Land Rover Newport Beach
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Newport Beach
Stellar service
by 05/28/2020on
In my 30 years as a car buyer, I have never been treated so swiftly, professionally and with such stellar service than at Land Rover Newport Beach. Moyca Gardasevich, handled every detail, advocating for the best deal that was within my budget. Todd Gesh, finance manager, explained everything. I didn't feel pressed to add certain extras, but even the extras made fiscal sense. Manny, my concierge tech support specialist thoroughly explained ever nook and cranny, tech features and got my Bluetooth up and running in minutes. This is what all car buying experiences should be like. What a great team! I walked away with a terrific vehicle, in my budget, that will endure all weather and road conditions. Thank you Land Rover Newport Beach! Debra, the teacher.
Stellar service
by 05/28/2020on
In my 30 years as a car buyer, I have never been treated so swiftly, professionally and with such stellar service than at Land Rover Newport Beach. Moyca Gardasevich, handled every detail, advocating for the best deal that was within my budget. Todd Gesh, finance manager, explained everything. I didn't feel pressed to add certain extras, but even the extras made fiscal sense. Manny, my concierge tech support specialist thoroughly explained ever nook and cranny, tech features and got my Bluetooth up and running in minutes. This is what all car buying experiences should be like. What a great team! I walked away with a terrific vehicle, in my budget, that will endure all weather and road conditions. Thank you Land Rover Newport Beach! Debra, the teacher.
Amazing experience!!
by 05/07/2018on
My experience with Nina G was excellent. She was very friendly, helpful, and honest. She was extremely easy to work with. Very friendly dealership, will definitely recommend. The process of their leasing was very quick. I had a great experience here. Thank you Nina!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy deal with Salesman Nate McLeod at NB Land Rover
by 03/26/2018on
My husband and I have been here many times but were pleasantly surprised at how easy this Range Rover sale was by dealing with salesman Nate Mcleod-looking forward to seeing him in a few months when we will be ready to buy a new Aston Martin DB11-
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible customer service
by 12/08/2016on
Bought a pre ownned rang from Newport Beach Landrover , brakes were out , now 20k miles and less than a year , engine is gone and they are not honoring the 3k warrantee that they were high pressured into buying !
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WORST DEALERSHIP
by 08/30/2016on
We purchased a car here and after a few months the brakes were bad. We asked them to cover the cost of repairs but they refused. They do not stand by the cars they sell. They want you in the door to sell you a car and then they don't offer any help after that. The Manager Steve Brown is rude and unprofessional and sent a condescending email when we asked for them to cover the cost of repairs. Bad dealership. Do yourself a favor and go somewhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Work Again
by 07/09/2016on
This is the BEST service center I've dealt w/ in 30 yrs of cars Luke is one of the finest Service Writers / Service Managers I've ever meet They are fast, accurate, work hard to get you what you need at a great price (they even guarantee w/ price match refund policy) The Quality of the work is Exceptional, it's done RIGHT the 1st time This is my 1st Rover, I'm hooked on this company, it's staff & products Thank You so much - Chris Mattis
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely Satisfied with my purchase
by 05/30/2016on
I purchased a pre-owned certified Range Rover from the Newport Beach Land Rover dealership. There few small cosmetic things that needed to be done. They also took care of it without me even requesting them. I can't thank enough the sales team, Sales managers and Service manager who professionally performed all required services. I strongly recommend this dealership for any sales or service requirements that you may have. Thanks to everyone at Newport Beach Land Rover team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Over & Above Quality
by 05/27/2016on
We bought a pre-owned Range Rover, the front bumper was touched up from the previous owners, it peeled 6wks later, Range Rover repainted the entire bumper the original color in 1 day They are Amazing! - Thank You
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 04/06/2016on
I can't say enough good things about this dealership. I am very happy with their service department and they are extremely fair in pricing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service
by 03/29/2016on
Steve Briwn and team provided excellent service. He was proactive with his communication and follow up. He took care of getting the issue w/my car resolved quickly. Thanks for making it easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MY New Range Rover & Nancy
by 01/29/2016on
Wow!!! What can i say, great experience from Nancy in Sales at Newport Beach Land Rover. Looked for over 2 months for the right pre-owned RR for my family. We first found the car online and called right away - very nice and informative over the phone. We made an appointment for the next morning, drove and went through the car. They took their time with us and we did not feel rushed. Left a deposit and came back the next day - everything went very smoothly with all the paperwork. Next came the delivery & Nancy went through everything with the car - she took a good hour's worth plus to go through the car with my wife. Thank you Nancy ... we will definitely be back someday! Very honest company & sales people - they stay true to their words & promises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Range Rover 2014 Sport
