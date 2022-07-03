1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DEALERSHIP CRASHED MY NEW CAR AND STILL DEMANDED FULL PRICE! I ordered a 2022 X4M Competition from Sterling BMW and agreed to pay full MSRP for the car. I waited patiently for months, which is normal. The car arrived at the dealership today and I saw some emails saying I could come in and pick it up this afternoon, along with some photos of the brand new car to get me all excited. As soon as I responded saying I'd be in tomorrow morning, I received a call from my advisor. He tells me they crashed the car, but they are still willing to sell it to me for full MSRP! I just have to wait for it to get back from the body shop, which could take a while. I asked if they could work with me on the price - nope! Full price for a disassembled, repaired/refurbished, and reassembled car? My previous 2019 X4 was rear ended and I did extensive research and spoke to the body shop - even with OEM replacement parts, they are never able to match factory paint, and must repaint half of the car to blend adjacent panels, and then the reflections are all weird. I called BMWNA and they were SHOCKED that I received no concession from the dealership, and have opened an escalation. In the meantime, the dealership said they could order a replacement car but it would take months, and I said yes please. I guess it was just a bluff, because now they are not willing to order a replacement. I understand they accidents happen, but the way they handled it was completely unacceptable. Management did not reply to any of my emails either. I am a repeat Sterling customer that will NEVER do business here ever again! Read more