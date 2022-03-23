Skip to main content
BMW of Mountain View

BMW of Mountain View
150 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Mountain View

4.5
Overall Rating
4.54 out of 5 stars(238)
Recommend: Yes (51) No (8)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Beau on 03/23/2022

Was able to work through the deal for my X7 over email and text and was able to come to the dealership, sign my documents and go with relative ease.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

238 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by NAJIB MIRZAI on 03/31/2022

Great experience with Mark S in service department. Great guy , good attitude and very professional. Thank you Mark

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth ride all the way!

by Donna Lou on 03/18/2022

Best car buying experience ever! The salesman was the perfect combination of being really nice and low pressure and knowledgeable and the car is a dream to drive. Having a "genius" available to review and teach how to get the best enjoyment from the car is a fabulous BMW benefit!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They went the extra mile!

by David Priebe on 02/25/2022

My wife and I were shopping for a new car for her, and BMW of Mountain View had the best inventory. Our visit changed into looking for cars for both of us. Kevin Butler and Kim Quach patiently let us test drive several models on multiple days, then worked to get one in the right color for me and order one for my wife. Tip top!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Solving sticky problems

by Karen S on 09/11/2021

My experience with BMW of Mt. View has always been excellent. The service department is attentive and helpful. I want to give extra Kudos to Wayne Hong for researching how to remove sticky sap from the shiny black paneling by the driver's door. I pointed out the streak of sap and expressed my concern. When my car was ready after its service, he showed me the sap was gone. The department had a product that removed the sap without damage to the paint. Thank you! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Daniel in the Lion’s den!

by Karen Emerzian on 07/15/2021

Daniel Martinez is the consummate BMW Service Manager. He’s professional but down to earth, he never promises what he can’t deliver and he always returns phone calls. Daniel is attentive to the smallest detail. I’m so fortunate to have him as my service guru. Karen Emerzian

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2021 X4 Tire pressure light on required service

by Jessdaniel on 07/01/2021

One of the tire pressure sensors was not working. I took the car to BMW of Mountain View after booking an appointment (with loaner) on line. Wayne was my advisor and he did a fantastic job of keeping me up to date on the status of the repairs. They also found a nail in one of the tires, which requested they replace, since we were going on a long trip the following day. I would highly recommend this place for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW CPO purchased

by Beemer! on 06/17/2021

Peng did a great job! We were scheduled to look for 3 different cars (brand/model) from different dealerships in the bay area to compare how each size will work for my family. BMW Mountain View was our first stop. Peng was determined to sell us this ultra low mileage unit from them that he took the other brands that we were interested in that they happen to have in their garage that day, for us to compare side by side right there and then. We ended up buying the BMW and saves us an hour worth of commute :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mercedes E-300

by Keyaa E on 06/16/2021

Tien was great to work with. The only reason I didn’t give them 5 stars was because of how long it took. When I first got there I had to wait a little while. Which was fine because it wasn’t too long. Then, when I went to a different guy to actually purchase my vehicle, that took FOREVER. He kept stopping & taking calls which prolonged my entire process. I was very irritated with this because I should have been the priority. Especially since I told him I had a 2 hour drive back home & had to work that night. Other than that, I’m satisfied with the car right now.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tires and Rim

by Johncab on 06/15/2021

I bought a SAV at a different dealership out of state and they damaged the rims and tires. Wayne Chan was the best!!! He was with me every step of the way and help me deal with the delivery company and gave them an objective assessment. I got the tires and rims replaced. Thanks Wayne!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mark Sleiman is the man

by Justin Kapur on 06/15/2021

Mark is awesome! He always goes above and beyond to make sure our vehicles are properly taken care of and addresses all our concerns and more. Highly recommend him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on both my 2016 428i and my 2011 328i

by Tye-RWC on 06/04/2021

Although the sales department has dropped the ball recently on us, we continue to come back to Mountain View BMW because of the excellent service that we received from our service advisor Wayne Chan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great purchasing experience

by Brigmcneil on 05/30/2021

We bought a new BMW X3 and had too notch service from our sales rep and supporting team at Mountain View BMW. He/they put us at ease right away, applying no sales pressure or unnecessary up-selling. It was greatly appreciated. They gave us a fair price and we left feeling really good about the whole experience. The atmosphere at the dealership is really comfortable as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review

by Sungbum on 05/25/2021

The service advisor, Wayne Chan, was really kind and trusty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

