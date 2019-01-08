Excellent service
by 08/01/2019on
I bought my Rx through the internet sales dept. the managers personally handled my sale process and made the usual bad negotiation process wonderful. They were responsive, patient, friendly and helped me navigate a few issues (for example I wanted he most basic model that had to be found elsewhere). Strong recommendation.
Best Experience w One Exception
by 08/08/2020on
I took my RX in for small recall. A few hours later, I got call it was done. Not only was car washed, my gas tank was filled to full. I first thought I was in the wrong car. Nope it was mine. I have never had that happen. Thanks so very much. Service superb. Only negative was my service tech mask was below his nose and near top of mouth. Everyone else wore masks properly. I know it’s a pain. I agree but wearing masks is necessary and worn properly.
SD Service Review
by 07/27/2020on
Timely and accurate service provided with a smile. Thank you.
Service At It's Best
by 07/15/2020on
I don't recall having a bad experience here at Newport Lexus since my first experience in 2008 until now. From the time you drop off your car to pick up, the process was handled by professionals: friendly and courteous. The service guys on the outside are the true stars. My Advisor was professional, knowledgeable, and made sure I got to work and picked up in a timely manner and kept me informed throughout the process. Thank you Kaitlyn!
RX like new
by 01/06/2020on
Joey W has been our go for for every lexus we have owned - regarless of it being just an oil change or something serious - he always helps out by making the process easy. Its really a huge part why we can't leave Lexus and go into another brand.
Service
by 01/03/2020on
Excellent!! Service Rep Joseph Wilcheck was extremely kind and professional.
SD SERVICE REVIEW
by 10/30/2019on
Timely and friendly service.
Always First Class!
by 10/23/2019on
Came in Saturday without an appointment to have my ES350 serviced. Surprise! They took me right in to a Service Rep who handled the paperwork in minutes, said my car would be ready in an hour and a half and it was ready when he said it would be. Happy Customer
Service Department was Excellent
by 10/04/2019on
I worked with Jonathan and Sean both were experienced, professional and courteous members. The amount quoted was the exact amount I paid. They even checked the tire pressure which was appreciated.
a solidly good experience with buying my new Lexus
by 09/12/2019on
we were very happy with the soft sell and openness (not too common in this profession) by our senior fleet manager. The only minus was the extraordinary long time it took to complete the paperwork, but that was compensated the home delivery with a detailed explanation of the many features our car has.
Thanks Roberto N
by 09/11/2019on
I went back to Newport Lexus for maintenance after my first experience was soured by the girls behind the service desk (cashiers). Roberto took immediate and detailed care of not just my car, but my time constraints and need for a loaner vehicle. I’m really impressed by the flexibility he allowed me as I was traveling for work- the car was done before they said it would, and they correctly diagnosed the issue I was having. I didn’t pay a penny over what the initial quote, and for Roberto’s hard work alone, this is the reason I’ll return to the dealership.
Always great service
by 08/08/2019on
I have a 2007 IS 250 purchased at Newport Lexus and I have always brought it there for service. The service advisors are all professional, efficient, and great to work with. My car is well taken care of and I can get a loaner car whenever I need one. I would never take my car anyplace else
Excellent service
by 08/01/2019on
I bought my Rx through the internet sales dept. the managers personally handled my sale process and made the usual bad negotiation process wonderful. They were responsive, patient, friendly and helped me navigate a few issues (for example I wanted he most basic model that had to be found elsewhere). Strong recommendation.
Excellent service and care...
by 07/28/2019on
Newport Lexus IS the best... They do an excellent job on al ends of your service visit. Quality work for reasonable fees... I am a fan!
1st Maintenance
by 07/11/2019on
I had a very positive experience at Newport Lexus. This was my first maintenance and every aspect of my experience was pleasant. Great personal service.
Customer oriented service department
by 07/07/2019on
Newport Lexus has Creme de creme customer service. Joey, our service manager, makes sure our needs are always met. Nothing beats the quality and professionalism of the entire team to make sure all of our automotive needs are met.
Excellent service to our "older" Lexus!
by 05/19/2019on
We decided to keep our 2004 RX because we love it so much and it has been a wonderful car, so we had some major work done to it...and we're not sorry we did. The guys in the service dept did a wonderful job, they got it done in just a couple of days, and we were happy with the price. We've taken the car to Newport Lexus for all the service checkups and will continue as long as we own this car. Our service rep. Sean Tafoya, has always been so helpful and right there for us when we have an issue. He's the best!!
GX460 SERVICE REVIEW
by 04/03/2019on
I have taken my GX460 exclusively to Lexus dealers. I drive the car between Southern California and Silicon Valley. Newport Lexus' service manager Sean Tafoya knows almost by heart the status of my car- what it needs and when. The customer and service intimacy is what continues to take me back to their service. Professional service, the car is always clean after it, and they are meticulous on their inspections.
Excellent dearliship
by 03/17/2019on
My wife and I purchased 2 2019 Lexus from the within 3 weeks. Our sales rep (Cary Thomas) was extremely easy to deal with. Cannot recommend high enough.
I'll be coming back!!
by 01/18/2019on
The lease on my GS-350 was coming due soon and not having worked with anyone at Newport Lexus, I started a discussion online. They referred my to Adam Akil who handles Internet Sales and he promptly called me to discuss my needs. He reviewed his inventory with me but when we determined that Newport did not have the color combination for a GS-350 that I was looking for he quickly tracked another down at another dealership and had it delivered the next day. We worked out the details of the turn in of my prior vehicle and the lease of the new vehicle by email and text and before I arrived the next day we had everything pretty much negotiated. When I arrived at the dealership, Adam was ready to submit everything to the finance dept. where I signed all the documents and was out the door with my new vehicle in no more than an hour. This is how I like to buy cars and Adam new what he was doing and handled things very professionally. Like I said, I'll be back when we're ready to replace our other Lexus!!
ITS SERVICE THAT KEEPS ME COMING BACK TO LEXUS
by 01/10/2019on
I have been seeing Joey W in Service for years and he is just amazing at taking care of any issue, communicating back and being fair. I feel royalty when I leave. The overall service experience with any issue is what keeps us going back for another Lexus car. Highly recommend them. I am sure they are all great, however, I only speak from experience and would say Joey W is our go to.
