5 out of 5 stars service Rating

On Christmas Eve 2013, I was inadvertently passed by a Lexus dealer in Newport Beach. I just want to walk in and take a look because this will be my next choice, but I don't want to buy it right away. But the sales manager showed me a new SUV that day. The color and model of the whole package are exactly what I need from the inside to the outside. The manager gave me the best price before Christmas, which surpassed the domestic work I had done before, and was even lower than all the dealers I had consulted before, including Monte in Vally. ) Longo Toyota (Longo Toyota). It prompted me to immediately decide to buy it. Life is really short. If your ability is limited, why not do it? All the good things are not to be missed. That night, I went through all the formalities and then drove my new car. The manager sent someone to drive my old car to follow me home. This is the only experience in my life to buy the most satisfactory car at the fastest speed. Thank you very much Newport Lexus distributor 🙏🙏🙏. For the next seven and a half years, I carried out all the car maintenance in this dealership and never left. You know that I am satisfied with the services and prices provided by this dealership... Almost all Alberto Lara has always received his thoughtful consideration, advice and attention. He is great. This has made me his loyal customer for many years and gained my trust... I like Newport Beach Lexus dealer very much, the best price, the best 5-star service quality... I also recommend it to many of my friends for buying car over there. I said that they are the best. It has been proved by specific my examples. Once I needed to change two tires. I first inquired at Newport Luxes, then at Costco, and then at Costa Mesa Allen Tire Company. Finally, the price given by Newport Luxes is the best. At the same time, the quality of service they give is waiting for the environment, etc. I told many friends, they couldn't believe it... Read more