BMW of Murrieta
Customer Reviews of BMW of Murrieta
From start to finish-THANK YOU
by 10/14/2021on
My next car will be from BMW of Murrieta. I helped my brother get his new car and the experience from start to finish was first class. The salesperson really cared by listening and taking the time to explain everything. They didn’t look at their phone (this happened at the MBZ the entire time with their employee), didn’t seem distracted and made us the priority the entire time. Everyone person we encountered was so nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
BMW Murrieta doesn't value their car owners
by 09/26/2019on
I previously wrote a review detailing my poor experience with the service department at BMW Murrieta. In the pre-inspection for lease return I was informed that I needed to replace both rear tires of my vehicle due to wear even though I only put 7500 miles on the car in three years. Considering tires should last much longer I sought the help of the service department to find out why that would happen. The front tires are measuring 3-4/32 mm. The rear tires are also measuring 3-4/32 with the exception of the center strip which is reading 2/32. According to three service techs at BMW Murrieta, the reason for the excessive wear is jack rabbiting (quick starts from light to light). First of all, this is NOT true. I'm a middle aged mother/grandmother who drives her daughter to and from school and does the household shopping. I DO NOT race from light to light to get a thrill; I drive sensibly and calmly and I am a very responsible driver. Secondly, after doing extensive research to learn more about tire wear, I discovered that tires that wear more in the center of the tire is due to over-inflation. The only people who have ever inflated my tires have been the service techs at BMW Murrieta. After writing the review I was contacted by the service department manager Kevin Adkinson. Like most managers who respond to complaints saying they want to help, he was simply following protocol in order to show that he attempted to resolve the issue. He started by telling me and my husband that the tires on my car are soft tires that wear quickly and that BMW puts them on the cars to entice customers because softer tires give drivers a nicer ride. I talked to him about my concerns and no matter what I said he side stepped the issue and continued to insult me by saying that I probably didn’t drive on the highway and did most of my driving in town, suggesting that I do in fact race from light to light, but don’t want to admit it. Additionally, he wasn't willing to look at my tires or consider that the wear was from over-inflation as the wear pattern suggested. I understand that if he admitted that the wear was because of over-inflation he would be incriminating his workers, but skirting the issue does not negate fault. I talked to a service rep at America’s Tires, he confirmed that the wear on the rear tires was due to over-inflation, and also said that with only having driven 7500 miles in three years I would have had to do an insane amount of quick starts to cause that kind of wear. I contend that BMW’s service techs blamed me for the wear to cover up their own negligence, and the service manager is clearly trying to cover for their mistakes rather than rectify the situation. Kevin Adkinson was patronizing, and did not take me or my concerns seriously. He also did not treat me or my husband as valued BMW customers which is very surprising considering I’m about to turn in a lease and could potentially lease or buy another BMW. However after the way I’ve been treated, I highly doubt I will ever purchase another vehicle from BMW Murrieta. I believe the next step in trying to correct the situation is to talk with the general manager. If that doesn’t result in a satisfactory outcome I will submit a complaint with the BBB.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ripped off by Dealership
by 09/14/2018on
I went to the "DEALERSHIP" to have a problem checked to see if it was covered under my extended warranty. It wasn't, however there were 3 things they found that might be. It turns out 2 of the 3 were. The service rep said I also needed to get the rear brakes fixed because the pads were metal to metal. I asked him how that was possible, because I got my brakes replaced there last year. I also asked him why my brake pad sensor didn't show a warning. He had to leave the phone and ask his mechanic. He came back and said that only the pad without the sensor was metal to metal and the other one was fine. Really!!!!!!!!! Things just aren't adding up. Either they didn't do the brakes properly or they didn't do them at all. I decided to do the brakes myself. When I took off the wheels and looked I found that the pads were not metal to metal and that the brake pad sensor was not even connected because the wire was broken and the sensor part that connects to the pad was gone. I asked on 3 separate occasions to talk with a service manager to explain to me how this is possible and each time they said he was busy and he would contact me as soon as he was available. Never heard anything from anybody. I went to the dealership to pay a little extra to avoid getting ripped off. You can see how that worked out. Be careful when you get an estimate and get a second opinion.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Was great but going downhill
by 01/10/2018on
My service advisor is great. She keeps me in the loop if and when something or nothing is done, absolutely awesome. The service technicians are on the nothing side of the service. I brought my 2018 in for service on Saturday, second time in two months, for a check engine light. First time I was accused of not plugging the hybrid in correctly. The plug clicks when it is plugged in. It is now Wednesday afternoon (5 days later) and no one has looked/worked on my car. Apparently there are only certain technicians that can work on Hybrids but I have a loaner car. I told them my daily commute was 172 miles/day to and from work. I work in LA. They said it was fine as long as I don't go over 100miles/day. The service shop floor supervisor talked as if he was scripted, something I would expect from a new tech or sales, but not a supervisor. I also asked to talk to the technician who accused me of wrongdoing on my car with a schematic of the plug in system to explain the condition to me and was denied. My first and second vehicles were spot on great service and attitudes. With this vehicle, the service seems to have gone downhill and I am not happy about it at all. However, this is the first time I have had a horrible experience with BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware of this Dealer
by 08/31/2017on
Cheated, lied, committed Fraud by inducement. Be very careful if you decide to do business with these people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Disappointing experience
by 04/11/2017on
Was pleased with the purchase but unfortunately after the sale was complete so was the service. Something as small as a missing second key that I was told would be rectified has still been ignored. My last conversation with the manager i was told i would be contacted the next day with a solution, that was 5 days ago. This minor issue has now made the overall experience disappointing to say the least...
