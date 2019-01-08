sales Rating

The lease on my GS-350 was coming due soon and not having worked with anyone at Newport Lexus, I started a discussion online. They referred my to Adam Akil who handles Internet Sales and he promptly called me to discuss my needs. He reviewed his inventory with me but when we determined that Newport did not have the color combination for a GS-350 that I was looking for he quickly tracked another down at another dealership and had it delivered the next day. We worked out the details of the turn in of my prior vehicle and the lease of the new vehicle by email and text and before I arrived the next day we had everything pretty much negotiated. When I arrived at the dealership, Adam was ready to submit everything to the finance dept. where I signed all the documents and was out the door with my new vehicle in no more than an hour. This is how I like to buy cars and Adam new what he was doing and handled things very professionally. Like I said, I'll be back when we're ready to replace our other Lexus!! Read more