service Rating

Honda's service is great, but the service advisors seem to have no sense of teamwork. I waited in front of the desk of the person who I'd been dealing with all day for almost 15 minutes while there were other advisors standing around, seeing that I was there and not helping me find who I was waiting for or offering to help. I had to call Honda from the desk where I was standing and ask the operator to help me and that was when the person came back to his work station and helped me. The advisor that was helping me was doing his job in finding out what was wrong with my car, because it was an odd issue, which I understand. But the fact that nobody was willing to help me while he was unavailable is what I had a problem with. "Teamwork" is what makes a business successful, no matter what you are working in. (I would say my advisors name but I do not fully understand the rules Honda had set in place for these reviews) Read more