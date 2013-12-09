Skip to main content
510 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA 94559
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Napa Nissan

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great staff, no pressure

by xdublinite1 on 09/12/2013

I leased my Altima over the Labor Day weekend, great deal and a joy to deal with these folks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

Napa Nissan in Napa, CA, also serving Fairfield, CA and Sonoma, CA is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors over 55 years ago, Napa Nissan has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Authorized Parts Store
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

