Great Experience
by 11/26/2018on
I went into Galpin Ford this Friday to take advantage of their great deals for Black Friday. Todd Kessler my sales person was amazing, very patient and helped me find my F150 I've been wanting. Todd went above and beyond my expectations and ensured our expierence was as pleasant as possible. I was very set in the color and features I wanted in my truck and Todd made sure I found the perdect truck that gave me everything and worked in my budget!
Repeat Buyer 3rd Car - Great Service!
by 11/21/2017on
Went on the final day of July 4th weekend sale and was very happy with the service. I called my same salesperson who I dealt with when I leased my previous 2 cars, Delfi Palma. And she was more than happy to meet me. We sat down and she went over all my options, answered my questions and concerns, and provided all the info I was looking for. In no way did I ever feel rushed. Delfi was very patient with me. They were able to work with me to get me into a new car and at a payment I was comfortable with. Veronica was also very nice and helpful, she assisted with final paperwork and warranty.
Great people!
by 07/06/2017on
Neil Stone worked his magic and now I have a new 2017 Escape! He & Bobby Bell explained all of my options and now I'm on my way into 2 more years of driving enjoyment! Thanks!
Want a car from Galpin, go straight to Andrew Aul!
by 03/30/2017on
This review is for Andrew Aul, we all know Galpin is a great place in terms of qualify selection and speciality vehicles. But still we fear the dreaded sales person, Andrew was enthusiastic professional and genuine. I'm a car guy and have come across the worst sales people ever, but Andrew was outstanding. So if you are looking for a car and it's at Galpin and you want a good sales person that really will help you definitely go with him! My wife and I have been Raptor hunting and at one dealership the other guy was so unknowledgeable he said the Raptor was still a V8 and had a 6.2 and treated me like I was an idiot when I told him it was a twin turbo V6. Then there's this other guy who got my name phone number and email address said he would call me the next day and he never followed up with me. Andrew not only knows cars he's very passionate about them as well. It makes it easy when making a major purchase instead of you the customer having to educate the sales people on how the car works. So go with him if you actually want to BUY and not have somebody try to be pushy and SELL you a car.
Awesome!!
by 01/24/2017on
Matthew Sanes was a great salesman, went above and beyond to get us what we were looking for and much more!
Awful, very unhappy
by 01/08/2017on
Sales Manager "Adam" is awful/slimey and super rude. Messed up mulitiple items on my deal then tried to accuse me of wronging them. They way under cut me on my trade in and tried to act like they gave me a deal on a new car. They handed over my personal information to people I didn't authorize and all they offered for all my inconvenience was a dinner at there gross diner. Wish I could give them no stars for the way I was treated. The only person who was not a jerk was my finance person Michael.
zarza is great
by 12/27/2016on
Zarza is a great sales man, if you are looking for a car, go to galpin ford and ask for Zarza,full help.
Used ford flex
by 12/13/2016on
Jose Zarza was very helpful. I'm extremely please with our new car. Overall great experience.
Happy Hybrid Customer
by 12/12/2016on
I stopped by to look around and oh my! I ended up leaving with a happy and wonderful feeling! I left with a new car! My intention was just to explore my options into hybrids since i recently got a job by LAX and i live by Burbank. The commute i tell you is long and has been quite expensive in terms of me wasting about $60 a week for gas. Well, I met up with Mr. Art Ramirez and I couldn't have asked for a better representative. He was extremely patient, down-to-earth, and informative with me. After careful consideration and taking out the car for a test drive...i ended up trading in my current vehicle and left with a brand new C-MAX Energi. He explained to me all of my financial options and of course i kept asking questions after questions but he didn't mind explaining or re-explaining! My experience here at Galpin along with Mr. Art Ramirez and John Kelly was fantastic and i couldn't have asked for a better team. You can really see that they truly care about the customer leaving happy. Thank you Art!
Great Service
by 12/12/2016on
Jose Zarza Rodriguez provided great customer service! Im extremely happy with my Mazda CX9... Thanks Jose!!
