service Rating

I called in a day before to schedule a routine maintenance service for the Chevy Bolt EV that I'm driving. I was told that I'd be meeting with Trinidad or Trini at 8:30AM. Upon arriving, there were no other vehicles waiting in queue for service so I thought I'd be greeted right away. I waited a minute and nothing. So I got out of the car, wasn't sure which of the 2 offices to walk through since it was my first time here. As I tried to make my way to the closest door, I was greeted by one of the service staff. I don't recall her name and she didn't introduce herself but she was very kind in assisting me. She asked if I was walking in or if I've made an appointment and I said yeah, I have an appointment for 8:30AM. She then asked whom the appointment was with and I hesitated as I tried to remember, finally remembering it was Trini and directed me to his desk. Upon walking up he said, "Hi, I'll be right with you", dashes out the office and I waited for 5 minutes. Comes back and says sorry about that, it's been back to back this morning. I laughed and said that's okay as I am a very patient person and understanding person. I was only in for a tire rotation and cabin air filter as the car is still under warranty and it was going to be due on the maintenance schedule in a couple hundred miles. He told me the service would take about 2 hours, took my cell phone number down and he said they'd let me know when it was going to be ready. I told him "yeah sounds good, I'll be hanging out here"(their location). He replied "okay" in a way as if he didn't care so I brushed it off and didn't think too much of it. Right away I made my way to waiting area indoors, made myself a complimentary coffee and headed to the sales lot to browse as I'm a car enthusiast. I was stopped by 2 sales reps as I went out and they greeted me and asked if I'd been helped and I told them that I had been and I was only browsing as I waited for my car's service. I finished browsing and made my way to the waiting area inside where I could read automotive magazines and watch some news broadcasts as I waited for the completion of service. Almost 2 hours later Trini steps up behind me and says your car is ready. I hesitated because I wasn't sure whom was talking and who he was talking to. I turned around and it was Trini and he was talking to me. I said oh sweet. He says I called you several times and Ieft you a voicemail in a passive aggressive manner. In shock that I missed his call and his voicemail I checked for my phone and thought gosh how could I be so slow and not realize someone had called me. I checked my phone to find not one missed call or any new voicemails for that matter so I said, "are you sure? I don't have any missed calls." He said, "yeah, I called you and it just kept ringing and ringing and I left you a voicemail." He was mad about it and I said look I don't have any missed calls or voicemails, I said, "what number did you dial? " He said "the one you gave me but you didn't sound too sure about it when you gave it to me." He gets to his desk and reads me back my number and I said, "yeah that's my number" and he says, "hmm must have dialed the wrong number I guess", and right away before I could say anything he says, "out the door to your left" in a dismissive manner. I wasn't sure what I did to be treated in this nasty manner and I felt unappreciated so I just wanted to leave the establishment. Upon receiving the keys I noticed they hadn't even washed the car. Aren't washes supposed to be complimentary? The car is still under warranty. I waited almost 2 hours for a tire rotation, air cabin filter and no wash? What was the issue here? I don't think I'll be returning here for service or any business for that matter. From the start it was very poor. How about hello, Good morning my name is so and so, how are you doing today? Then you greet the patron by there name since you wrote it down. Make a connection, build relationships for the future. Find out if the patron is a first timer. Make them feel welcomed. Make them say, "WOW." The service here is great and so are the people behind the counter, I'd buy a car here, I'd come back to get service here.." You work in the service industry. I'm not asking for The 4 Seasons customer service here but its the little things that matter to us patrons the most. Leave an impression on the guest. Read more