Customer Service
by 03/09/2020on
I like to thank Corrina Vargas in the service department. For her outstanding customer service she took completely care of me from the moment i called to take my truck in for service. She placed me in a rental and kept me up to date on what was going on with my truck. Made my whole experience with Camino Real Chevrolet amazing from the sales department to the service department. I would definitely recommend everyone to buy a car here. Thank you again Corrina Vargas.
Awesome Service!!
by 02/13/2020on
I would like to thank Christine Delmo and the crew there for an overall great experience! I scheduled an appt. yesterday with Christine Delmo and took my truck in for an oil change and tire rotation. I must say I was impressed by the service provided by Mrs. Delmo. She greeted me with a smile and was very attentive to my service needs. I loved how she built her rapport with me and how she made me feel at ease with my overall visit. She was detail oriented and asked me if I had any concerns before leaving my truck. Same goes to when I picked up my vehicle. She went over thoroughly on what was done to my truck and also addressed some things that needed attention. As a previous Service Manager for Pep Boys I have to say that she made a great impression from the moment I shook hand to the moment she handed me back my keys! Kudos to Christine and the crew there in the service Dept.! This was my 1st time here and will now be the only place I take my truck for service. Even though Puente Hills Chevrolet is where I bought my truck and is closer to home I'd rather drive a little further just to get that "WOW" factor service! -Thanks again Team! I'll be giving you guys a 5 Star Google review as soon as I get home!
BAD SERVICE!!
by 11/02/2019on
I took my Chevy 2015 for an “ diagnosed” and they took 1 week just to tell me it was an electrical problem. They didn’t want to give me information about the part # because there not allow to give out the part #. Also I went to another dealer and I took the receipt they gave me but they didn’t understand it because it didn’t make sense so they couldn’t help me!!!
Camino Real Chevrolet, Monterey Park CA
by 07/08/2019on
They take care of their customers. Corrina in service bent over backwards to help me! Louie in sales called me back on his vacation to make sure my issue was taken care of! and Lane made sure all was taken care of! Thank you!
I keep going back!
by 07/02/2019on
I’ve purchased numerous vehicles from Camino Real Chevrolet and wouldn’t think about taking my vehicles anywhere else for Service. I took my wife’s Equinox in on a Wednesday and took my Colorado in for scheduled Service the next week on Thursday. They treat everyone like a VIP!
Griselda Camacho sucks
by 04/27/2019on
The AC of my car isn't working for a while. As it's still under warranty, I went to closest dealership from my house. Service advisor didn't welcome me and greet me . Rather she kicked me out to get service from somewhere else . Who the hell hire unprofessional employees who has no smile and no common sense?
Mrs
by 12/05/2018on
It was very helpful and the wait was nothing thanks to the people there they are very nice and they helped you out
Ms Luna
by 11/27/2018on
My overall experience was good.
Don't leave a bitter taste, leave a good impression.
by 10/25/2018on
I called in a day before to schedule a routine maintenance service for the Chevy Bolt EV that I'm driving. I was told that I'd be meeting with Trinidad or Trini at 8:30AM. Upon arriving, there were no other vehicles waiting in queue for service so I thought I'd be greeted right away. I waited a minute and nothing. So I got out of the car, wasn't sure which of the 2 offices to walk through since it was my first time here. As I tried to make my way to the closest door, I was greeted by one of the service staff. I don't recall her name and she didn't introduce herself but she was very kind in assisting me. She asked if I was walking in or if I've made an appointment and I said yeah, I have an appointment for 8:30AM. She then asked whom the appointment was with and I hesitated as I tried to remember, finally remembering it was Trini and directed me to his desk. Upon walking up he said, "Hi, I'll be right with you", dashes out the office and I waited for 5 minutes. Comes back and says sorry about that, it's been back to back this morning. I laughed and said that's okay as I am a very patient person and understanding person. I was only in for a tire rotation and cabin air filter as the car is still under warranty and it was going to be due on the maintenance schedule in a couple hundred miles. He told me the service would take about 2 hours, took my cell phone number down and he said they'd let me know when it was going to be ready. I told him "yeah sounds good, I'll be hanging out here"(their location). He replied "okay" in a way as if he didn't care so I brushed it off and didn't think too much of it. Right away I made my way to waiting area indoors, made myself a complimentary coffee and headed to the sales lot to browse as I'm a car enthusiast. I was stopped by 2 sales reps as I went out and they greeted me and asked if I'd been helped and I told them that I had been and I was only browsing as