So happy!
by 12/11/2016on
Zarza helped me with my sale. He was so helpful and helped me get the exact car I wanted. I was able to get a 2015 Ford Escape which was a huge upgrade from my 2004 Ford Explorer. So happy and I'm loving the car.
Galpin Rocks, Ruben Correa gave us an exceptiona level attention l
by 12/08/2016on
Words cannot say enough how good Ruben Correa was with us answering every question we had with the utmost patience and respect thank you to Galpin Ford and RUBEN the tall guy
GREAT customer service
by 12/05/2016on
Yesterday I went to the Galpin Ford dealership in search of a new mustang. Curtis was the salesman that helped me throughout the process. He was very helpful and made my car buying experience enjoyable and reasonable. I appreciate everything he did for me and would recommend him and this dealership to family and friends.
Great Store, Great Help
by 09/20/2016on
I went to Galpin ford just browsing to see if i would find something. Upon meeting with Todd Kessler all of that changed. He was so knowledgeable about all the cars and options and was so helpful and kind. I ended up trading in my car for a ford f150 and i had such a great , easy and fast process. Im very happy with my decision and will highly recommend todd and galpin to everyone
Happy Customer
by 08/02/2016on
When my husband & I went looking for cars, we met Matthew Sanes at Galpin Ford. This was our first car buying experience. Matthew was extremely knowledgeable, honest and was willing to go above and beyond when he offered to meet us to complete our purchase. We had an incredibly positive experience at Galpin.
They are the best!
by 05/17/2016on
I lost my truck I used for both personal and business in a fire and was scared of the process of buying a car! I went to Galpin Ford almost expecting to get turned away because I don't have the strongest credit and my business is so new. I can't run my business without a vehicle, so I was just hoping and praying for a miracle! From the moment I walked in and met Bob Ware, he put me at ease assuring me that he would work as hard as he could to make sure I left with a vehicle that would be perfect for my business and be within our budget. Well let me say, not only did we get the car I had secretly dreamt of having, but he worked to make sure that it was well beneath what I said I could afford every month! I am so thankful for Bob and the team of people at Galpin Ford! I know where I will be going next time I want to buy a new car! Thank you Bob!
What Car Buying Should Be
by 05/04/2016on
I had a great experience at Galpin Ford, and Bob Ware is the man! He found me a 2016 Mustang GT/CS with absolutely every option I wanted. It was a tall order but he made it happen, and I was driving it off the lot two days later. Absolute VIP treatment. If you're looking for a fair deal, true professionalism and a personal touch, I recommend Galpin. Be sure to ask for the man... Bob Ware. :)
The impossible made possible
by 05/02/2016on
Bob Ware is the best! My sister and I got our last 3 cars from him. I have the worst credit and he somehow made it possible for me to finance great cars. Not only is he patient, reliable, and knowledgable but absolutely hilarious! I'll never go anywhere else.
Not Customer Friendly Talk to Management
by 04/25/2016on
****The star is for Ella*** I am looking for a specific Maserati and found one online at Galpin in North Hills. I did the online chat as I don't want to field calls all day from sales personnel. I simply asked for pictures as they only had 4 up on the site, no VIN and no Carfax and little info. I simply asked for the VIN #, the Carfax, if it had a rear view camera and as well a navigation system. I also asked for the Fleet Managers name as my friend wanted to go with me when I looked at the Maserati as she was in the market to purchase an SUV. I also asked for a bottom line price on the car as if lines of negotiations were not open, I was not about to waste my time driving there. I was told by Ella (very nice person and the sales person could take lessons) that someone would get back to me by email. Mr. Mehdipour emailed me the pictures and said yes it has a rear view camera and as well as navigation system. If I need pricing or anything else I should call him. I emailed him again and asked for the VIN # as on the picture it was small and blurry. I also asked again for the Fleet Managers name as well as the Carfax. First, I would have called if I had wanted to....this is why I wanted the information emailed to me and this is why I used Live Online Chat. I had to asked twice for the rest of the info and then they were still not forthcoming with the info on the Carfax, the VIN# or being open to price negotiations as I have checked Edmund's and there is room for negotiations. I was told by Mike Mehdipour, in his last email to me that the managers name was Alex Shams (and his phone number). Mr. Mehdipour went on to tell me I can get the Carfax from Alex and (I quote) "We have no FLEET department in used car". But still no VIN# was forthcoming. I emailed him back and told him I will buy my car else where and Thanks. This experience was very disconcerting as I had not even set foot on this lot and was willing to drive there from WLA that day; can you imagine how they would have tried to treated me on the lot? Today Galpin lost two sales. Great Job Galpin! I have advised my friend that we will go to another Ford Dealership and buy her SUV. All I can say is Wow! Just Wow. UPDATE: 4/23/16 Alex Sham contacted me and was very accommodating. So my one star is now a four star. If you want respect and helpfulness contact Alex Sham at this dealership. Thank you again Alex for reaching out! It is most appreciated.
