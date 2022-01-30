5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience at Frank Subaru was amazing despite having the potential to be terrible. While I was signing the paperwork they took the car to fill it with gas and the check engine light came on so they could not release the car to me. I flew in from Denver to pick up the car and was planning on driving it back and had a hotel booked that night so the delay was not good. I signed on a Sunday so the service department was closed and it couldn’t be looked at until the next day. Juan, the sales manager, was great and immediately offered to reimburse me for the hotel. The next day I got a call from Brian, the service manager, explaining that there was a special department at Subaru that they needed to get information from but they were closed until Tuesday so I was now two days behind on my trip and when I was supposed to be back in Denver. I spoke with Juan again and he offered to either rewind the deal or ship the car to me, for free, in Denver. I said I would wait one more day to see if it could be fixed. Unfortunately the next day I got a call that they still needed to do more testing so I spoke with Juan again and agreed to have them ship the car to me in Denver and booked a flight home that day. Juan told me that he would speak with Subaru of America and see if they would reimburse me for my flight. Brian called me every other day with updates on the status of the car and what was being done. The car ended up need a new cam position sensor, timing cover, oil cooler, and ecm. It took about two more weeks before my car was delivered but I am so glad that I decided to wait for the car, especially since this was a 2021 WRX which were extremely hard to find. I would not hesitate to buy another car from Frank Subaru and both Juan and Brian were amazing to work with and made what was shaping up to be a terrible experience into a good one. Read more