by 12/30/2015on
My vehicle had to be serviced at European in Santa Ana - all in all the work took over three weeks. After I dropped it off at your dealership, I did all of the follow-up calls - I didn't hear from the service advisor at your dealership again. The only communication I received from the dealership was an email asking me to trade-in my Range Rover and the email suggested a trade-in value.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2013 Range Rover Sport Purchase
by 12/28/2015on
Dave in sales was great and really was informative and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great People, Place and Service
by 12/27/2015on
I had my engine light go on for unknown reasons on the way to the airport. So I dropped it off and let Marco handle the details. Being next to the airport was a real convenience. He kept me updated everyday and helped keep the cost of the repairs to a minimum. The car was ready upon my return and they picked me up at the airport. No problems, since and I'm grateful that it all went so smooth. Thank you JLR NB.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jaguar Newport Beach
by 12/17/2015on
I recently acquired my seventh Jaguar and my buying experience at Jaguar Newport Beach was by far the best. Since I had not yet dealt with this dealership, I did my usual research on the web and learned that their sales and service departments both had very favorable reviews so I thought I’d give them a try. Since I had not yet dealt with this dealership, I thought it would be best to get a feel for their customer service by calling for some basic information as I’m big on first impressions. I had the pleasure of speaking to a very knowledgeable sales person by the name of Sharek. He was able to immediately provide me with some preliminary information about their current lease specials, confirm that the vehicles I was interested in were still in stock, and set up a same-day appointment for me to view them in person. No high pressure sales approach – just some helpful information and good customer service. Upon my arrival at the dealership, both vehicles were at the entrance to greet me. They looked stunning and I knew that it would be difficult to choice just one. Since Sharek knew that my time was limited, he arranged for his associate, Natasha, to assist me since he was finalizing a transaction with another customer. Again, excellent customer service. Natasha’s approach was refreshing and very straightforward. As a result, I was able to get the information that I needed in record time. Additionally, she was very patient and willing to go the extra mile to ensure that I got the car of my choice. At this point, I knew that I had found the right dealership. They had everything that I wanted including the color choice, price and customer service. Above all, what impressed me the most was how well they worked as a team to finalize the transaction and get me on my way in a beautiful new Jaguar XJL Portfolio. Congrats on a job well-done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 12/11/2015on
Marco Palacios, Service Advisor at Jaguar Newport Beach, handled the service of my 2010 Jaguar XF in an excellent manner. He was timely and arranged for great service for my oil Change and Inspection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great communication and good service
by 11/30/2015on
Marco is a great guy to work with. He commits to his clients and try to listen to them. I personally felt a lot more comfortable talking to Marco compared to the one I used to go to in Mission Viejo center(will never visit Mission Viejo office again)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best car buying experience I've ever had
by 10/17/2015on
I bought my first Range Rover from Moyca Gardasevich at the Newport Beach Land Rover dealership. She was more knowledgable about the vehicle than anyone I has spoken with anywhere else. Her attention to detail was amazing and the experience was top notch. I would recommend this dealership and Moyca to anyone looking to buy a Range Rover! This place is professional, well-run and first class!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy to deal with sales people. Dealing management
by 09/27/2015on
Like the sales lady. Management requires fingerprinting to complete the purchase! Finance dept trained to sell you many financial products. Spent hours to complete paperwork after hours on trade in . They sell used cars probably as many as new cars. Felt like in a used car dealership with nice new car sales person. At least sales person keeps you hydrated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/24/2015on
Purchased a Range Rover Evoque and love it. Nina was an awesome sales person. They took care of you and even checked up after the purchase was made to make sure everything was great and if I had any other questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CPO purchase DMV renewal beware!!!
by 09/11/2015on
We purchased a 2012 Range Rover Sport Lux CPO in July 2015. Smooth process in purchasing the car. Only problem was we were assumed that the DMV registration fee was paid in full during the purchase of the car would carry us til July 2016. Not so, just received DMV renewal for Nov 2015 for another $359. Our DMV paid for the dealer not renewing the car from Nov 2014- til we bought the car. Not the Land Rover experience we were expecting. Same thing happen to my friend who purchased a Discovery for them about 5 years ago. Main thing was the finance person did not disclose the short registration time. All they said was DMV was going to send new plates. So we assumed that registration was starting from there. BEWARE!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No