VIP Treatment from Bobby Bell & Neil Stone
by 03/26/2016on
How many times have you gone onto a car dealer lot and felt like you were chum in the water for salesmen who were circling like sharks waiting to pounce on you before you have your car door closed or before both of your feet hit the showroom floor? At Galpin Ford there is a way to avoid that call Bobby Bell and/or Neil Stone. My wife and I just purchased a new vehicle from Galpin Ford and we cant say enough good things about the experience, and Bobby and Neil were the biggest reason for that great experience. Together they made us feel like VIPs. We had been researching a new vehicle for some time, knowing that our 12 year old Ford with 162,000 miles was going to be up for retirement soon. We had purchased other vehicles at Galpin over the years so it was our first and only stop. When we first began the process we were introduced to Bobby Bell, who in a very easy-going, no pressure style answered all of our questions and took us for a test drive. But we werent ready to buy. Purchasing a vehicle these days is a serious amount of money, and since we keep our vehicles a long time, we wanted to make sure it was exactly what we wanted at the price we could afford. Over the next few months, Bobby patiently walked us through all the models and the options, was always available to talk or text and no matter how many questions we had was always available to answer them. And if he didnt know the answer he would look into it and get back to us quickly. Even when my wife would make an unannounced stop at the dealership with the kids in tow, Bobby graciously made it a point to answer her questions and make sure the kids were having a good time as well, allowing them to climb in the cars and showing them the different features. Despite his busy schedule Bobby always gave us his focused attention and never made us feel pressured or rushed. By the time we were done researching we knew exactly what we wanted. When the time came to finally pull the trigger on the purchase we knew exactly what we wanted the exact model, color, options, etc. - and really werent interested in anything more, or anything less. When Bobby did a search of the inventory, Galpin did not have a vehicle in stock that matched exactly what we wanted. And although we couldve ordered one to specs we didnt want to wait 12 weeks for it to come in. The other option was to search other dealers and work out a dealer trade. So Bobby led the hunt for a vehicle in stock at another dealer. The first search came up empty. But he and the folks at Galpin cast a wider net and in a day or so found a vehicle that had everything we had on our list. And then he worked quickly with that other dealer to make a trade. 2 days later we returned to Galpin to see our new vehicle and meet with Bobby and Neil to complete the purchase. I cant say enough about how easy Neil made the purchase process. Once the price was agreed upon, he quickly and efficiently walked us through the paperwork and signatures. It was painless. Then it was on to finance where we met with Todd, who made signing the final documents simple and easy as well. And to cap it off, before we left the dealer we had a nice dinner at the Horseless Carriage Restaurant courtesy of Neil Stone. If you are looking for a truly VIP experience with honest, no-pressure salesmen I cant recommend Bobby Bell and Neil Stone highly enough. Give them a call, set up an appointment and save yourself the experience of becoming chum in the water for the salesmen circling the unsuspecting customers who drive on the lot.
Top Notch Service!
by 03/01/2016on
I have one of my best buying experiences ever buying at Galpin Premier. I found a terrific deal on a nearly new 2015 Audi Q7. My salesmen Justin Permijo was top notch. He provided excellent customer service and was really helpful the whole entire way through the process. He/they really made things as easy as possible. Ask for Justin if you come in there to buy. He will not disappoint. We drove all the way from Temecula for this great deal. Hope to buy there again next time we are ready.