X7

by A Hannelly on 05/23/2021

A fantastic experience from start to finish with Rashpal and Eric at BMW Mountain View. I could not be happier with the level of service, and the car speaks for itself. Outstanding

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

poor routine service

by assssssssss on 05/19/2021

specifically asked that car be washed after service (as is typically done in the past) like the last visit, car was NOT washed also waited >15mins for car to be brought out after checking out

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great product but poor experience at the dealership after lot of pre-work

by Vivek_S on 05/13/2021

Really mixed experience here - Fantastic experience with sales agents - Adam and Steven Lee in Feb for the test ride, negotiating price deal and creating a custom order. Helpful along the way up to 10 weeks lead time for May 8 delivery from the dealership. Agents and I prepared all the paperwork ahead, signed credit application and prepared certified funds to minimize the loan amount. They the bizarre experience once you get into the finance office after a 2 hour wait at the dealership (mind you - this is despite no new documentation needed and a pre planned pickup). Junior finance manager signing on the deal starts creating issues on mixed payments through personal check and certified funds (as was promised in written by the dealership). Starts demanding another id and when I created noise around this, i was told by a gentleman named Don while leaning over me " If you are going to give us bad review, I rather not sell this vehicle to you". I was shocked by this threatening behavior and I demanded to talk to the GM PJ Roshan but was told he is unavailable. My love for the vehicle trumped the rude behavior I was facing during my last 4 hours of the dealership. Finally, I had to wait another 45 mins in the office while I signed paperwork after paperwork. Besides this rude behavior and U-turn on pre-planned payment splits, I was also mildly disappointed that the dealership still has processes that make a customer wait for >3 hours just to sign documents andd then another 45 mins to actually go through the signing process. This is after all the order deals are per-configured, pricing is finalized and there is nothing left but to sign papers. This is my 5th car for me and my wife in last 10 years and I was expecting a white glove service -started well but ended with a sour taste in the mouth.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer satisfaction

by Jessica on 05/10/2021

My experience is as great and like always my service and gave me every detail I needed on what was going on and what I needed for my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service but ridiculously overpriced

by Martin_ on 05/08/2021

Service itself is well organized, but for a car which is, as they confirmed, in perfect state, you pay 5x more for maintenance than for other car brands. A long series of emails, texts and calls both before and after the appointment is annoying.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on 550i BMW 2007

by BillCummings on 04/29/2021

The "service needed" light had been coming on for about a week and I called to get an appointment as it was not due for service. On the day I was to bring it in, it would not start and it had to be towed in. The starting problem was my fault for not twisting on the oil cap correctly after adding a quart of oil. The "service needed" light problem was fixed. Several days later it starting coming on again. I called and got the car in to be checked. My Service personally took it into the shop and had it fixed and I was able to leave in 20 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Eric Peng worst sales associate ever.

by Jon on 04/17/2021

Eric Peng at this dealership is literally the WORST salesperson I have ever had to work with. I've been in the market for a car so I have worked with salespeople all across the bay area and not only did Eric refuse to help me or provide what I asked for, he made up bs reasons why he couldn't give me that information. I asked him to offer me the selling price of the car and he refused to give that to me. What the hell? How can I buy a car if he refuses to give that to me? Fortunately, I was able to get the number from another employee when I switched salespeople that I was dealing with. All good, right? wrong! When I stopped responding to Eric, he sent me a very RUDE and passive aggressive email about how I stopped responding to him. Outrageous. I definitely will not be buying my new car from this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