I waited for my car's service. I finished browsing and made my way to the waiting area inside where I could read automotive magazines and watch some news broadcasts as I waited for the completion of service. Almost 2 hours later Trini steps up behind me and says your car is ready. I hesitated because I wasn't sure whom was talking and who he was talking to. I turned around and it was Trini and he was talking to me. I said oh sweet. He says I called you several times and Ieft you a voicemail in a passive aggressive manner. In shock that I missed his call and his voicemail I checked for my phone and thought gosh how could I be so slow and not realize someone had called me. I checked my phone to find not one missed call or any new voicemails for that matter so I said, "are you sure? I don't have any missed calls." He said, "yeah, I called you and it just kept ringing and ringing and I left you a voicemail." He was mad about it and I said look I don't have any missed calls or voicemails, I said, "what number did you dial? " He said "the one you gave me but you didn't sound too sure about it when you gave it to me." He gets to his desk and reads me back my number and I said, "yeah that's my number" and he says, "hmm must have dialed the wrong number I guess", and right away before I could say anything he says, "out the door to your left" in a dismissive manner. I wasn't sure what I did to be treated in this nasty manner and I felt unappreciated so I just wanted to leave the establishment. Upon receiving the keys I noticed they hadn't even washed the car. Aren't washes supposed to be complimentary? The car is still under warranty. I waited almost 2 hours for a tire rotation, air cabin filter and no wash? What was the issue here? I don't think I'll be returning here for service or any business for that matter. From the start it was very poor. How about hello, Good morning my name is so and so, how are you doing today? Then you greet the patron by there name since you wrote it down. Make a connection, build relationships for the future. Find out if the patron is a first timer. Make them feel welcomed. Make them say, "WOW." The service here is great and so are the people behind the counter, I'd buy a car here, I'd come back to get service here.." You work in the service industry. I'm not asking for The 4 Seasons customer service here but its the little things that matter to us patrons the most. Leave an impression on the guest.
This dealership is going to steal and use your personal information
by 03/04/2018on
The dealership ran my credit history check 3 months after Ive got the car from them. They were not authorized by me to do so. After contacting credit bureau I was told that to remove those reports (about 8 new reports in total, when I was having a car for a few months already) I have to request the lender who did inquiries to send a letters of deletion to the credit bureau. Ive contacted the dealership with this question and they told me that it was ran by mistake and they will send all the necessary letters to the credit bureau and will keep me on touch. That was back in October, 2017. I was trying to contact the dealership managers again but they never respond. After few unsuccessful attempts to resolve the problem with dealership Ive filed a claim with Better Business Bureau. This organization tried to contact the dealership regarding my claim. And again that was no answer from dealership. As of now, March, 2018, situation is still not resolved. So this dishonest dealership just stole my personal information and used when and how they want, without my permission.
Unprofessional
by 02/06/2018on
I’m first time buyer . This place made me not want to ever buy a car again. One of the worst customer experience I had ever had. First time purchasing a vehicle can be intimidating and these guys sure made it like that. I dealt with Marci and Jessie . Met with Jessie in person felt like he was force to be there pretty much was like whatever didn’t care . After that I pretty much wanted to run out of there . Sales manager Marci calls me upset and yelling at me saying why I met with Jessie . I was confused and thrown off as why she was yelling at me .Telling me it’s my fault why I didn’t get a good deal . She was unprofessional and rude . That’s the last time I’ll ever step a foot in this dealership again!
Excellent Service
by 10/24/2017on
Brought in my 2017 camaro zl1 today regarding the 10 speed trans recall. Service Advisor Corrina Vargas was very professional and nice. She was not only able to get the service done in a timely manner but also helped me get the rear bumper aligned which was discovered a defect after the vehicle delivery. I sincerely want to thank her for saving me a trip to Torrance where I purchased the vehicle from. I also want to mention Carlos at the parts department for helping me find a replacement screw for the air deflector missing screw. All the people that I encounter at Camino Real Chevy during my visit are friendly. It's a refreshing experience compare to the experience that I had on other dealership. Keep it up Camino Real Team.
Leasing a car
by 11/24/2016on
Best dealership, best saleswoman Marci Adishian really took care of me. Ask for her if you are looking for a car.
