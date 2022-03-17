Galpin Ford
Customer Reviews of Galpin Ford
GAS and Galpin ford. What happened to customer service?
Purchased a 21 first edition bronco 3 months ago. Of course overpaid as i wanted one. They jacked the price $40k . I agreed to it so not the issue. Had issues as shown below and my sales guy disappeared like a magician. Great act Majed Ghaffari BTW. Good performance. Issue is they sent it to their custom shop GAS (Galpin Auto Sports) for some upgrades. They installed a roof rack , a rear kitchen, tinted the windows and installed PPF . Positive - the rack and windows were installed great. Negative. The rear kitchen was installed the complete opposite of what was written and agreed to . Was supposed to be removable and told them to prep for solar that I would install. They drilled holes all in my trim. Like big 3” holes and drilled the cabinets to the floor, etc. Completely not what was written and agreed to. they did not offer to pick up truck and fix so i ended up just fixing my self. PPF was a complete mess. Peeling on edges on the doors and the rear. I sent them pictures as soon as it was delivered. We live up in the Bay Area so had the truck delivered to us up here and unfortunately didnt get to see it in person first. But it was brand new. Happy to post pics here if i could . Went back and forth with them and 6 weeks later they sent it to a shop up here. Now are complaining that it peeled so much as it did get worse from general life, kids, washing, etc. Galpin has history from years ago but from what i read now after the fact is not the same company it once was. Need to go back to the roots and focus on customer service. Guess thats what happen when you blow up and become big. You forget how you started and where you came from and the blood, sweat and tears it took to build it. Absolute worst automotive experience i have had in my 47 years on this earth. Just bad. Could not do any custom work i wanted additionally . Said they could not install a sub in my bronco as now room. Custom shop…i think not. A generic parts installer i have learned. Oh and i had to pay a ford dealer up here in the Bay Area $500 to fix the sat radio as they screwed up the signal with the roof rack install. All the doors looked like the pic below and the rear door.
Wasted my time..
Just spent the past month setting up the return of my old lease and ordering a new one. Sent the sale person Nima Koushesh the order 3 separate times for the truck I was after, had to do this because he said couldn’t find it in his emails . He finally ordered the new vehicle, he sent me a receipt of the vehicle ordered. Which was completely different to what I wanted, different color, 4x2 instead of a 4x4. None of the features that I had ordered. So he obviously didn’t even look at the build that I sent him. Not happy, and waste of my time. Micheal Mosses was the person who setup my first lease and he was great, I had a good experience with Micheal, but unfortunately he just passed away. So I will be going else where.
Terrible. STAY AWAY.
IF YOU WANT YOUR LIKE NEW VEHICLE TO BE DAMAGED AND COME BACK WITH MORE PROBLEMS AND BE OVERCHARGED AND LIED TO THAN THIS IS THE PLACE FOR YOU. I took my 2018 Ford Explorer in for a brake issue and my car came back with more issues which weren’t there before. I was over charged for the work they did, and talked me into work for the car that Ford doesn’t even recommend on their vehicles. And said that it needed to be done. After almost being charged for another customers vehicle, I finally got my car back. After driving the car I realized there was another problem that “came up” directly after having them work on it. My car stopped working and wouldn’t run, so I called tim, and he wouldn’t answer and left Multiple messages with him. I than was given an appointment by the service desk for one a month or so later. Tim finally called me and was able to find an appointment a week later but before I could even mention the issues he said it wasn’t his fault. Which isn’t true. I told him that the car had to be towed and they needed to cover the cost. I also noticed that something on the paper work didn’t match up with the car and were off. Another example of their crappy work ethic. During all this I was out of a vehicle which is required for my job so I couldn’t work. I didn’t get a response about my car until after I called. Which they said the care was fine and theirs nuts and bolts were all tight. And that I needed to pay for them to look at it to find the problem. I called Tim’s manager Patrick McNealy multiple times and was given his voicemail which I left several message and didn’t get a response. I called and got his boss John Purley, who I talked to and he said he would take care of everything. Another lie. They finally looked at the car and told me it needed to be a $346 charge to install a new sensor, which I asked if the manager covered it which they said they would start the work and find out. I called the manager again, no response. The tech Nick called me and told me that they wouldn’t cover it or my towing fee, but he would look into it. I called back to tell them that I wanted the car back to take somewhere else which they said the work was almost done. I later looked at the dash cam footage and noticed they Hadent even started the work yet. I picked up the vehicle and was charged $346 for work they did due to their negligence. And would not cover it. I noticed an antenna for my 800mhz radio was missing as well. They never answered my call or responded to my message. They all lie, and are dishonest. They make up problems and scam you. They over charge and push you into a corner and make you pay way more than you should be and won’t man up and accept they screwed up. They won’t cover the costs of their mistakes. I will be telling everyone to avoid this place and to stay clear of it. They are lying [non-permissible content removed].
Happy
Don Rohde has been my salesman for 30+ years. Friendly, honest, and helpful every purchase!
Great Experience
I went into Galpin Ford this Friday to take advantage of their great deals for Black Friday. Todd Kessler my sales person was amazing, very patient and helped me find my F150 I've been wanting. Todd went above and beyond my expectations and ensured our expierence was as pleasant as possible. I was very set in the color and features I wanted in my truck and Todd made sure I found the perdect truck that gave me everything and worked in my budget!
Repeat Buyer 3rd Car - Great Service!
