BMW of Mountain View

BMW of Mountain View

Visit dealer’s website 
150 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040
(844) 250-8533
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Mountain View

4.5
Overall Rating
(26)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Flexible and Patient

by Michael B on 07/01/2020

The salesperson Michael was incredibly patient and flexible with me and the dozens of questions I had regarding the great BMWs I was interested in. Michael came in on his day, responded to emails quickly, and never complained or showed any frustration with me. I felt pretty lucky after the purchase of my vehicle from BMW of Mountain View.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
186 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Thank you for taking great care Servicing my new M2

by Great Service on 08/10/2020

Just a note of thanks to MV BMW (and Service Writer Wayne Hong) for your time and patience as applied to the recent service of my new M2 Competition. Really appreciate you taking the time to listen to my comments and then acting on them. Also appreciate the loaner car while mine Was being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

BMW of Mountain View

by gbrauch on 07/29/2020

Annual service during the covid pandemic. Everything was handled smoothly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Flexible and Patient

by Michael B on 07/01/2020

The salesperson Michael was incredibly patient and flexible with me and the dozens of questions I had regarding the great BMWs I was interested in. Michael came in on his day, responded to emails quickly, and never complained or showed any frustration with me. I felt pretty lucky after the purchase of my vehicle from BMW of Mountain View.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great customer service

by DrewRN! on 06/24/2020

Bought a new BMW and Laura Blanc was my sales person. She was exceptionally hospitable and went through the whole process carefully with me. At no time did I feel pressured or rushed. The process was straightforward . I highly recommend this dealership and Laura Blanc in particular should you be looking for a new Beemer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service—and an unexpected loaner car

by Caroline on 06/20/2020

I brought my car in because of a low tire warning but learned that the tire had a nail in it. Then it turned out that some other things were due. I was able to have the work done immediately, but it was mid-afternoon and they'd have to keep my car overnight. The really good news here is that they were able to give me a loaner car. The last time I'd been there (pre-COVID) I was told that there would be no more loaners but that they'd help set us up with Uber or Lyft—ugh! But maybe they've changed that policy because of the virus; if so, good for them! My service advisor was pleasant to work with, very helpful and informative. Overall, it was a good (if expensive) experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

quick, thorough, friendly

by axelkloth on 06/19/2020

quick, thorough, all items done with attention to detail, car returned in perfect condition. Friendly service advisor, no fuss, perfect follow-through. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Awesome Dealership

by AlbieUdom on 05/18/2020

Excellent and professional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

M3 Purchase

by Tim on 11/01/2019

Salespersons Leo and Bentz were very helpful in assisting me find the right car. On my first visit Leo nearly went through the entire inventory to find a car that matched my specifications (finding a manual was a lot harder than I anticipated). When the M3 I ended up buying became available for sale, I was immediately notified. I was given plenty of time to test drive and look at the car in detail and I am very happy with the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Knowledgeable and helpful team.

by Ryan J. on 09/06/2019

By the time I had come to test drive a car at BMW of Mountain View, I had been actively shopping for about 7 weeks. Don gave me a call on Sunday afternoon and asked about my interest in an Infiniti they had for sale. It was a hybrid and I did have questions. Don was able to answer these question and advised that I should come and test drive the car. Had Don not made that call, I wouldn't have gone in for a test drive. I didn't know much a bout hybrids. Don's knowledge of the vehicle I was inquiring about had me curious enough to test drive. Don and the Auto Nation team at BMW of Mountain View were welcoming and very understanding. We all know how long it takes to complete all the paper work. Well, I had my 4 year with me at the time of purchase. He did a really good job not getting restless. I was really pleased with the way he handled himself. The Auto Nation BMW of Mountain View team also seemed appreciated the way my son was able to keep calm during this process. They made arrangements for my son to pick up a set of BMW hot wheels on our way out. Great experience working with this awesome team. Don, thank you for all the help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Just perfom the service I ask

by X5master on 08/29/2019

Set up online appt for an oil, cost was $224 for my car, when I get there they throw the 60K maintenance package in my face, and say the minimum cost is $391. Then they advise that my oil cap need to be replaced, belt and tension and that my car is leaking oil. I look at the oil cap and belt, both are fine. I don't have stains in my garage, so what oil leak? I look, nothing on the panels...I will not be back

