The Jimmy Vasser Toyota of Napa vision and mission
Our dealership vision is to be a well-known company in the Napa area as well as in California and across the country. We want to be known for providing reliable products and services across the automotive industry and market them in the Napa area to become a leader in employee and customer passion.
At Jimmy Vasser Toyota of Napa, it is our mission to provide innovative, practical, and high-quality products and services to the people of Napa. Our main responsibility is to grow into and with the community of Napa. Specifically, we strive to treat one another with respect, adhere to the philosophy that our customers are customers for life, and be considered the best in the community for satisfying customers’ needs and wants.
