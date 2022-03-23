3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Really mixed experience here - Fantastic experience with sales agents - Adam and Steven Lee in Feb for the test ride, negotiating price deal and creating a custom order. Helpful along the way up to 10 weeks lead time for May 8 delivery from the dealership. Agents and I prepared all the paperwork ahead, signed credit application and prepared certified funds to minimize the loan amount. They the bizarre experience once you get into the finance office after a 2 hour wait at the dealership (mind you - this is despite no new documentation needed and a pre planned pickup). Junior finance manager signing on the deal starts creating issues on mixed payments through personal check and certified funds (as was promised in written by the dealership). Starts demanding another id and when I created noise around this, i was told by a gentleman named Don while leaning over me " If you are going to give us bad review, I rather not sell this vehicle to you". I was shocked by this threatening behavior and I demanded to talk to the GM PJ Roshan but was told he is unavailable. My love for the vehicle trumped the rude behavior I was facing during my last 4 hours of the dealership. Finally, I had to wait another 45 mins in the office while I signed paperwork after paperwork. Besides this rude behavior and U-turn on pre-planned payment splits, I was also mildly disappointed that the dealership still has processes that make a customer wait for >3 hours just to sign documents andd then another 45 mins to actually go through the signing process. This is after all the order deals are per-configured, pricing is finalized and there is nothing left but to sign papers. This is my 5th car for me and my wife in last 10 years and I was expecting a white glove service -started well but ended with a sour taste in the mouth. Read more