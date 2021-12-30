Newport Lexus
Customer Reviews of Newport Lexus
Easy purchase
by 12/30/2021on
Clear, responsive communication. Chris Clark was a great salesman to deal with. Dealership is a lovely space.
Will only go to Newport Lexus
by 05/12/2022on
I have used several Lexus dealerships over the years and this one is the best one so far. I always work with Joey in the service department. He is thorough, honest, and professional. He's always reliable and I will not take my car anywhere else. I've been coming here for a couple years and haven't been let down.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff! James is the best!
by 04/16/2022on
Great personal service! Friendly and professional associates!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service worth waiting for
by 01/25/2022on
Went out of their way to compensate for a delay in fixing the problem. A REPLACEMENT UNIT HAD TO BE ORDERED TWICE AFTER THE FIRST WAS a faulty unit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fixed tire air leakage
by 01/22/2022on
The service was precise, prompt, and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sean Taffy is top notch!
by 01/21/2022on
Sean is responsive, friendly, and makes every aspect of getting your car serviced easy and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always five star service at Lexus Newport Beach! Robert, our service tech
by 01/16/2022on
Robert, our service tech is always very friendly, professional and communicates any concerns very well. He always makes our visit to Newport Lexus a pleasant experience! We have two Lexus cars in our family and would not consider going anywhere else! They are the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/13/2022on
Joey provides OUTSTANDING service every time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy purchase
by 12/30/2021on
Clear, responsive communication. Chris Clark was a great salesman to deal with. Dealership is a lovely space.
Professional
by 12/09/2021on
Roberto J Manzano from Newport Lexus was really friendly and helpful. Really professional with his job and knows what he's doing. Thank You!!
Robert Manzano is a 10! Best service ever. My 3rd Lexus.
by 12/08/2021on
Robert worked efficiently, and always goes the extra mile to offer a high level of professionalism, respect, and courtesy. A pleasure to work with him. It makes writing the check less painfull! Gayle Seoane
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent buying experience
by 09/17/2021on
I worked with Anthony to get a new Lexus. He is very professional, straightforward and thorough. The process is smooth and fast. It took less than two hours for me drive a new car home. I had an excellent experience to purchase a car in Newport Lexus.
Joey!
by 08/08/2021on
Joey is the best. We travel from Pasadena to Newport when our maintenance is due instead of Glendale which would save us 90 minutes in commute time. We know we will be taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 06/04/2021on
Kevin Nessl provided outstanding service, he went out of his way to ensure I was satisfied with my car's service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Setvice
by 04/14/2021on
Honestly, Lexus of Newport has the best service from the minute you drive up for service until you leave.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealer! Great price ! Great quality! Great service! I like them a lot
by 04/10/2021on
On Christmas Eve 2013, I was inadvertently passed by a Lexus dealer in Newport Beach. I just want to walk in and take a look because this will be my next choice, but I don't want to buy it right away. But the sales manager showed me a new SUV that day. The color and model of the whole package are exactly what I need from the inside to the outside. The manager gave me the best price before Christmas, which surpassed the domestic work I had done before, and was even lower than all the dealers I had consulted before, including Monte in Vally. ) Longo Toyota (Longo Toyota). It prompted me to immediately decide to buy it. Life is really short. If your ability is limited, why not do it? All the good things are not to be missed. That night, I went through all the formalities and then drove my new car. The manager sent someone to drive my old car to follow me home. This is the only experience in my life to buy the most satisfactory car at the fastest speed. Thank you very much Newport Lexus distributor 🙏🙏🙏. For the next seven and a half years, I carried out all the car maintenance in this dealership and never left. You know that I am satisfied with the services and prices provided by this dealership... Almost all Alberto Lara has always received his thoughtful consideration, advice and attention. He is great. This has made me his loyal customer for many years and gained my trust... I like Newport Beach Lexus dealer very much, the best price, the best 5-star service quality... I also recommend it to many of my friends for buying car over there. I said that they are the best. It has been proved by specific my examples. Once I needed to change two tires. I first inquired at Newport Luxes, then at Costco, and then at Costa Mesa Allen Tire Company. Finally, the price given by Newport Luxes is the best. At the same time, the quality of service they give is waiting for the environment, etc. I told many friends, they couldn't believe it...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent: Albert Lara, March 15, 2021
by 03/20/2021on
Albert was courteous & professional from start to finish, addressed the problems & fixed them. Excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go for Joey!
by 03/19/2021on
Joey Wilchek just supervised the 100,000 mile service on my RX350. He checked it over before I drove it away after buying it eleven years ago. He's been my go-to guy ever since.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
best service
by 03/19/2021on
Joey Wilchek is the best service person I have ever worked with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Newport Lexus Service
by 03/10/2021on
Have bought a few cars here, and have ALWAYS had them serviced here as well. Always feel treated like a king, and Joey, in particular, is THE best service writer I've ever had the pleasure of dealing with. A true pro. Never let this guy go.. He knows me, and knows my car and it's history extremely well. I realize I'm spending more money coming to a dealer for service, but convenience, professionalism, and piece of mind is worth every penny to me... Keep up the great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So easy and got a great deal
by 02/04/2021on
Nasser is a professional. He is patient and most of all not pushy. Very smooth process and they kept their word throughout the experience. Very happy with my new wheels.
great service !!!!
by 01/27/2021on
As always great service!!!. Kaitlyn was very helpful and professional. Car maintenance was done in few hours and picked it up washed and good to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes