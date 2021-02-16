Jimmy Vasser Toyota
by 02/16/2021on
Professionalism and speed, plus did I say great deal!Wiil Cress was my salesperson and he made my trade in and purchase a wonderful experience! And this wasn’t my first rodeo...when I want my next auto Jimmy Vasser and Will Cress is where I’ll go
Poor communications between Management & Sales Dept.
by 12/09/2021on
I can't believe the unprofessional behavior of this company. I had a deal over the phone the night before for a RAV4 Prime, was going to pay cash and they sold the car out from under me. My wife took off work, we prepared to make the trip and were ready to drop our car of to CARMAX afterwards. Only to get a call from our sales rep the next day @ 12:00 that the manager allowed another sales rep to sell our car out from under us. Never have I ever seen such unprofessional practices from a car dealership. Very disappointed
Lucas the liar
by 08/21/2021on
For years I've bought cars from Jimmy Vasser, and I have bought 7 vehicles from them in good faith even though I've been lied about the deals they promised. about a moth ago I called Lucas Wurz and asked him what I can get as far as a trade in for my vehicle, he knew the make and the model since I purchased it from them and he promised to check it out and he would call me back as soon as possible and a month has gone by with no return call, this has happened more then once with Lucas. This dealer has no respect for its returning customers especially after they purchase from them. They only care about making the sale and after you as a return customer aren't worth the effort. This dealer has made may errors especially in their favor and treat returning customers like garbage. I have been a loyal customer but they have no loyalty towards returning customers whatsoever and I am fed up with all their disrespect and lies. P.S Their service department is rude and disrespectful, that's why I never get my cars serviced there.
Super supportive
by 03/11/2021on
Anthony Beaver was very helpful and considerate in describing a challenging problem and supported me in contacting my car insurance company to make a claim.
Great Service
by 03/02/2021on
Richard Odetto checked me in. My car was serviced within the time frame promised. I recommend going here. My only complaint would be that my service record wasn’t signed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you so much
by 02/25/2021on
Thank you so much toR. Avina for the excellent service and a very professional service that I experience on this visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Anthony is a prince 👑
by 02/19/2021on
Thank you Anthony for the recent service to my 96 Toyota Solara. You were expeditious in getting me in & out without hesitation. The price of service was great also. Thank you again for keeping my car top notch! Your a true gem 💎
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best!
by 02/19/2021on
Anthony Beaver is always Amazing. Fit me in last minute for service. Quick turnaround. Fun and friendly as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fast, courteous, professional
by 02/10/2021on
Richard Odetto took the time to explain service options, update progress & helped with finalizing both our cars during our latest service. We’ll return & Hope he’ll be available to assist when we do! Great job, Richard!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another perfect service experience in 10 years
by 01/28/2021on
My car was almost overdue for an oil change but Robert Avina at Jimmy Vasser Toyota checked my service record and assured me all was well and that all I needed was a very inexpensive service. He gave me a copy of the intake form and promised to call if anything came up. A little over an hour later he texted me that the car was ready and when I arrived to get it, he assured me that it was in perfect working order - brakes and tires were fine, all fluids topped off. I appreciated his professional and caring manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 01/11/2021on
I took my car in for an oil change last week and Anthony Beaver checked me in and organized my service. I had my preschooler with me and we had to wait at the dealership for the work to be done. Anthony helped to get us in and out as quickly as possible, kept me updated and was so kind to my son. Someone else there also took my son to the garage to see our car lifted up and show him around a little (in a safe way). I was dreading waiting there with my little one but everyone was so kind and it turned out to be an easy experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Emergency, non- appointment visit
by 12/07/2020on
Headlight out- needed replacement. Anthony Beever, the service rep, was most kind and gracious in his efforts to squeeze me in emergently for replacement of the headlight. I greatly appreciated his help. I recommend him for a bonus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Continued great service
by 11/04/2020on
Richard Odetto has been helpful in my past service needs. He has continued to go over choices I need to make for service. While I wait for my car to be serviced, he keeps me informed of it's status and any needs that are found during it service. Always good advice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people!
by 11/03/2020on
Will Cress made the process simple and easy! He was great! Also, a big thank you to Ken! And making this work for me faster then I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Unexpected
by 10/30/2020on
With all the smoke and ash in the air from recent wildfires I was asking for an air filter change along with oil and filter change. They suggested a full 'sanitize' treatment to AC and interior along with tire rotation and break fluid change (every 3 years). What I expected would be around $100 jumped to $445! I can't complain too much because I agreed to the service as recommended. Also, my previous service visits, that came free with the vehicles purchase, ended with a quick car wash. I purposely didn't wash my car in the week prior to this servicing expecting the same courtesy. Nope, $445 didn't even get my car a rinse.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 10/29/2020on
Richard Odetto always goes above and beyond when my car needs service to make sure my car is running smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will Cress is the best!
by 10/21/2020on
I went to Jimmy Vasser Toyota looking to possibly trade in my Chevy truck (purchased from Jimmy Vasser Chevy)one weekend. I was looking for a midsize SUV with light towing capability. Will showed me all of my options and one that I hadn’t even considered, which I went with. Will is very knowledgeable, professional and a no-pressure salesman. I love my car, and the buying process was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Quick maintenance service
by 10/19/2020on
Came in as a first time customer with no appointment, but Richard Odetto still took me in with very fast and friendly service! Will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Schedule Maintance
by 09/24/2020on
Anthony Beaver was awesome as usal. Getting kinda boring he always being great. Got nothing to complain about. See ya next service. Gary
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless ! Such a nice change when purchasing a car
by 09/15/2020on
Daniel Jimenez was excellent fro start to finish, it was the easiest car purchase i have ever made. Daniel went above and beyond communicating with me over days off and and a weekend, the information i had requested. He even helped me with items i forgot in the Trade-in and shipped those up to me,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Rav4 xle 2020
by 08/29/2020on
We've waited for 4hours to get that rav4 and when the time we got it there is no mats we have to come back they told us that they will give us mats and they will detail and put gas but when we went back we only got the mats but its only for front and back they didn't gave us mats for the trunks also they never gave that detail and gas as they promise. .im pissed off but just cant do nothing cost of transaction has been done even though we havent seen that rav4 yet.
