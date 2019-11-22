Moss Bros. Honda

27990 Eucalyptus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555
Today 9:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
sales Rating

Great experience

by Great on 11/22/2019

Fast service, no pressure good deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by Cris on 04/30/2020

Great service that was prompt and a great value. I found a discrepancy in the service report, and Service Rep Ricky addressed it with the technician team. I will continue to go to Moss for all Crv service needs. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Moss Bros Honda service

by Mj on 01/12/2020

Work completed in promised time frame but had requested that all 3 windshield wiper blades be replaced and only did the front window blades but not the back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great experience

by Great on 11/22/2019

Fast service, no pressure good deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

HONDA THE BEST

by Samir on 01/23/2019

Best service .. always remind you about maintenance .. good staff ..highly experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Moss Brothers service

by Sara on 01/23/2019

They made me feel safe in my car again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  1 Comments

1 Comments

service Rating

2008 Honda Element

by Ajannette on 01/23/2019

Fast, courteous, and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  1 Comments

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service!!

by Francine on 01/22/2019

My service tech (Frank) has always helped me to prioritize the service needs because I don't always have money to do all repairs. Tim is always helpful as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  1 Comments

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda service

by Rodrigo on 01/22/2019

Very friendly and professional staff from the front to the service personnel!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  1 Comments

1 Comments

service Rating

Completely satisfied - keep up the good job

by Jeffrey_K on 01/22/2019

I bought my Honda Fit at Moss Brothers about 110,000 miles ago and have had all service on the vehicle done there. I keep coming back because I get good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  1 Comments

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service!

by Ryan on 01/22/2019

quick, easy, and knowledgeable staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Grear service in a timely and professional manner

by Trina on 01/22/2019

My battery was faulty, they foind the problrm right away and it was covered under warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  1 Comments

1 Comments

sales Rating

The Best Car Buying Experience I Have Ever Ever Have!!!!

by Matthew on 01/12/2019

This is the ideal what a dealership should model after. The sales representatives are helpful and diligent. They did not give me the run around like any of the local dealerships I had gone through up to this point. I was elated and super happy with my purchase, and did not mind the late hours I had to be there. The sales representative, Ivan Acosta and the manager, Rudy took their time to explain EVERYTHING I need to know with the purchase and the new car, again, even though it's in the night, where they could have been home with their family. I give them A+++ if there are ratings this high. Kudos to the reps and the dealership for hiring such great people!!! :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  1 Comments

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding service

by Tony on 01/11/2019

Service was fast and Vince was great I only wish the Haggling would have been less time. It took two other Managers to get what I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Floyd on 01/04/2019

Bill Mills the sales associate we worked with made our experience hes down to earth explained more about the car than I knew very receptive to our needs best sales associate ever

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Moss Bros

by Domonique on 01/04/2019

Our salesman was up front and easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great friendly service

by Lily on 01/04/2019

Friendly and not pushy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by JTarula on 12/19/2018

Had a great purchase experience at Moss. Bros. Honda. Staff was helpful and generous in all aspects of the transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great service

by RS on 12/11/2018

Christian was excellent, meticulous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  1 Comments

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service, Great Customer Service!

by Jackie on 10/29/2018

I been going in to Moss Honda ever since I bought my new car and been getting great service from Steven here at Honda! He always take great care of me and my family and attend to our needs. Thank you Steven for being amazing! We appreciate you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Average Service

by Yamaha1300 on 10/04/2018

Honda's service is great, but the service advisors seem to have no sense of teamwork. I waited in front of the desk of the person who I'd been dealing with all day for almost 15 minutes while there were other advisors standing around, seeing that I was there and not helping me find who I was waiting for or offering to help. I had to call Honda from the desk where I was standing and ask the operator to help me and that was when the person came back to his work station and helped me. The advisor that was helping me was doing his job in finding out what was wrong with my car, because it was an odd issue, which I understand. But the fact that nobody was willing to help me while he was unavailable is what I had a problem with. "Teamwork" is what makes a business successful, no matter what you are working in. (I would say my advisors name but I do not fully understand the rules Honda had set in place for these reviews)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Retired educator

by Colleen on 10/03/2018

The staff at Moss worked with us to get us to the payment we desired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

