I live in the East Bay and I have recently bought a SUV from Kastner Honda dealer in Napa (86 miles round trips). Everybody I know has advised me to buy from local dealers only because that would make the maintenance and repair service much easier down the road. Needless to say, I was concerned at first. After dealing with the Sale person (Enrique Martinez), the General Manager (Dana Perez), the Finance Manger (Mike Bray), I know I have come to the right place to purchase my car. It was such a pleasant experience. No pressure! No hassle! They told me I have to bring my car in for the first oil change and after that I can bring it to any Honda dealer. That’s not too bad…only one oil change, I told myself. The next day, I had to bring the car back for a minor adjustment; the director of Service and Parts, Jim Fox , couldn’t be more helpful. He was very reassuring and straight forward with all the questions and concerns I have. I know I will bring my car back to Kastner for service in many years to come. Their professionalism and honesty worth the drive, plus I will get to visit Napa whenever I bring my car in for service. Oh, one more thing, one of the employees shuttled us to the nearby restaurant while waiting to have the car being checked out; he was also very polite, happy and pleasant…. This is a good indication that Kastner dealer is a family owned business where people whether its employees or customers, come first. If there were six stars, I would have given them eight. (it’s not that I don’t know how to do my math, it’s just that they deserve that much appreciation and respect from me). I strongly recommend this dealer. Read more