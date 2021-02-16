1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

For years I've bought cars from Jimmy Vasser, and I have bought 7 vehicles from them in good faith even though I've been lied about the deals they promised. about a moth ago I called Lucas Wurz and asked him what I can get as far as a trade in for my vehicle, he knew the make and the model since I purchased it from them and he promised to check it out and he would call me back as soon as possible and a month has gone by with no return call, this has happened more then once with Lucas. This dealer has no respect for its returning customers especially after they purchase from them. They only care about making the sale and after you as a return customer aren't worth the effort. This dealer has made may errors especially in their favor and treat returning customers like garbage. I have been a loyal customer but they have no loyalty towards returning customers whatsoever and I am fed up with all their disrespect and lies. P.S Their service department is rude and disrespectful, that's why I never get my cars serviced there. Read more