Jimmy Vasser Toyota

466 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA 94559
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jimmy Vasser Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
(72)
Recommend: Yes (70) No (2)
sales Rating

Huge shout out to Jimmy Vasser Toyota

by Kayla F on 08/24/2020

I had an awesome car buying experience from Jimmy Vasser Toyota. I have been searching for a TRD 4Runner for a few months and finally found a honest and great dealer. Bill Ryan, the sales manager for Jimmy Vasser Toyota, was awesome. He found the exact TRD 4Runner I wanted and presented the best, no hassle deal out there. The whole experience was flawless and I would highly recommend you give them a call. You won't be disappointed! A shout out to our salesman Anthony Rangel who was also instrumental in making this so successful. Thanks for my new 4Runner!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Rav4 xle 2020

by Jay on 08/29/2020

We've waited for 4hours to get that rav4 and when the time we got it there is no mats we have to come back they told us that they will give us mats and they will detail and put gas but when we went back we only got the mats but its only for front and back they didn't gave us mats for the trunks also they never gave that detail and gas as they promise. .im pissed off but just cant do nothing cost of transaction has been done even though we havent seen that rav4 yet.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

1 Comments

sales Rating

Richard Odetto

by Richard Odetto on 08/12/2020

Very pleasant to work with,listens to concerns Does not waste my time and always makes me feel comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Friendly Service

by SRP on 08/12/2020

Anthony Beaver provided excellent customer service. He coordinated service on two vehicles and was flexible getting everything done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great employee

by Madi on 08/11/2020

Anthony really went the extra mile and was very efficient and professional. He gave amazing customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Service All Around

by Alex H on 07/17/2020

Emailed Laurence Gines about a vehicle and was able to set up a test drive shortly after with ease, loved the car and Laurence was able to work within my price range for a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Maintenance Service and Customer Service

by Allan Xie on 07/16/2020

When I dropped off my car for a lube oil and filter service, Anthony Beaver was really nice to help me go through the process. He was respectful and professional to answer my questions and offered as much help as possible. I'm so satisfied with his service and the mechanics good job as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Review on dealer Jimmy Vasser Toyota

by CT Goong on 07/02/2020

My salesperson, Kyle O'Neal is very professional and informative on my vehicle. I am very happy to have driven the extra mileage to purchase my vehicle. The whole staff was professional and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Toyota

by Toyota on 07/01/2020

Anthony Beaver has always taken very good care of us and our cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Jimmy Basser Toyota of Napa is Outstanding

by Chris Wright on 06/30/2020

My experience was friendly, transparent, professional, expedient, and easy! Kyle O’Neal & Rich Zodetta are true pro’s & I would recommend JV Toyota to both family & friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Davis on 06/18/2020

Robert Avina was great. We have taken our Toyota’s to Vasser for service for over 10 years! Great customer service is the reason why. Robert made the process simple and efficient for our 2 vehicles.... 2 days in a row!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Buy from Jimmy Vasser Toyota on 06/16/2020

Kyle O'Neal was awesome to deal with and made the process smooth, simple, and relaxing!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

2005 Toyota Prius

by Billy Joe Bowman on 06/04/2020

We have never owned a Toyota Car before.When I got to my appointment I was told to get in line by Richard Odetto they would be with me in just a few minutes,I do not know anyone at the Toyota Dealer. I am proud to say now I do.Richard Odetto taught me so much about my Prius.I am very proud that he did it save a lot time in just reading the manual.I know now where and who I will turn my car into for future services Thank you very Richard Odetto and The Toyota Dealer at the City of Napa.All of the people,that I came in contact with was all professionals at there jobs.Thank you all for all of your support

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very satisfied

by Christy on 05/26/2020

Happy to find the local dealer provided service on par with purchase dealer (less the car wash). Have recommended to other Lexus owners

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

I felt very good about my visit

by Kelcey on 02/21/2020

Anthony made me feel like he really cared about the well being of me and my daughter. I didn't feel like he was trying to have me get a bunch of extra work done, he made sure I understood what was wrong with my car and the best way to go about getting it taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by Rence on 02/13/2020

Richard Odetto was very helpful and professional in facilitating my maintenance service. I’ll be going here from now on. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Richard Odetto

by Nancy Murphy on 02/11/2020

Richard was very professional and showed respect. You should be honored to have him as a employee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Great work!

by Amy on 02/04/2020

Thank you Rich Odetto and crew! You were all super friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful. Great work and an overall great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My new Camry

by Fran Rosenberg on 01/30/2020

Excellent and friendly service from John Calhoun and Bill Ryan. John was extremely patient and explained, in detail, about each car and model. Signing final papers with Frank was fast and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

very helpful

by Anita D on 01/27/2020

Richard Odetto has been the service person I have been seeing. I am very satisfied with the way I was treated by him. He takes the time to listen to my car problems when I come in, gets back to me as quickly as he can, and seems to genuinely care about keeping the vehicle in good condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car purchase

by Bonnie Volpi on 01/26/2020

Our experience with the Jimmy Vasser Toyota dealership was pleasant from the beginning of walking on the lot. We were greeted by the sales manager Bill Ryan, then we were put in touch with sales person Victoria Young-Cooper. Both were pleasant, friendly and welcoming. After the decision of which car we would purchase and papers were signed, we met Jill Ianello, finance director. She made the process of her job, swift and pleasant. Lastly, when all was completed, Victoria patiently spent an hour with us going over all the interior buttons and controls. Job well done! Thank you all for a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

The Jimmy Vasser Toyota of Napa vision and mission

Our dealership vision is to be a well-known company in the Napa area as well as in California and across the country. We want to be known for providing reliable products and services across the automotive industry and market them in the Napa area to become a leader in employee and customer passion.

At Jimmy Vasser Toyota of Napa, it is our mission to provide innovative, practical, and high-quality products and services to the people of Napa. Our main responsibility is to grow into and with the community of Napa. Specifically, we strive to treat one another with respect, adhere to the philosophy that our customers are customers for life, and be considered the best in the community for satisfying customers’ needs and wants.

what sets us apart
Welcome to our Toyota dealership in Napa Our main goal at Jimmy Vasser Toyota of Napa is to provide drivers in the Napa area with a great selection of Toyota models and a wide array of resources to improve the car shopping process. The current Toyota
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

