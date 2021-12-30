Skip to main content
Newport Lexus

3901 Macarthur Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Newport Lexus

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(153)
Recommend: Yes (29) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy purchase

by Picky Buyer on 12/30/2021

Clear, responsive communication. Chris Clark was a great salesman to deal with. Dealership is a lovely space.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Will only go to Newport Lexus

by Jennifer on 05/12/2022

I have used several Lexus dealerships over the years and this one is the best one so far. I always work with Joey in the service department. He is thorough, honest, and professional. He's always reliable and I will not take my car anywhere else. I've been coming here for a couple years and haven't been let down.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great staff! James is the best!

by Jana L on 04/16/2022

Great personal service! Friendly and professional associates!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service worth waiting for

by PH on 01/25/2022

Went out of their way to compensate for a delay in fixing the problem. A REPLACEMENT UNIT HAD TO BE ORDERED TWICE AFTER THE FIRST WAS a faulty unit.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fixed tire air leakage

by Harry on 01/22/2022

The service was precise, prompt, and courteous.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sean Taffy is top notch!

by Tim C on 01/21/2022

Sean is responsive, friendly, and makes every aspect of getting your car serviced easy and efficient.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always five star service at Lexus Newport Beach! Robert, our service tech

by CMD on 01/16/2022

Robert, our service tech is always very friendly, professional and communicates any concerns very well. He always makes our visit to Newport Lexus a pleasant experience! We have two Lexus cars in our family and would not consider going anywhere else! They are the best!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Deborah W on 01/13/2022

Joey provides OUTSTANDING service every time!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional

by Rogelio on 12/09/2021

Roberto J Manzano from Newport Lexus was really friendly and helpful. Really professional with his job and knows what he's doing. Thank You!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Robert Manzano is a 10! Best service ever. My 3rd Lexus.

by Gayle Seoane on 12/08/2021

Robert worked efficiently, and always goes the extra mile to offer a high level of professionalism, respect, and courtesy. A pleasure to work with him. It makes writing the check less painfull! Gayle Seoane

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by Heather001 on 09/17/2021

I worked with Anthony to get a new Lexus. He is very professional, straightforward and thorough. The process is smooth and fast. It took less than two hours for me drive a new car home. I had an excellent experience to purchase a car in Newport Lexus.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Joey!

by Kevin on 08/08/2021

Joey is the best. We travel from Pasadena to Newport when our maintenance is due instead of Glendale which would save us 90 minutes in commute time. We know we will be taken care of.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by NancyVZ on 06/04/2021

Kevin Nessl provided outstanding service, he went out of his way to ensure I was satisfied with my car's service.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Setvice

by Mary Lou Stephan on 04/14/2021

Honestly, Lexus of Newport has the best service from the minute you drive up for service until you leave.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great dealer! Great price ! Great quality! Great service! I like them a lot

by Lily Flower on 04/10/2021

On Christmas Eve 2013, I was inadvertently passed by a Lexus dealer in Newport Beach. I just want to walk in and take a look because this will be my next choice, but I don't want to buy it right away. But the sales manager showed me a new SUV that day. The color and model of the whole package are exactly what I need from the inside to the outside. The manager gave me the best price before Christmas, which surpassed the domestic work I had done before, and was even lower than all the dealers I had consulted before, including Monte in Vally. ) Longo Toyota (Longo Toyota). It prompted me to immediately decide to buy it. Life is really short. If your ability is limited, why not do it? All the good things are not to be missed. That night, I went through all the formalities and then drove my new car. The manager sent someone to drive my old car to follow me home. This is the only experience in my life to buy the most satisfactory car at the fastest speed. Thank you very much Newport Lexus distributor 🙏🙏🙏. For the next seven and a half years, I carried out all the car maintenance in this dealership and never left. You know that I am satisfied with the services and prices provided by this dealership... Almost all Alberto Lara has always received his thoughtful consideration, advice and attention. He is great. This has made me his loyal customer for many years and gained my trust... I like Newport Beach Lexus dealer very much, the best price, the best 5-star service quality... I also recommend it to many of my friends for buying car over there. I said that they are the best. It has been proved by specific my examples. Once I needed to change two tires. I first inquired at Newport

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent: Albert Lara, March 15, 2021

by Han on 03/20/2021

Albert was courteous & professional from start to finish, addressed the problems & fixed them. Excellent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Go for Joey!

by Lucky Jim on 03/19/2021

Joey Wilchek just supervised the 100,000 mile service on my RX350. He checked it over before I drove it away after buying it eleven years ago. He's been my go-to guy ever since.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

best service

by Robert Miller on 03/19/2021

Joey Wilchek is the best service person I have ever worked with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Newport Lexus Service

by Bob on 03/10/2021

Have bought a few cars here, and have ALWAYS had them serviced here as well. Always feel treated like a king, and Joey, in particular, is THE best service writer I've ever had the pleasure of dealing with. A true pro. Never let this guy go.. He knows me, and knows my car and it's history extremely well. I realize I'm spending more money coming to a dealer for service, but convenience, professionalism, and piece of mind is worth every penny to me... Keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So easy and got a great deal

by Cheryl W on 02/04/2021

Nasser is a professional. He is patient and most of all not pushy. Very smooth process and they kept their word throughout the experience. Very happy with my new wheels.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service !!!!

by Abraham on 01/27/2021

As always great service!!!. Kaitlyn was very helpful and professional. Car maintenance was done in few hours and picked it up washed and good to go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
