How many times have you gone onto a car dealer lot and felt like you were chum in the water for salesmen who were circling like sharks waiting to pounce on you before you have your car door closed or before both of your feet hit the showroom floor? At Galpin Ford there is a way to avoid that  call Bobby Bell and/or Neil Stone. My wife and I just purchased a new vehicle from Galpin Ford and we cant say enough good things about the experience, and Bobby and Neil were the biggest reason for that great experience. Together they made us feel like VIPs. We had been researching a new vehicle for some time, knowing that our 12 year old Ford with 162,000 miles was going to be up for retirement soon. We had purchased other vehicles at Galpin over the years so it was our first and only stop. When we first began the process we were introduced to Bobby Bell, who in a very easy-going, no pressure style answered all of our questions and took us for a test drive. But we werent ready to buy. Purchasing a vehicle these days is a serious amount of money, and since we keep our vehicles a long time, we wanted to make sure it was exactly what we wanted at the price we could afford. Over the next few months, Bobby patiently walked us through all the models and the options, was always available to talk or text and no matter how many questions we had was always available to answer them. And if he didnt know the answer he would look into it and get back to us quickly. Even when my wife would make an unannounced stop at the dealership with the kids in tow, Bobby graciously made it a point to answer her questions and make sure the kids were having a good time as well, allowing them to climb in the cars and showing them the different features. Despite his busy schedule Bobby always gave us his focused attention and never made us feel pressured or rushed. By the time we were done researching we knew exactly what we wanted. When the time came to finally pull the trigger on the purchase we knew exactly what we wanted  the exact model, color, options, etc. - and really werent interested in anything more, or anything less. When Bobby did a search of the inventory, Galpin did not have a vehicle in stock that matched exactly what we wanted. And although we couldve ordered one to specs we didnt want to wait 12 weeks for it to come in. The other option was to search other dealers and work out a dealer trade. So Bobby led the hunt for a vehicle in stock at another dealer. The first search came up empty. But he and the folks at Galpin cast a wider net and in a day or so found a vehicle that had everything we had on our list. And then he worked quickly with that other dealer to make a trade. 2 days later we returned to Galpin to see our new vehicle and meet with Bobby and Neil to complete the purchase. I cant say enough about how easy Neil made the purchase process. Once the price was agreed upon, he quickly and efficiently walked us through the paperwork and signatures. It was painless. Then it was on to finance where we met with Todd, who made signing the final documents simple and easy as well. And to cap it off, before we left the dealer we had a nice dinner at the Horseless Carriage Restaurant courtesy of Neil Stone. If you are looking for a truly VIP experience with honest, no-pressure salesmen I cant recommend Bobby Bell and Neil Stone highly enough. Give them a call, set up an appointment and save yourself the experience of becoming chum in the water for the salesmen circling the unsuspecting customers who drive on the lot. Read more