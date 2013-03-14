5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I checked all over California and Nevada for a deal on an SRT8 Charger. Got $4,200 off the list price and $1,000 more for my trade- in than anyone else. Internet MGR Joe L. and Gen Manager Drew C. were very pleasant, professional and honest to deal with. It was well worth the 3 hour drive from Fresno to purchase from a very Competitive and Honest dealership. Read more