HORRIBLE SERVICE, SERVICE MANAGERS, EVERYONE IN DEPARTMENT IS JUST 0 STARS
by 02/24/2017on
I have brought this car in over 10 times in 6 months and have been threatened by service manager Ryan Cornielle to bring my loaner back same day or else he would report vehicle stolen and have my loaner impounded when I asked to speak to manager. Even though the contract stated 24hrs from when your vehicle is ready and they didnt even have it ready. Service advisor Victoria Guthery said I didnt pay for my oil change when I indeed did pay for it and purchased 5 free oil changes from Hendricks when I bought the vehicle, and she said she double checked with Hendricks and called and verified I didnt. They also never reset my oil light and called me to tell me my vehicle was ready when it wasnt after I double checked and they called back to try and make things right but its already too late. I am talking to BMW north america now. And customer relations.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Another great servic appointment at BWM of Murrieta
by 02/11/2017on
Fast efficient service at a lower than quoted price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chad Ludwig
by 02/07/2017on
Chad Ludwig is a fantastic Advisor.I was so pleased with the service I received for my BMW.In this day and age it's seems almost impossible to find someone who is so trustworthy,knowledge and friendly.I have never received such a rundown from any other car care professionals.I would highly recommend Chad Ludwig for repairs that you need on your BMW.I won't be going anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Dealership EVER
by 09/06/2016on
Everytime I take my car in for a simple service it comes back with major issues that were not occuring before I brought it in. The first time I took it for a simple oil change all of a sudden I had a coolant leak, a oil leak. I asked them to replace a specific tire and they replaced the good tire and left the bad tire that had threading coming out of it. This last time I took it in for a oil change and a service recall and the day I got it back with warnings of the engine temperature being high and all of a sudden the day I retrieved it back from them my powersteering went bad and all of these other problems that totals about 12k. This is by far the WORST dealership I have ever dealt with, I should have stuck with Mercedes.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Worst service ever!
by 07/09/2016on
I bought BMW 328i CPO 2 weeks ago and I didn't even drive it 2 days!!!! At the beginning i wanted to program the autostop engine button and paint the rims they took 3 days and when i went to pick it up the check engine indicator was on! And the rims i could've done way better job than BMW! I came back after 4 days and i figured out that the care goes to the right, the alignment was off! So I went back to them and they told me to come back the next day and when i did the car wasn't ready cause it wasn't the alignment it was some mechanical issues and NOBODY contacted me! No one followed up!!!!!!!!!!! I asked to talk to the manager cause i'm done with this car (certfied preowned!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) I live in Corona and they are in Temecula (35 miles) The GM called me and he was so nice but he said he couldn't help me to trade the car and make a good deal cause he contacted BMW and they are not willing to help!!!!! But he will tint my car!! I told him i'm done with you guys do it and when i went to pick up the car they didn't do it as i asked !!!!!!!!!!!!!! However the manager said it's their fault not to check the car before they call me to pick it up!! And they did it 4 times!! This is really frustrating! Don't buy used and used CPO from BMW PF MURRIETA
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Big Thanks
by 04/22/2016on
Thank you thank you so much great customer service Ryan Cornille was a big help and catered to all my needs and every thing was done in a timely manner Thanks again Ryan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lots of promises but they don't deliver on them
by 03/16/2016on
I purchased a new BMW from them. First, they totally low-balled me on my trade, then the salesman promised us a really nice gift since we purchased a car from them. A month later and I am still waiting for this so called gift. When we purchased the car the finance manager specifically stated that if we brought in our pink slip he would credit us back the money that we had to pay to order one from the department of motor vehicles. We called the next day stating that we had gotten the pink slip and would be bringing it in that weekend. No phone call back, no messages, nothing. We turned in our pink slip and the guy we gave it to said they would immediately credit our account which they never did. I called back three weeks later, left another message and was finally called back, the finance guy stating that "it has already been processed, there is nothing I can do." I guess BMW of Murrieta needs $52 more than I do because he stated I wasn't getting the money back. What a piss poor way of doing business. Promises, promises, promises and no deliveries on any of them. I will be using another BMW dealer in the future and have told all my friends and family as well as a lot of my contacts on social media about my terrible experience and to avoid this dealership. I will be using another BMW dealer in the future and have recommended to everyone I know to use another dealer as well. This dealer DOES NOT APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS. Very disappointed in your dealership. You have lost me as a customer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 years of Great Services and Care
