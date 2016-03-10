5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a 2016 F-150. Danny Arevalo was the sales rep and provided excellent service. He has also remained in contact with us to ensure all of our needs are met. We would have given question 2 a higher rating if we lived closer to your dealership. We travelled from Benicia to visit your dealership and did end up purchasing our truck from you - the trip was worth it. Also, before travelling to Morgan Hill I made several inquiries through your website. The response was fantastic. Michael was the first one to respond and Danny followed-up. It was these initial contacts that convinced me to make the drive to Morgan Hill and check out the trucks. Again, I want to commend and compliment Danny Arevalo for his service. We also enjoyed our interaction with Sam Nichols when we completed the paperwork. Sam was very professional and a pleasure to deal with. Gene Greenwald Read more