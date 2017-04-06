5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I originally went to the service department to have my Range Rover safety inspected prior transferring to a friend of mine who bought it, prior to lease expiration. I was interested in another Range Rover, and Nina the sales rep, picked me up at service in a brand new Range Rover to test drive to the sales department across town. Nina explained every feature difference from my previous RR. Once at the dealership, we discussed various models, and she noticed that I kept looking at a Jaguar F-Type R. After she patiently described and insisted I drive various models, I was certain that I wanted to purchase an F-Type R. The transaction was seamless, simple, and pleasant. Nina made sure all my concerns were addressed by management. The car is another story. I just can't wipe the smile off my face each time I get into my F-Type R. Soothes my ego. It growls when I want it to, or transition into stealth mode, and just kick back for a smooth quite ride. I get thumbs up every where I go. Thanks to Nina, that encouraged me to try something different, without being pushy. She offered my more than five cars to test drive, and I drove them all. I highly recommend this dealership, and service team! They've fixed what may have been broken some time before. Read more