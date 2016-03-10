The Ford Store of Morgan Hill
Customer Reviews of The Ford Store of Morgan Hill
Leasing my Ford Edge
by 10/03/2016on
This is our second time working with Ford Morgan Hill. I never leave feeling like I've wasted a bunch of time. Any time someone talks about needing a car I always recommend, even if it's a bit of a driver (we live in Los Gatos)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kulsoom B
by 10/03/2016on
Mr Eli was an exceptional salesperson. He was very informative & knowledgeable of the product. His approach seemed honest and genuine in helping us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
THE FORD STORE IN MORGAN HILL GETS IT DONE
by 09/16/2016on
I had been researching trucks online and new just what I wanted in a truck.Walking through the lot for awhile the truck I had hoped for was not to be found.Putting my helmet back on to continue the search,a very polite young man James Sanches approached me and offered to help.When we finished talking James found exactly the vehicle for me.Thanks to him and all the great people at your dealership I'm proud to own my first FORD. Could not be happier.THANK YOU to all involved in the transaction!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Car Purchase
by 09/06/2016on
I had a great experience, no hassle or problems. I got exactly what I wanted and at the right price. Thank you. Salesman Darren was the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great selection of trucks
by 08/26/2016on
I'll admit I started out price shopping via the Internet. Mike Tran got back to me swiftly and made an offer he stuck to after I drove for an hour to get to the dealership. Although Guy was great and easy to work with, my only issue was the trade off from Mike to Guy. I got was was going on and why, but a heads up would have been nice. I know it was busy too. From a sales stand point it caused me to put my guard up higher that it was initially when one walks into a dealership. A two second explanation would have gone a long way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership and salespeople in Northern California
by 08/22/2016on
This was my second purchase from the Ford Store Morgan Hill. Jesse Sanchez was my sales person for my 2012 Ford Fusion. The experience was really outstanding so I knew I would come back for another purchase. This time, however, I had moved 4 hours away but I knew it was the dealership and salesperson that would treat me with respect and give me the shopping experience I wanted. So this time, when purchasing my F 150 pickup, I drove 4 hours each way and got what I wanted--- both in the car and treatment during the sale. I had called ahead, the car was waiting for me and the purchase was effortless. Jesse is an exemplary salesperson who took the time with me and made it easy. I will definitely come back. It is worth an 8 hour round trip!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of our new vehicle
by 08/21/2016on
Not only did our salesman help us with fast and friendly service, one of the sales managers came out to greet us and thanked us for stopping by. That was the icing on the cake and ultimately led to the purchase of our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy my first truck!
by 08/08/2016on
The Ford Store was awesome. I wanted to take advantage of some expiring rebates but lived at a distance and couldn't pick up the truck for a few days. They worked with me over the phone, overnighted me all the paperwork, and made the deal happen with no hassles or haggling. Took my new truck camping with with me and it was amazing. Geofrey White was an incredible sales consultant - I highly recommend him to everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ramirez Review
by 08/02/2016on
When we walked in, we were not expecting to purchase a vehicle, but after working with Jesus Lopez for most of our day at Ford, we ended up walking away with a brand new Edge that we love! We really appreciate all the time and effort Jesus put into everything we experienced on Sunday 7/31.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service was great, didn't come through on all promises
by 07/14/2016on
Staff was very helpful, finance process was very fast. Only issue was, claimed there was a special offer for veterans, didn't expalin you had to be seperated less than 180 days.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Happy F150 Owners
by 07/13/2016on
When we started looking for a truck we stopped in to the ford store in Morgan Hill. We were sold on buying a f-150 because the service was exceptional due to the attentiveness by Javier. Javier was involved through out the entire time and answered all our questions. He was very professional. Thank you Javier for great customer service. Gary & Lori happy F-150 owners
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service, Great Selection and a Very Nice Facility
by 07/11/2016on
We purchased a 2016 F-150. Danny Arevalo was the sales rep and provided excellent service. He has also remained in contact with us to ensure all of our needs are met. We would have given question 2 a higher rating if we lived closer to your dealership. We travelled from Benicia to visit your dealership and did end up purchasing our truck from you - the trip was worth it. Also, before travelling to Morgan Hill I made several inquiries through your website. The response was fantastic. Michael was the first one to respond and Danny followed-up. It was these initial contacts that convinced me to make the drive to Morgan Hill and check out the trucks. Again, I want to commend and compliment Danny Arevalo for his service. We also enjoyed our interaction with Sam Nichols when we completed the paperwork. Sam was very professional and a pleasure to deal with. Gene Greenwald
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Aweseome and amazing and will totally refer everyone we know to Jesse
by 07/08/2016on
Jesse was amazing as usual. He always provides us with the best customer service and makes sure all our needs are met. He is fair, honest, genuine, and just a plain all around nice guy. Thanks Jesse, we will definetely refer all we know to you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
We love the Ford Store of Morgan Hill
by 07/06/2016on
We had a great experience with the Ford Store of Morgan Hill and with James Sanchez, specifically. We purchased a new vehicle for our family and got an even better deal there than with the employee discount my husband has through AutoNation! I would highly recommend buying a car from this dealership, we had a great experience and now I am happily driving our new Explorer Sport with all the features we wanted and in the color we wanted, AND for the RIGHT price!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 06/30/2016on
2016 Ford Fusion. Louie and Jesus were great. I honestly was not looking to buy a Ford, but their customer service was excellent. They were patient and helpful and I feel like I was treated honestly and fairly, something I consider rare in the car buying world.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and knowledge
by 06/20/2016on
Darren greeted me as soon as I pulled up to the dealership and asked how he could help me. He listened to what I was looking for, a Ford F-150, and was able to narrow down to a couple models on the lot. On the test drive he had knowledge of the truck that salesmen at other dealerships did not seem to know. I didn't feel pressured once we were done and he was able to find me a truck that wasn't on the lot. To my surprise he was able to get it to the dealership within the day. I will definitely recommend friends and family to the Ford Store Morgan Hill!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Salesperson. Friendly and Efficient
by 06/15/2016on
Great salesperson! Very efficient, very friendly. This is the second time in a row I have leased a Ford for Morgan Hill Ford, and will definitely be back in 2 yrs to do so again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you Ford Store
by 06/01/2016on
The Ford Store and Danny Arevalo specifically are amazing. I wouldn't buy from anyone else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great price and great customer service!
by 06/01/2016on
We purchased a 2016 Ford Fusion. The salesman was very friendly and knowledgeable about the details of the vehicle. We have always received great customer service and are happy with the vehicles we purchased. The first vehicle we purchased was a 2012 Ford Raptor. We have also referred my nephew who purchased a 2014 Ford Explorer. It is worth the 2 1/2 hour drive to get there. Dealerships here in the Central Valley cannot match the good price we get at the Ford Store. Thank you !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Sales
by 05/27/2016on
I leased a Fusion Energi. I came into The Ford Store Morgan Hill looking for a Fusion, but had no clue there were so many different options. My salesperson Guy Knox was exceptional in all aspects of the process of me leasing another car with Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service nice environment
by 05/27/2016on
Francisco went out the extra mile to get me the truck I really want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments