5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently acquired my seventh Jaguar and my buying experience at Jaguar Newport Beach was by far the best. Since I had not yet dealt with this dealership, I did my usual research on the web and learned that their sales and service departments both had very favorable reviews so I thought I’d give them a try. Since I had not yet dealt with this dealership, I thought it would be best to get a feel for their customer service by calling for some basic information as I’m big on first impressions. I had the pleasure of speaking to a very knowledgeable sales person by the name of Sharek. He was able to immediately provide me with some preliminary information about their current lease specials, confirm that the vehicles I was interested in were still in stock, and set up a same-day appointment for me to view them in person. No high pressure sales approach – just some helpful information and good customer service. Upon my arrival at the dealership, both vehicles were at the entrance to greet me. They looked stunning and I knew that it would be difficult to choice just one. Since Sharek knew that my time was limited, he arranged for his associate, Natasha, to assist me since he was finalizing a transaction with another customer. Again, excellent customer service. Natasha’s approach was refreshing and very straightforward. As a result, I was able to get the information that I needed in record time. Additionally, she was very patient and willing to go the extra mile to ensure that I got the car of my choice. At this point, I knew that I had found the right dealership. They had everything that I wanted including the color choice, price and customer service. Above all, what impressed me the most was how well they worked as a team to finalize the transaction and get me on my way in a beautiful new Jaguar XJL Portfolio. Congrats on a job well-done! Read more