Fixing the problem!
by 03/07/2022on
So I gotta say I was a little disappointed when I got to the dealer to pick up my car and it was the wrong one. But Brennan from sales and KJ from finance really turned this experience to a great one. They are both amazing and words cannot express my gratitude for such an amazing experience. They should get raises because they went above and beyond for me!
430i buyer
by 02/17/2022on
Thank you and God bless all at sterling bmw. It was a 5 star experience. Thank you again Mike and Andrew for exceptional service. Blessings from the Sperrys
Super quick, convenient, and easy!
by 01/26/2022on
Justin and everyone at Sterling BMW were awesome! They made the process of leasing our new X5 very simple. We were in and out in less than an hour. We love Sterling and will be back in the future. Thanks guys!
Sterling service!
by 01/15/2022on
Great, efficient service at Sterling BMW!
Bently Cheng
by 12/30/2021on
Purchasing our new X1 through Bently Cheng was a pleasurable experience. He was very friendly, accomodating, and courteous. We would definitely refer friends to him should they decide to purchase a BMW.
Smooth service
by 12/30/2021on
Worked with Greg. He was professional and went out of his way to speed my deal along.
Did not add dealer markup to vehicle when all other BMW dealers did.
by 12/16/2021on
Leased a new BMW during the pandemic when supply was low at all dealerships. This was the only BMW dealership in So. Cal that did not add a ginormous dealer markup. Brennan ODonnel was friendly, efficient and made the deal pleasant.
Great people , service and pricing!
by 11/10/2021on
Buying a car is not easy thing for me to do but the guys at Sterling I felt comfortable with and appreciated their time with me.
Great job
by 11/09/2021on
John Drake was easy to work with and the finance people were very helpful
DEALERSHIP CRASHED MY NEW CAR AND STILL DEMANDED FULL PRICE!
by 10/07/2021on
DEALERSHIP CRASHED MY NEW CAR AND STILL DEMANDED FULL PRICE! I ordered a 2022 X4M Competition from Sterling BMW and agreed to pay full MSRP for the car. I waited patiently for months, which is normal. The car arrived at the dealership today and I saw some emails saying I could come in and pick it up this afternoon, along with some photos of the brand new car to get me all excited. As soon as I responded saying I'd be in tomorrow morning, I received a call from my advisor. He tells me they crashed the car, but they are still willing to sell it to me for full MSRP! I just have to wait for it to get back from the body shop, which could take a while. I asked if they could work with me on the price - nope! Full price for a disassembled, repaired/refurbished, and reassembled car? My previous 2019 X4 was rear ended and I did extensive research and spoke to the body shop - even with OEM replacement parts, they are never able to match factory paint, and must repaint half of the car to blend adjacent panels, and then the reflections are all weird. I called BMWNA and they were SHOCKED that I received no concession from the dealership, and have opened an escalation. In the meantime, the dealership said they could order a replacement car but it would take months, and I said yes please. I guess it was just a bluff, because now they are not willing to order a replacement. I understand they accidents happen, but the way they handled it was completely unacceptable. Management did not reply to any of my emails either. I am a repeat Sterling customer that will NEVER do business here ever again!
Excellent Sales Team
by 08/17/2021on
We bought our X3 through Costco. Sterling BMW was very easy to deal with. The process was very painless
Easy Purchase of Certified Pre-Owned BMW & Great Follow-Through Service
by 04/30/2021on
Worked with salesperson Mike Walters to purchase a 2018 certified pre-owned X3. The price listed for the X3 online was fair for the mileage and condition of the vehicle, so I didn’t really negotiate price. I came in with a BMW trade-in, for which I had already printed out an offer from Carmax. Sterling BMW honored the trade-in value, so we were ready to go! Financing went smoothly and quickly. There was some salesmanship during the financing process to promote different insurance and service coverages. I was comfortable with just the remaining original warranty and certified warranty on the vehicle, given its condition and low miles. The X3 was newly on the lot, so they hadn’t yet had time to make a couple of small cosmetic fixes I found. I pointed out these small fixes and was scheduled to come back on a separate day for the interior fixes and another day for the exterior. Mike was accommodating with scheduling these items and was good about following up with any communication. He was always quick to respond to my emails and texts. All-in-all, I had a very good experience with this dealership and the service they provided. The ultimate driving machine deserves a great dealer and service, and I believe I found that at Sterling BMW in Newport Beach.
Great experience at Sterling BMW
by 04/26/2021on
I had the pleasure of working with Mike in the sales department. He helped me to find my new X5, which I am loving. Mike and the rest of his team were friendly, reasonable, and attentive. It was a great experience. I highly recommend visiting this dealership if you are in the market for a BMW.
Outstanding!!!!
by 04/25/2021on
Mike Walters was my sales advisor and I cannot remember the last time I enjoyed a car buying/leasing experience like I did on Friday. He called me about my initial inquiry, left information about the vehicle with ZERO pressure. Like most of us, I was a bit unsettled about going into ANY dealership and the process of the back and forth and the pressure of buying “now”. I WAS WRONG!!!!! From the moment he approached me to the moment I signed paperwork, I was thoroughly impressed!!!! He is no nonsense, very respectful and a joy to work with. The team at Sterling BMW is top notch, customer focused and changed my mind completely to what a car buying experience “should be”. I highly recommend STERLING BMW and especially Mike Walters if you want the best car buying experience EVER!! Also, thank you to Alex in finance for the laughs and guidance through the paperwork, you are great at your job! It’s only been two days with my BMW X2 so I haven’t had to utilize the service department yet, so I will review that end when I have.
BMW family group
by 04/19/2021on
Tina was great to work with for a no hassle sale. The entire Sterling team had a great friendly attitude and made it a pleasure to work with them 👍.
Seamless transition for lease renewal
by 04/19/2021on
Justin was fantastic at Sterling. Made it easy from beginning to end. Helped me get into a new car a few months prior to my old lease ending.
Deceitful Lease
by 04/04/2021on
I needed to lease a car for my family. I told the sales person my FICO SCORE is 520. The sales force at the sterling BMW Newport Beach asked me to bring a cosigner. I took my daughter next day as a cosigner with a FICO SCORE 750. After spending two days with the sales department and conforming all the lease terms. I told the sales Department do not pull our FICO scores unless it will be an ok deal. However, after pulling our FICO scores then Sales manager walked to us and told us, sorry, we can only leased the car to your daughter’s name. She ended up to leased it under her name, but I felt a sales manager should know all the BMW lease terms before commit and pulling our FICO scores for both of us. We were told by the manager this is not their fault and it is BMW corporate decision.
BMW M340i
by 03/15/2021on
Giddy is a great sales rep. Really patient and personable.
Dealer Trust
by 03/15/2021on
I can purchase a BMW from many So CA BMW dealers. While its a 20 mile drive, I choose Sterling BMW. It all boils down to TRUST and my long term relationship with Tina Swistak.
Left me with my car's paperwork and no car
by 02/21/2021on
Bought a CPO and they took a week to send me the paperwork. When I finally got it, they sold the car to someone else, claiming they paid more money
Highly recommend Sterling BMW! Tina is amazing
by 01/10/2021on
Called several dealers for an X3 M40i then I spoke with Tina in internet sales at Sterling. What a breath fresh air...she is fantastic. We closed the deal in in a few hours and I could not be happier. We absolutely love the car and the great shopping experience. Highly Recommend Sterling BMW!