bought a ton of overpriced upgrades and they added a security system and gap insurance that I specifically said I didn't want. It took over 6 months for them to reimburse me. At 7k miles i got a flat tire and found that I had no jack in the vehicle. The sales manager said that they would not give me a jack because I should have noticed when I bought the van. Any positive reviews of the dealer are probably from sales staff. Remember, in California you haven't bought the car until you drive it off the lot, even if you have signed a contract. Avoid this place like the plague.
2nd car purchase
by 06/30/2015on
I purchased another Ford Fusion Energi Titanium from Tim McCartin Internet Director. Thank You for a another great experience. You and your internet team made this another reason I keep coming back to Sunrise Ford NoHo
mitch franklin
by 05/21/2015on
Mitch was such a big help. He was patient with me and all the obstacles I had trying to buy my car. He was so knowledgeable about my car and all the other cars on the lot I had questions about. He did more than I ever expected a sales man to do to help me buy a car. My experience wouldn't have been the same if it wasn't for Mitch. Thank you Mitch and thank you Ford.
