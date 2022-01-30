Frank Subaru
Customer Reviews of Frank Subaru
Frank Subaru - Bad turned great
by 01/30/2022on
My experience at Frank Subaru was amazing despite having the potential to be terrible. While I was signing the paperwork they took the car to fill it with gas and the check engine light came on so they could not release the car to me. I flew in from Denver to pick up the car and was planning on driving it back and had a hotel booked that night so the delay was not good. I signed on a Sunday so the service department was closed and it couldn’t be looked at until the next day. Juan, the sales manager, was great and immediately offered to reimburse me for the hotel. The next day I got a call from Brian, the service manager, explaining that there was a special department at Subaru that they needed to get information from but they were closed until Tuesday so I was now two days behind on my trip and when I was supposed to be back in Denver. I spoke with Juan again and he offered to either rewind the deal or ship the car to me, for free, in Denver. I said I would wait one more day to see if it could be fixed. Unfortunately the next day I got a call that they still needed to do more testing so I spoke with Juan again and agreed to have them ship the car to me in Denver and booked a flight home that day. Juan told me that he would speak with Subaru of America and see if they would reimburse me for my flight. Brian called me every other day with updates on the status of the car and what was being done. The car ended up need a new cam position sensor, timing cover, oil cooler, and ecm. It took about two more weeks before my car was delivered but I am so glad that I decided to wait for the car, especially since this was a 2021 WRX which were extremely hard to find. I would not hesitate to buy another car from Frank Subaru and both Juan and Brian were amazing to work with and made what was shaping up to be a terrible experience into a good one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
On the road again
by 03/09/2022on
I am very pleased with Franks Subaru. They are very detailed about the service recommended. They keep you in loop of service as your waiting. If you need a car because of need , no problem it is not charged. I trust them with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb Service
by 02/23/2022on
Great atmosphere at the waiting area and service was on time as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Frank Subaru - Bad turned great
by 01/30/2022on
My experience at Frank Subaru was amazing despite having the potential to be terrible. While I was signing the paperwork they took the car to fill it with gas and the check engine light came on so they could not release the car to me. I flew in from Denver to pick up the car and was planning on driving it back and had a hotel booked that night so the delay was not good. I signed on a Sunday so the service department was closed and it couldn’t be looked at until the next day. Juan, the sales manager, was great and immediately offered to reimburse me for the hotel. The next day I got a call from Brian, the service manager, explaining that there was a special department at Subaru that they needed to get information from but they were closed until Tuesday so I was now two days behind on my trip and when I was supposed to be back in Denver. I spoke with Juan again and he offered to either rewind the deal or ship the car to me, for free, in Denver. I said I would wait one more day to see if it could be fixed. Unfortunately the next day I got a call that they still needed to do more testing so I spoke with Juan again and agreed to have them ship the car to me in Denver and booked a flight home that day. Juan told me that he would speak with Subaru of America and see if they would reimburse me for my flight. Brian called me every other day with updates on the status of the car and what was being done. The car ended up need a new cam position sensor, timing cover, oil cooler, and ecm. It took about two more weeks before my car was delivered but I am so glad that I decided to wait for the car, especially since this was a 2021 WRX which were extremely hard to find. I would not hesitate to buy another car from Frank Subaru and both Juan and Brian were amazing to work with and made what was shaping up to be a terrible experience into a good one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil leak check
by 01/17/2022on
Cathryn went above and beyond to help me with my concerns! It’s service like this that keeps my business. Thank You 😊 All for your courtesy and caring
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So helpful!!!
by 01/12/2022on
I was in San Diego to get my boss's car because his life partner had past in Aug. and I need to bring the car home to Tucson from their condo. The battery was dead and there were issues with getting it jumped being in the garage. Long story short Frank's Subaru not only helped me get the car to their dealership and took care of every thing for free since the car was still on warrenty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Frank Subaru, San Diego
by 11/15/2021on
I was looking for an SUV and had narrowed it down to a Toyota, Subaru, and Kia. Manny at Frank Subaru was very helpful and knew all the details about the Subaru SUVs. He was understated and I felt like we were trying to figure it out together. Once I decided on a Subaru, I went to several other dealerships and felt most comfortable with Frank Subaru. The additional fees for delivery, prep, etc. were half what they were at other dealerships. Other dealerships included a bunch of stuff ($2K) that was standard but not wanted. Things like an extended warranty on paint?? Manny was great. This is the second vehicle I have bought from a Frank dealership and they are good to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Made me Happy
by 09/26/2013on
I was pleased with the salesperson and the buying experience at Frank Subaru; no surprises and no pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great deal
by 01/22/2013on
Dealer ha honored an ad, which expired and has been un-linked from their web site. ( Still was able to find it by Googleing it) Ha purchased a car during lunch time. Very smooth transaction and I'm very satisfied. Hint. Do your home work, negotiate the price BEFORE your visit to a dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not impressed
by 11/24/2012on
Frank subaru had plenty of cars in stock and the sales staff was very helpful until you enter the buying process.. Then they become pushy and start manipulating numbers without lowering the prices!! THey are tricky but i still bought my outback elsewhere when it was all said and done.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
DO Not buy from this dealer
by 11/20/2012on
This dealer has unethical business practices and will sell you a car only to call you a week later saying owe an extra few thousand dollars due to a mixup that you have to pay or be sent to collections!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable