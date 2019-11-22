Great service that was prompt and a great value. I found a discrepancy in the service report, and Service Rep Ricky addressed it with the technician team.
I will continue to go to Moss for all Crv service needs.
Thanks!
The Best Car Buying Experience I Have Ever Ever Have!!!!
by Matthew on 01/12/2019
This is the ideal what a dealership should model after. The sales representatives are helpful and diligent. They did not give me the run around like any of the local dealerships I had gone through up to this point. I was elated and super happy with my purchase, and did not mind the late hours I had to be there. The sales representative, Ivan Acosta and the manager, Rudy took their time to explain EVERYTHING I need to know with the purchase and the new car, again, even though it's in the night, where they could have been home with their family. I give them A+++ if there are ratings this high. Kudos to the reps and the dealership for hiring such great people!!! :)
I been going in to Moss Honda ever since I bought my new car and been getting great service from Steven here at Honda! He always take great care of me and my family and attend to our needs. Thank you Steven for being amazing! We appreciate you!
Honda's service is great, but the service advisors seem to have no sense of teamwork. I waited in front of the desk of the person who I'd been dealing with all day for almost 15 minutes while there were other advisors standing around, seeing that I was there and not helping me find who I was waiting for or offering to help. I had to call Honda from the desk where I was standing and ask the operator to help me and that was when the person came back to his work station and helped me. The advisor that was helping me was doing his job in finding out what was wrong with my car, because it was an odd issue, which I understand. But the fact that nobody was willing to help me while he was unavailable is what I had a problem with. "Teamwork" is what makes a business successful, no matter what you are working in. (I would say my advisors name but I do not fully understand the rules Honda had set in place for these reviews)
