Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

39639 Balentine Dr, Newark, CA 94560
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dodge Dealership in California & Nevada

by hbtmd on 03/14/2013

I checked all over California and Nevada for a deal on an SRT8 Charger. Got $4,200 off the list price and $1,000 more for my trade- in than anyone else. Internet MGR Joe L. and Gen Manager Drew C. were very pleasant, professional and honest to deal with. It was well worth the 3 hour drive from Fresno to purchase from a very Competitive and Honest dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by rick251 on 03/04/2013

WE purchased a new jeep after receiving a fair price quote.This was an excellent buying experience.The salesman was very response to our needs and the other employees were very friendly. Appears to be an excellent dealership that is interested in creating and maintaining a customer base.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 14 brands and 12 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG’s is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