Sub-par service, no communication and lied to customer
by 10/29/2016on
Have my car in their shop twice for the same problem (pop noise in rear spoiler area), First time did a mickey mouse job, they removed the spoiler and throw away two bolts and two clips!!, and loosen the screws on the spoiler as well. Pop noise is gone but instead the rattle noise come because they've loosen and throw away some bolts and clips to keep the spoiler secure! It still took them a whole week!. After complaining to them I've drop off my car to them the second time on a Tuesday AM. they called me on Friday and said they haven't even touch it because their technician is very busy! and he is not working on Saturday!. I've asked if they're going to work on it on next Monday or Tuesday, they said they don't know. I called Wednesday and have not got any reply and call Thrusday again to no avail either. I eventually call the Service Manager, he said will call me back, instead I have a service advisor called at the end of day and said it's ready. Claimed they put a new weather strip and replaced all the bolts and clips. I drove to work and once I get up to the freeway (200 feet away from the dealership). I could hear the rattle still there. and the pop noise is back again and just not as loud as before. I'm tired of leaving my car in their lot to collect dust and go home and start to fix the problem myself where I've learn from the other customer on the forum with the same problem. There I've found they've lied to me! The missing bolts and clips were never replaced!! the weather strip is really a strip no longer then 5 feet and is like 3/8" square thin, run around the spoiler randomly and not even around all the contact points between the hatch and the spoiler!. I did broke 3 out of the remaining 4 clips that were there during the time that I've removed the spoiler, but I'm still glad that I did so I know Camino Real lied to their customer! I've video the whole process, before I do anything and during I worked on it, the after I fixed the problem! You'll see it once I finished editing the video and post it on youtube and facebook! Although your sales team is not bad, but your service team would bring your business down!! I would come and asked to cancelled my extended warranty and request refund once I finished letting everyone knows of your poor services and scheduling! 10 DAYS to put a piece of weather strip in the spoiler?? You tell me how many stars you've deserve?
Completely Satisfied With Our New purchase
by 06/16/2016on
Very pleasant experience working with Jonathan Ceron from Internet Sales. After having several negative experiences at other Chevy dealerships, it was refreshing to have a hassle-free interaction and that made us feel comfortable with our decision to make a purchase right away. We appreciated that we didn't feel pressured or taken advantage of and we also appreciated Jon being honest with us and helping us stay within our budget and making sure we were completely satisfied. We will definitely come back for future purchases and will recommend friends and family. Out of all the vehicle's we have purchased in the past, this was the best experience we've had.
Choose Your Service Technician/Service Writer Carefully
by 03/29/2016on
When making an appointment for service for your vehicle, ask for your service writer of choice, do not settle for the default. Service writer Chris Lopez at Camino Real Chevy in Monterrey Park bent over backwards to address our car troubles including arranging loaners when he wasn't able to repair and return our car in a timely manner. He went a long way to repair the damage from our previous experience with service writer Trinidad Sanchez. My experience with Trinidad was so bad I reported the dealership to the Bureau of Automotive Repair for up-selling unneeded repairs. When the service was completed and the car returned I checked on the work Trinidad Sanchez recommended and sold me. There were cobwebs connecting the parts the mechanic would have had to remove to "de-coke the induction system". When I confronted Trini he was so bad I had to confront the Service department manager, who apologized and refunded my money. My advice, pick your service writer carefully, ask for referrals from satisfied customers. We are very happy with our 2014 Chevy Volt and will purchase our next one from Sarah Mac as well.
Camino Real Chevrolet review
by 02/10/2016on
The sales person was very informative and honest. This is the second vehicle we purchase at this dealership, as well from the same sales person. Will definitely recommend to friends and family.
Return time and appointments are not kept
by 11/10/2015on
I have taken my traverse in serveral times for air coming back after the car is turned off your mechanics cant seem to find a problem even though i have brought in a recording Every time i have taken my car in to get checked i am left without a car not good
Very satisfied
by 05/31/2015on
Marci is a great sale manager. It was just pleasure deal with her. Very nice personality, very responsible. We are so happy with our experience at Camino Real Chevrolet. Highly recommend .
Great Service
by 11/05/2014on
Jonathan was great! He was responsive and proffesional thru out our purchase. He answered all our questions and was very helpful in teaching us about the vehicle we were interested.
Very happy with my first chevy truck
by 10/20/2014on
very friendly professional atmosphere, service done quickly ; there are a lot of chevy dealer ships between my home and Camino Real Chevy , im willing to drive the extra miles and get my work done at Camino Real Chevrolet
