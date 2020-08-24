service Rating

We have never owned a Toyota Car before.When I got to my appointment I was told to get in line by Richard Odetto they would be with me in just a few minutes,I do not know anyone at the Toyota Dealer. I am proud to say now I do.Richard Odetto taught me so much about my Prius.I am very proud that he did it save a lot time in just reading the manual.I know now where and who I will turn my car into for future services Thank you very Richard Odetto and The Toyota Dealer at the City of Napa.All of the people,that I came in contact with was all professionals at there jobs.Thank you all for all of your support Read more