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

328 Purchase

by 328 Buyer on 08/22/2019

Prompt transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change service

by bmw430i on 08/05/2019

Good service and on time delivery of vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Terrible Experience with Dealer Management

by Ali on 07/23/2019

I leased a BMW X3 from BMW of Mountain View recently. I was happy with the sales person (Greg). He did very well. We waited for finance for over 3 hours. We had our 2 children with us and it took a long long time for paperwork, very unpleasant that I completely forgot that my wife wanted navigation on the car. The day after we leased, I requested a similar car with navigation as my wife was new to the area and definitely needed navigation. I emailed the sales manager. At the same time, I called the general manager (PJ) and left a voicemail. The general manager NEVER returned my call ... too busy to talk to the customer! The sales manager also practically hung up on me on our last call. While on the phone talking with me, he said he got busy and he would call me back but he never called! The sales manager came up with all kinds of excuses to avoid my request, although it could have been a simple task. I was VERY unhappy. This is an Auto Nation dealership. I tried to find the phone number or email address to Auto Nation customer service but no such a thing exists!!! Very bad experience altogether, specially I find it very disrespectful for the general manager of this store to ignore customers. I would go elsewhere the next time. I would not recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

AC repair

by KSastry on 03/22/2019

I took the car (2013 535i) into the BMW dealer at Mountain View, since my AC was not cooling. Brandon Case, the service consultant, was very friendly and professional. After taking down my complaint, he reviewed my account and confirmed that I was still part of an extended maintenance package, and described what it would cover and what it would not. He completed the service by finding and fixing the fault, identifying a leaky radiator, and validating that all of this was covered by the package. The time to complete took a little longer than initially expected, since the radiator had to be ordered in and replaced. But overall, a very good experience and a dealership I definitely recommend to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My wife's 2014 X1

by Charlie on 01/18/2019

Having bought an extended "Platinum Warrenty" on this car as our original was getting close to expiration, I was expecting a fuller coverage that I seem to have. BMW USA and the dealer both tried to explain what is actually covered. Since purchase, this X1 has experienced a failure of the start/stop function. Several times I was told that the "computer" needed to be reprogramed to fix the problem. This week it was the battery at fault. We really like the feature as we have it on both vehicles we now have and two that we no longer own had it also. The fires here in Northern California, put a lot of trash in the air and I felt that the cabin air and intake filters should also have been cleaned or replaced, again not covered under the Platinum coverage. The mileage on my 2018 X3 M40i was also noticeable, at about 10% loss. That service will come in March and at that time I'll find out how much that's going to cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

airbag recall

by nowatt7 on 01/05/2019

good quick fix, didn't try too hard to up sell me other service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

BMW X1 Service

by ABCD1234 on 01/02/2019

Regular Service. Wait was a bit long, but service process was smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

GREAT Service

by CYOUNG22 on 01/01/2019

GREAT job, as usual! Wayne Chan is AWESOME! Nice work, guys!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Lllinda on 12/07/2018

My service advisor was very professional and got everything done, even vacuumed my car since it wasn’t done right the first time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

BMW of Mountain View will make you a deal

by SF buyer on 11/30/2018

Salespersons Eric and Michael are very nice and helpful; finance person is quite pushy -- of course he was just doing his job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Review

by Don’tMatter on 11/30/2018

Firstly, you did wash and vacuum my car as you said you would. I was very disappointed that, after paying over $2,000 for service, you neglected to clean my car—some courtesy! Your replacement tires are extremely expensive. (I now question whether I needed the new tires as the new tread depth is not that much different than the older tires. I needed to trust your employees’ assessment of wear and accept their recommendation.) Someone on your teams should explain when to replace old tires.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
392 cars in stock
116 new204 used72 certified pre-owned
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
7 new|23 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
The Drive Pink campaign, continues to raise millions for cancer research and treatment. Every Pink Plate on the road helps put the fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations. And we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Our Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are one, no-haggle price and backed by a Limited Warranty. We even give them the once over in 125 different places, so all you need to do is drive. Now that’s vehicle coverage you can count on.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes