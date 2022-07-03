Skip to main content
Sterling BMW

3000 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sterling BMW

4.6
Overall Rating
4.59 out of 5 stars(51)
Recommend: Yes (26) No (3)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fixing the problem!

by Alva on 03/07/2022

So I gotta say I was a little disappointed when I got to the dealer to pick up my car and it was the wrong one. But Brennan from sales and KJ from finance really turned this experience to a great one. They are both amazing and words cannot express my gratitude for such an amazing experience. They should get raises because they went above and beyond for me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

430i buyer

by Wesley Sperry on 02/17/2022

Thank you and God bless all at sterling bmw. It was a 5 star experience. Thank you again Mike and Andrew for exceptional service. Blessings from the Sperrys

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super quick, convenient, and easy!

by Jason Small on 01/26/2022

Justin and everyone at Sterling BMW were awesome! They made the process of leasing our new X5 very simple. We were in and out in less than an hour. We love Sterling and will be back in the future. Thanks guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Sterling service!

by Susie Gill on 01/15/2022

Great, efficient service at Sterling BMW!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bently Cheng

by Christine on 12/30/2021

Purchasing our new X1 through Bently Cheng was a pleasurable experience. He was very friendly, accomodating, and courteous. We would definitely refer friends to him should they decide to purchase a BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth service

by DC on 12/30/2021

Worked with Greg. He was professional and went out of his way to speed my deal along.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Did not add dealer markup to vehicle when all other BMW dealers did.

by Trey Goudy on 12/16/2021

Leased a new BMW during the pandemic when supply was low at all dealerships. This was the only BMW dealership in So. Cal that did not add a ginormous dealer markup. Brennan ODonnel was friendly, efficient and made the deal pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great people , service and pricing!

by Julia on 11/10/2021

Buying a car is not easy thing for me to do but the guys at Sterling I felt comfortable with and appreciated their time with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job

by J K C on 11/09/2021

John Drake was easy to work with and the finance people were very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

DEALERSHIP CRASHED MY NEW CAR AND STILL DEMANDED FULL PRICE!

by Brendan McCann on 10/07/2021

DEALERSHIP CRASHED MY NEW CAR AND STILL DEMANDED FULL PRICE! I ordered a 2022 X4M Competition from Sterling BMW and agreed to pay full MSRP for the car. I waited patiently for months, which is normal. The car arrived at the dealership today and I saw some emails saying I could come in and pick it up this afternoon, along with some photos of the brand new car to get me all excited. As soon as I responded saying I'd be in tomorrow morning, I received a call from my advisor. He tells me they crashed the car, but they are still willing to sell it to me for full MSRP! I just have to wait for it to get back from the body shop, which could take a while. I asked if they could work with me on the price - nope! Full price for a disassembled, repaired/refurbished, and reassembled car? My previous 2019 X4 was rear ended and I did extensive research and spoke to the body shop - even with OEM replacement parts, they are never able to match factory paint, and must repaint half of the car to blend adjacent panels, and then the reflections are all weird. I called BMWNA and they were SHOCKED that I received no concession from the dealership, and have opened an escalation. In the meantime, the dealership said they could order a replacement car but it would take months, and I said yes please. I guess it was just a bluff, because now they are not willing to order a replacement. I understand they accidents happen, but the way they handled it was completely unacceptable. Management did not reply to any of my emails either. I am a repeat Sterling customer that will NEVER do business here ever again!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Team

by AMG on 08/17/2021

We bought our X3 through Costco. Sterling BMW was very easy to deal with. The process was very painless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Purchase of Certified Pre-Owned BMW & Great Follow-Through Service