Went on the final day of July 4th weekend sale and was very happy with the service. I called my same salesperson who I dealt with when I leased my previous 2 cars, Delfi Palma. And she was more than happy to meet me. We sat down and she went over all my options, answered my questions and concerns, and provided all the info I was looking for. In no way did I ever feel rushed. Delfi was very patient with me. They were able to work with me to get me into a new car and at a payment I was comfortable with. Veronica was also very nice and helpful, she assisted with final paperwork and warranty.
Great people!
Neil Stone worked his magic and now I have a new 2017 Escape! He & Bobby Bell explained all of my options and now I'm on my way into 2 more years of driving enjoyment! Thanks!
Want a car from Galpin, go straight to Andrew Aul!
This review is for Andrew Aul, we all know Galpin is a great place in terms of qualify selection and speciality vehicles. But still we fear the dreaded sales person, Andrew was enthusiastic professional and genuine. I'm a car guy and have come across the worst sales people ever, but Andrew was outstanding. So if you are looking for a car and it's at Galpin and you want a good sales person that really will help you definitely go with him! My wife and I have been Raptor hunting and at one dealership the other guy was so unknowledgeable he said the Raptor was still a V8 and had a 6.2 and treated me like I was an idiot when I told him it was a twin turbo V6. Then there's this other guy who got my name phone number and email address said he would call me the next day and he never followed up with me. Andrew not only knows cars he's very passionate about them as well. It makes it easy when making a major purchase instead of you the customer having to educate the sales people on how the car works. So go with him if you actually want to BUY and not have somebody try to be pushy and SELL you a car.
Awesome!!
Matthew Sanes was a great salesman, went above and beyond to get us what we were looking for and much more!
Awful, very unhappy
Sales Manager "Adam" is awful/slimey and super rude. Messed up mulitiple items on my deal then tried to accuse me of wronging them. They way under cut me on my trade in and tried to act like they gave me a deal on a new car. They handed over my personal information to people I didn't authorize and all they offered for all my inconvenience was a dinner at there gross diner. Wish I could give them no stars for the way I was treated. The only person who was not a jerk was my finance person Michael.
zarza is great
Zarza is a great sales man, if you are looking for a car, go to galpin ford and ask for Zarza,full help.
Used ford flex
Jose Zarza was very helpful. I'm extremely please with our new car. Overall great experience.
Happy Hybrid Customer
I stopped by to look around and oh my! I ended up leaving with a happy and wonderful feeling! I left with a new car! My intention was just to explore my options into hybrids since i recently got a job by LAX and i live by Burbank. The commute i tell you is long and has been quite expensive in terms of me wasting about $60 a week for gas. Well, I met up with Mr. Art Ramirez and I couldn't have asked for a better representative. He was extremely patient, down-to-earth, and informative with me. After careful consideration and taking out the car for a test drive...i ended up trading in my current vehicle and left with a brand new C-MAX Energi. He explained to me all of my financial options and of course i kept asking questions after questions but he didn't mind explaining or re-explaining! My experience here at Galpin along with Mr. Art Ramirez and John Kelly was fantastic and i couldn't have asked for a better team. You can really see that they truly care about the customer leaving happy. Thank you Art!
Great Service
Jose Zarza Rodriguez provided great customer service! Im extremely happy with my Mazda CX9... Thanks Jose!!
So happy!
Zarza helped me with my sale. He was so helpful and helped me get the exact car I wanted. I was able to get a 2015 Ford Escape which was a huge upgrade from my 2004 Ford Explorer. So happy and I'm loving the car.
Galpin Rocks, Ruben Correa gave us an exceptiona level attention l
Words cannot say enough how good Ruben Correa was with us answering every question we had with the utmost patience and respect thank you to Galpin Ford and RUBEN the tall guy
GREAT customer service
Yesterday I went to the Galpin Ford dealership in search of a new mustang. Curtis was the salesman that helped me throughout the process. He was very helpful and made my car buying experience enjoyable and reasonable. I appreciate everything he did for me and would recommend him and this dealership to family and friends.
Great Store, Great Help
I went to Galpin ford just browsing to see if i would find something. Upon meeting with Todd Kessler all of that changed. He was so knowledgeable about all the cars and options and was so helpful and kind. I ended up trading in my car for a ford f150 and i had such a great , easy and fast process. Im very happy with my decision and will highly recommend todd and galpin to everyone
Happy Customer
When my husband & I went looking for cars, we met Matthew Sanes at Galpin Ford. This was our first car buying experience. Matthew was extremely knowledgeable, honest and was willing to go above and beyond when he offered to meet us to complete our purchase. We had an incredibly positive experience at Galpin.
They are the best!
I lost my truck I used for both personal and business in a fire and was scared of the process of buying a car! I went to Galpin Ford almost expecting to get turned away because I don't have the strongest credit and my business is so new. I can't run my business without a vehicle, so I was just hoping and praying for a miracle! From the moment I walked in and met Bob Ware, he put me at ease assuring me that he would work as hard as he could to make sure I left with a vehicle that would be perfect for my business and be within our budget. Well let me say, not only did we get the car I had secretly dreamt of having, but he worked to make sure that it was well beneath what I said I could afford every month! I am so thankful for Bob and the team of people at Galpin Ford! I know where I will be going next time I want to buy a new car! Thank you Bob!
What Car Buying Should Be
I had a great experience at Galpin Ford, and Bob Ware is the man! He found me a 2016 Mustang GT/CS with absolutely every option I wanted. It was a tall order but he made it happen, and I was driving it off the lot two days later. Absolute VIP treatment. If you're looking for a fair deal, true professionalism and a personal touch, I recommend Galpin. Be sure to ask for the man... Bob Ware. :)
