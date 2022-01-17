1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

NO INTEGRITY!!! False advertisement!!! The day before I set up a test drive and confirmed listed price of Bronco base model MSRP at 34k listed on website. Next day came in for the test drive and a price change to 49k(dealers only add on rims/tires with 2 inch lift for 5k)a total 15k mark up in 1 day, they must be insane that's not even out the door price probably in the 55k range for base model. Had sales rep laugh at me saying that it was funny that I thought they would sell Bronco at MSRP even it is listed on there website. Also had no problem telling me that they could sell it for what they wanted as it was a vehicle that would was in high demand and low availability.. Saying that someone would come in to buy it at that price if not higher. As well as mentioning they've done it with every Bronco they've sold and will sell.. Sales guy told me the only way I could get the MSRP price was to order online and wait 6 months... Even told me to refer to Edmund's to check price. I did and found the truth.(Thanks Edmunds) We'll be going to Galpin Ford, Valencia Ford or Star Ford their competitors. Read more