by 02/12/2016on
I originally started visiting this dealership for servicing my 2005 BMW X5 since 2014. Their maintenance packages are actually a bargain compared to other local mechanic shops and they always gave me great diagnostics so i knew what to expect down the road which allows me to price shop for services elsewhere ahead of time, plus they offer free car washes (M-Sat) and I've never had a problem with their customer service. Thanks Chad my service tech for pass 2 years, thank you CJ (front reception) for always making sure I'm taking care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tough Consumer w/Great Car Buying Experience
by 02/12/2016on
I originally started visiting this dealership for servicing my 2005 BMW X5 since 2014. Their maintenance packages are actually a bargain compared to other local mechanic shops and they always gave me great diagnostics so i knew what to expect down the road which allows me to price shop for services elsewhere ahead of time, plus they offer free car washes (M-Sat) and I've never had a problem with their customer services. I hit about 159000 miles on my X5 last week and was thinking about finally trading it in on a newer model. I expected to pay extra for buying a newer BMW from a BMW dealer versus a private party or boutique used car lot. I was wrong. I shopped online and couldn't find a better deal anywhere (from any type of dealer) I also looked at Mercedes and actually went across the highway to the Mercedes dealership and looked at their used 2014 cars. I was so unhappy with Mercedes of Temecula (Fletcher Jones) that I just had to tell everyone I know about how awful that dealership was to me. However I also visited four other different car dealerships in the area and still no one even came close to what BMW of Murrieta offered me. Since I already had built a relationship with BMW of Murrieta by having my old X5 serviced there, it just made my car buying decision that much more less stressful. I'm a very tough hard to please buyer. I'm one of those customers that has to test drive cars more than once and then home to go online and do research and read expert versus consumer reviews then quiz the salesperson and then go back and ask more questions then go to other dealerships armed with knowledge and drill them on prices. After contacting 8 other BMW dealerships and visiting three of them it was hands down that BMW of Murrieta offered the best overall value and car buying experience. BMW of Murrieta gave me Double for my trade-in compared to what Mercedes of Temecula offered and I got exactly ten percent lower interest rate compared to that Mercedes dealership quoted me... Wow! you read it correctly.... Mercedes quoted me 12.9% for 72 months and they shopped my credit to 4 different banks which made me upset because now I have unnecessary credit inquiries.. I was able to purchase my 2014 X1 Ultimate Package with very low miles still under original bumper to bumper warranty along with original zero maintenance program term for $2000 less compared to other BMW dealerships online quotes for the same make, year and package, and I got 2.12% financing for only 5 years and got double for my trade-in that no other dealership even came close too. Thanks Chad my service tech for pass 2 years, thank you CJ (front reception) for always making sure I'm taking care of. Thank you Carl and David my internet Sales team for their patience and determination and finally special thanks to Rick (sales mgr) for making my deal happen. He had all the right answers so I couldn't walk away. Way to go!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wish I Had A 5-Star Experience
by 01/12/2016on
I headed over to BMW of Murrieta not knowing much other than I wanted a 3 Series BMW. The salesman that helped me was very polite, I saw the vehicle I liked and asked if I could look inside and was obliged. At that time, I didn't want to take a test drive so I thanked him for his time and left. I had mixed emotions with the interaction. My first thought was BMW dealerships are much better than others. No haggling, no sales pressures. If you want it, buy it. My second thought was, "Did he not offer me his business card for any particular reason? Did he not think I could purchase the vehicle?" Ryon assisted me on my second visit for the test drive. I was ready to buy but had to bring my wife first. Ryon arranged for us to meet his brother, Brandon the next morning. While doing the test drive I asked Brandon how the Bluetooth worked and learned it couldn't stream music. I was very disappointed but went with it anyways. He took us us into the showroom to fill out a credit application. Brandon shared the Carfax with us and noted that the vehicle had been in an accident. Immediate concerns for both the wife and I, but he assured us it was probably just a minor bumper problem "Otherwise, the car wouldn't be Certified Pre-Owned. " The sport noticeably was in dire need of detailing. I liked the car but my wife didn't like the interior purple trim but preferred the wood trim of the other 328i. A Sales Manager(?) came out and was discussing the vehicle with us said if we really wanted the car he felt it could be detailed that day. My wife said in private if I could get a better deal on the sport that she would go for it. She had to get back to work so my son returned with me. He also immediately noted the condition of the sport. Brandon and I discussed the detailing of the car and he said it couldn't get done until next week. I corrected