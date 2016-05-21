Kastner Honda
Customer Reviews of Kastner Honda
Simply the Best
by 05/21/2016on
I live in the East Bay and I have recently bought a SUV from Kastner Honda dealer in Napa (86 miles round trips). Everybody I know has advised me to buy from local dealers only because that would make the maintenance and repair service much easier down the road. Needless to say, I was concerned at first. After dealing with the Sale person (Enrique Martinez), the General Manager (Dana Perez), the Finance Manger (Mike Bray), I know I have come to the right place to purchase my car. It was such a pleasant experience. No pressure! No hassle! They told me I have to bring my car in for the first oil change and after that I can bring it to any Honda dealer. That’s not too bad…only one oil change, I told myself. The next day, I had to bring the car back for a minor adjustment; the director of Service and Parts, Jim Fox , couldn’t be more helpful. He was very reassuring and straight forward with all the questions and concerns I have. I know I will bring my car back to Kastner for service in many years to come. Their professionalism and honesty worth the drive, plus I will get to visit Napa whenever I bring my car in for service. Oh, one more thing, one of the employees shuttled us to the nearby restaurant while waiting to have the car being checked out; he was also very polite, happy and pleasant…. This is a good indication that Kastner dealer is a family owned business where people whether its employees or customers, come first. If there were six stars, I would have given them eight. (it’s not that I don’t know how to do my math, it’s just that they deserve that much appreciation and respect from me). I strongly recommend this dealer.
Treat yourself to a new car
by 11/09/2015on
On a scale of 1-10 Kastner Honda is an 11! I sent an inquiry at night on 11/6 after hours. 9AM the next morning, Solomon Wilson called me and he didn't have the Pilot Elite we were looking for, he said I'll call you back in an hour. Fast forward to that afternoon and we took delivery on the Elite we wanted. Solomon found one at another dealer and had it brought to Napa. Great experience from Solomon, Michelle from finance and Lindsey for our final chech out. Lindsey wouldn't let us go until we were comfortable with the controls and features of our new car,( she's like Q from James Bond!). We drove in from Lake Tahoe, well worth the trip. I highly recommend going through Kastner for your next vechilcle, you won't be sorry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treat yourself to a new car
by 11/09/2015on
On a scale of 1-10 Kastner Honda is an 11! I sent an inquiry at night on 11/6 after hours. 9AM the next morning, Solomon Wilson called me and he didn't have the Pilot Elite we were looking for, he said I'll call you back in an hour. Fast forward to that afternoon and we took delivery on the Elite we wanted. Solomon found one at another dealer and had it brought to Napa. Great experience from Solomon, Michelle from finance and Lindsey for our final chech out. Lindsey wouldn't let us go until we were comfortable with the controls and features of our new car,( she's like Q from James Bond!). We drove in from Lake Tahoe, well worth the trip. I highly recommend going through Kastner for your next vechilcle, you won't be sorry.
Great car buying experience
by 02/26/2015on
I called Solomon on a whim on my way to another dealership that was out of town. I told him my desire to purchase locally after buying my last 2 Pilots in Vacaville if he could match the price. Not only did he match it but he came back with a way better quote. After a few emails to settle price, trade in, monthly payments etc. We set a day to pick up. We got to the dealership and everything was as promised. We were in and out fast without any pushy add ons. I would definitely purchase from them again.
A Delightful Surprise
by 12/22/2014on
When we started to search for a car online, Solomon Wilson was not only the first to respond...but also the most truthful and accurate. His transparent and trustful approach continued after we met him and extended through the entire purchasing process. He and Lindsey met and exceeded our expectations. A delightful surprise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Vehicle Purchase Ever
by 07/30/2014on
The purchase of our 2014 Odyssey EX-L was the best vehicle purchase I have ever made. I cannot say enough about working with Solomon, beginning with his initial email response with the price, to the closing deal was a pleasant experience. It was well worth the 3 hour one way trip to Vacaville to purchase the van. Since then two of my friends have made the trip to pick up their Hondas. I highly recommend Kastner Honda.
SEE FOR YOURSELF
by 07/06/2014on
Years ago my dad suggested I check out Kastner Auto - the only dealership from whom he will buy a car. Since that time,I've leased 3 Honda Minivan's through Kastner. My husband and I will NEVER buy or lease anywhere else! Hassle Free, never pressured, no last minute "let me squeeze more $$$ from you" tactics. Bill Kastner and Jim T. make it as easy as signing a piece of paper and driving off with your new car. The first time I picked up my van...I expected to be there for hours,not 15 minutes. Tripped me out! Now I expect nothing less and I'm never disappointed! AMAZING!!! About to grab a 4th vehicle from them this month. So glad I listened to my dad!
Sales Review
by 06/30/2014on
Solomon W., Internet Director at Kastner Honda in Napa California provided a most pleasurable car buying experience. I have purchased/leased several vehicles in the past, his exceptional knowledge of the of the sales process and courteous demeanor contributed to my decision with doing business with Kastner Honda. I was very satisfied with the ease and convenience of securing the lease for my new Honda. Even though I could have leased a car at a lower price at other dealerships, I chose to do business with Mr. W. for the reasons listed above. His customer service and professionalism was worth the difference in price. I have and will continue to refer anyone interested in purchasing a vehicle to Solomon W. at Kastner Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Experience
by 08/29/2013on
We received a quote from Kastner internet sales manager Solomon. The quote was within a few dollars of the lowest quotes we had but the other dealer never responded again after the initial e-mail. We set up an appointment with Solomon, met with him and had a very painless, pleasant (well at least as pleasant as you can expect when buying a car) experience. No hidden costs or agendas and a reasonably fair price for our trade in. They had the vehicle we wanted as well but could have easily found what we wanted and got it for us. Solomon was very pleasant to visit with and we felt he was very honest with us. There was a little delay in getting our paperwork taken care of but that worked out fine as well. We came back the next day and Solomon took care of us there too! I would not hesitate to purchase a car from him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes