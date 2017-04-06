Jaguar Newport Beach
New jaguar F-Pace Experience
by 06/04/2017on
I am very please with my Jaguar and the service at Newport Each Landrover was Superb. They treated me very nice and was very knowledgeable about their product.
Excellent Dealership and Staff!
by 03/29/2016on
Just leased my new 2016 XF-S from Newport Jaguar, couldn't have been happier with the total experience, Very nice, not pushy and had a fantastic selection of cars to choose from. Another check on my bucket list with my new Jag, love it!
Excellent service
by 09/02/2015on
Excellent service , we got helped as soon as we set foot on the lot , left with a new car :)
New Car Purchase
by 07/30/2015on
The entire purchase experience was the best one my wife and I have ever had when buying a new car. Nancy Rasic was very helpful in getting exactly the vehicle that fully met our desires. The financial signing was friendly, smooth and no pressure. Love our XF Sport Thank You
Great Dealership
by 06/25/2015on
Went in to buy an F-Type. There deals knocked the competition out of the water.
The Most Interesting Car Buying Experiences of My Life
by 03/03/2015on
I originally went to the service department to have my Range Rover safety inspected prior transferring to a friend of mine who bought it, prior to lease expiration. I was interested in another Range Rover, and Nina the sales rep, picked me up at service in a brand new Range Rover to test drive to the sales department across town. Nina explained every feature difference from my previous RR. Once at the dealership, we discussed various models, and she noticed that I kept looking at a Jaguar F-Type R. After she patiently described and insisted I drive various models, I was certain that I wanted to purchase an F-Type R. The transaction was seamless, simple, and pleasant. Nina made sure all my concerns were addressed by management. The car is another story. I just can't wipe the smile off my face each time I get into my F-Type R. Soothes my ego. It growls when I want it to, or transition into stealth mode, and just kick back for a smooth quite ride. I get thumbs up every where I go. Thanks to Nina, that encouraged me to try something different, without being pushy. She offered my more than five cars to test drive, and I drove them all. I highly recommend this dealership, and service team! They've fixed what may have been broken some time before.
Excellent
by 03/03/2015on
Great sales staff. Knowledgeable, courteous and no high pressure sales. Would buy from them again.
Excellent Service
by 07/17/2014on
I am very pleased with my entire experience at Newport Beach Jaguar. Nina, my salesperson, was exceptional. She found the exact specs I was looking for in the new XK. The entire process was smooth and I love my new Jaguar.
AWFUL, AWFUL, AWFUL
by 06/08/2011on
THE WORST SERVICE I'VE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE. STAY AWAY FROM BUYING HERE!!!! I have spent 3 1/2 days begging for someone to help me with buying a new Jaguar XF. These people treated me so bad that I finally had to walk off the lot without my car after hours of dealing with them. Then the Manager Rob was horrible and acted like a child rolling his eyes and laughing at me while walking away. The other sales agents just snickered as well. They waisted my time with bait and switch, called me back in for cars that I didn't want showed me filthy, dirty inventory. Didn't have the care ready for me for my set appt. time. That is the first time...or the second time. The car was so dirty but they wanted to me sign on the dotted line before they had it cleaned. So I couldn't even check for scratches. I got lie after lie all day long. Or no return phone calls. Nothing I was promised. I asked for corporates number 4 times and no one would give it to me. JUST DISGUSTING AND AWFUL TREATMENT!!!!!!
Couldn't find the car
by 03/08/2009on
Found the car I was interested in through the CPO search. Called the dealer and went there to see it on 3 different occasions, they couldn't find it and I was always told it was at "supposedly at another location" or a "salesman had been driving it". In total, after I made 3 trips there, and 2 other trips to the other location-still never actually saw the car. (hard to buy it when you can't see it) I was always made to feel like it was my fault-not once did anyone say they even were sorry for the run around. That was probably the hardest I ever worked for someone else to sell me a car! Not exactly the type service I would expect. We purchased elsewhere.