Brandon based upon what the Sales Manager(?) said and Brandon admonished that he didn't say that. I wanted to confirm the pricing on the sport at 26,900 to match the price of the other as he had said. Brandon refused to match that price and said that 27,900 was the price he had in mind as "matching" the sticker. I asked for 25,900 on the sport and that would be my buy, Brandon said it couldn't be done. I was OK with that. The following day, New Years, a text from Ryon offers the sport at 26,900. I advised we weren't in the market for the sport. On Monday, Ryon texts "could do $25,990 plus fees if you would go with" the sport. I again advise we don't want the sport. On Friday the 8th, Ryon presented to me the buy... "what if we swapped wood trim in the black sport you liked? Plus gave you 2k discount?" I let Ryon know that I would speak with my wife and asked if the car had been detailed so that I could see it (less the trim swap, of course), and asked if I could get more detail on the accident the vehicle was in?" Later he pulled the Carfax and found there was no accident. According to Ryon the car is being detailed at that moment and hopefully it will be ready Saturday. So, yes I want that car. At this point there are thoughts of why the car has not been detailed in over a week? The weekend goes by and there's no follow-up from Ryon. Monday afternoon I text and find the car is sent to wholesale, not worth fixing. I was not pleased. My text to Ryon was simply this, "Why would you make that offer to me before knowing this? At least checking to see if it had been detailed. Seems like very poor business." To Ryon's credit, he explains the situation. "We take vehicles in on trade and offer them for sale immediately. We have no way of knowing for sure if they will pass inspection. This is the car world in which we live with the Internet. You have to get your inventory out there ASAP. Would you have rather we be the kind of dealership that will sell a car that wouldn't have been mechanically sound? That is bad business." So my first impression of BMW dealerships flushed down the toilet. BMW of Murrieta is no different/better than any other dealership out there. It's bad business to sell a car that's not mechanically sound but not bad business to make promises you can't or won't keep. In my expectation of any dealership, and especially a BMW dealership, both are bad business. RYON: Would you like me to continue to look for a car for you? ME: No thank-you. RYON: Sounds good
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great car, great experience!
by 11/30/2015on
I recently purchased a pre-owned BMW x428i from BMW of Murrieta. Everyone ... Rod Cavalle in Sales, Christopher Zappia in Finance, the Service Department who went out of their way to find me a loaner until my car came in and the Delivery Specialist were all easy to work with, communicative and exceptionally helpful. Rod Cavalle, in particular, went out of his way to coordinate a complicated, out-of-state transfer process to get me exactly the car I wanted. I would highly recommend Rod and the BMW of Murrieta Team. Thank you!
Best Experience Buying a Car
by 09/05/2015on
Our Sales Rep Brandon Holland was friendly, listened to what we wanted and found the right car for us. He arranged everything and when our car arrived, he made sure we were happy with it and explained all its features. Made this a very enjoyable experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new 535d M Sport
by 08/20/2015on
My experience purchasing at BMW of Murrieta was great. Ryon Holland was very informative and helped me purchase the right vehicle at an affordable price. After giving him our target monthly payment he worked to get us where we wanted to be and the vehicle we wanted. Great service and I am happy with my purchase. Eric Buyers was also very informative and courteous when going over the features of my new vehicle. Overall it was a very good experience and I will return in the future for any car needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Ripped Me Off
by 07/17/2014on
When I purchased the vehicle I was told I was in good hands. I was instructed that I would receive an additional year for my warranty free, but when I met the finance person Christopher Z. I realized I was lied to. I brushed it off and continue with the purchased. A week in half later I had to return the vehicle for repairs and then a month in half return the vehicle again and then a month in a half return the vehicle once again. So my experience with this dealership is not all bright and happy. I feel I have been lied to and taken advantage of. Even if they did not plan to they are not doing anything about it. They are not standing by their word by stating I wouldn't have any more problems with the vehicle or how the GM said he would help locating a new car for me. I've always wanted a BMW and to finally purchase one and have so many problems. I am spreading the word. Stay away. I hate to say it but a Mercedes is sounding a lot better and their dealership is beyond nicer than BMW. They ripped me off and played me. I am going to fight for my rights. So please becareful.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome Experience/ BMW Family
by 03/31/2014on
We bought our vehicle from BMW of Murrieta using Edmunds pricing and the Auto Trader for the appraisal on our trade in vehicle. Our salesman, Phillip H. made it easy and enjoyable. Phillip knew the BMW's inside and out and was attentive to all our needs. We honestly feel like part of a family, the BMW Family of Murrieta.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