by Bimmer Me Up Scotty on 04/30/2021

Worked with salesperson Mike Walters to purchase a 2018 certified pre-owned X3. The price listed for the X3 online was fair for the mileage and condition of the vehicle, so I didn’t really negotiate price. I came in with a BMW trade-in, for which I had already printed out an offer from Carmax. Sterling BMW honored the trade-in value, so we were ready to go! Financing went smoothly and quickly. There was some salesmanship during the financing process to promote different insurance and service coverages. I was comfortable with just the remaining original warranty and certified warranty on the vehicle, given its condition and low miles. The X3 was newly on the lot, so they hadn’t yet had time to make a couple of small cosmetic fixes I found. I pointed out these small fixes and was scheduled to come back on a separate day for the interior fixes and another day for the exterior. Mike was accommodating with scheduling these items and was good about following up with any communication. He was always quick to respond to my emails and texts. All-in-all, I had a very good experience with this dealership and the service they provided. The ultimate driving machine deserves a great dealer and service, and I believe I found that at Sterling BMW in Newport Beach.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Sterling BMW

by Justin K on 04/26/2021

I had the pleasure of working with Mike in the sales department. He helped me to find my new X5, which I am loving. Mike and the rest of his team were friendly, reasonable, and attentive. It was a great experience. I highly recommend visiting this dealership if you are in the market for a BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding!!!!

by Jodi Brady on 04/25/2021

Mike Walters was my sales advisor and I cannot remember the last time I enjoyed a car buying/leasing experience like I did on Friday. He called me about my initial inquiry, left information about the vehicle with ZERO pressure. Like most of us, I was a bit unsettled about going into ANY dealership and the process of the back and forth and the pressure of buying “now”. I WAS WRONG!!!!! From the moment he approached me to the moment I signed paperwork, I was thoroughly impressed!!!! He is no nonsense, very respectful and a joy to work with. The team at Sterling BMW is top notch, customer focused and changed my mind completely to what a car buying experience “should be”. I highly recommend STERLING BMW and especially Mike Walters if you want the best car buying experience EVER!! Also, thank you to Alex in finance for the laughs and guidance through the paperwork, you are great at your job! It’s only been two days with my BMW X2 so I haven’t had to utilize the service department yet, so I will review that end when I have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW family group

by George W on 04/19/2021

Tina was great to work with for a no hassle sale. The entire Sterling team had a great friendly attitude and made it a pleasure to work with them 👍.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seamless transition for lease renewal

by Jon N on 04/19/2021

Justin was fantastic at Sterling. Made it easy from beginning to end. Helped me get into a new car a few months prior to my old lease ending.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Deceitful Lease

by Newport Beach Sterling BMW on 04/04/2021

I needed to lease a car for my family. I told the sales person my FICO SCORE is 520. The sales force at the sterling BMW Newport Beach asked me to bring a cosigner. I took my daughter next day as a cosigner with a FICO SCORE 750. After spending two days with the sales department and conforming all the lease terms. I told the sales Department do not pull our FICO scores unless it will be an ok deal. However, after pulling our FICO scores then Sales manager walked to us and told us, sorry, we can only leased the car to your daughter’s name. She ended up to leased it under her name, but I felt a sales manager should know all the BMW lease terms before commit and pulling our FICO scores for both of us. We were told by the manager this is not their fault and it is BMW corporate decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW M340i

by Ulisesm on 03/15/2021

Giddy is a great sales rep. Really patient and personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dealer Trust

by Paul Vogelgesang on 03/15/2021

I can purchase a BMW from many So CA BMW dealers. While its a 20 mile drive, I choose Sterling BMW. It all boils down to TRUST and my long term relationship with Tina Swistak.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Left me with my car's paperwork and no car

by Patrick Abaca on 02/21/2021

Bought a CPO and they took a week to send me the paperwork. When I finally got it, they sold the car to someone else, claiming they paid more money

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend Sterling BMW! Tina is amazing

by Rob on 01/10/2021

Called several dealers for an X3 M40i then I spoke with Tina in internet sales at Sterling. What a breath fresh air...she is fantastic. We closed the deal in in a few hours and I could not be happier. We absolutely love the car and the great shopping experience. Highly Recommend Sterling BMW!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
140 cars in stock
68 new37 used35 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

