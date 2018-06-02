Camino Real Chevrolet
Unprofessional
by 02/06/2018on
I’m first time buyer . This place made me not want to ever buy a car again. One of the worst customer experience I had ever had. First time purchasing a vehicle can be intimidating and these guys sure made it like that. I dealt with Marci and Jessie . Met with Jessie in person felt like he was force to be there pretty much was like whatever didn’t care . After that I pretty much wanted to run out of there . Sales manager Marci calls me upset and yelling at me saying why I met with Jessie . I was confused and thrown off as why she was yelling at me .Telling me it’s my fault why I didn’t get a good deal . She was unprofessional and rude . That’s the last time I’ll ever step a foot in this dealership again!
Leasing a car
by 11/24/2016on
Best dealership, best saleswoman Marci Adishian really took care of me. Ask for her if you are looking for a car.
Completely Satisfied With Our New purchase
by 06/16/2016on
Very pleasant experience working with Jonathan Ceron from Internet Sales. After having several negative experiences at other Chevy dealerships, it was refreshing to have a hassle-free interaction and that made us feel comfortable with our decision to make a purchase right away. We appreciated that we didn't feel pressured or taken advantage of and we also appreciated Jon being honest with us and helping us stay within our budget and making sure we were completely satisfied. We will definitely come back for future purchases and will recommend friends and family. Out of all the vehicle's we have purchased in the past, this was the best experience we've had.
Camino Real Chevrolet review
by 02/10/2016on
The sales person was very informative and honest. This is the second vehicle we purchase at this dealership, as well from the same sales person. Will definitely recommend to friends and family.
Very satisfied
by 05/31/2015on
Marci is a great sale manager. It was just pleasure deal with her. Very nice personality, very responsible. We are so happy with our experience at Camino Real Chevrolet. Highly recommend .
Great Service
by 11/05/2014on
Jonathan was great! He was responsive and proffesional thru out our purchase. He answered all our questions and was very helpful in teaching us about the vehicle we were interested.
New Suburban Purchase Review
by 10/15/2014on
We had an excellent experience with our vehicle purchase. The vehicle was delivered to our home and all of the paperwork took less than 30 minutes. All aspects of the vehicle were explained to us, our phones were paired with the blue tooth and On Star was activated.
Best buying experience ..Camino Real chevrolet
by 10/07/2014on
I would like to express the level of service we received at Camino Real chevrolet hands down the best I very ever experienced beginning with the sales rep Eric not your typical sales guy He was very patient and not pushy.he made us feel right at home we had been shopping around for a silverado for some time visiting various dealers .We weren't satisfied with the pricing every were else until we came to Camino Real the sales manager Rob.Hernandez made us an offer that no one was able to beat or even match the whole buying experience was smooth and simple .so I would like to thank there staff for the best service ever ...I definitely recommend Camino Real Chevrolet to everyone..Thanks Guys.. .Torres family..
So stoked!
by 09/27/2014on
The price and customer service was phenomenal! Sarah M. even offered to deliver my truck all the way to huntington beach! Thank you for the great deal and great truck!!
Max F.
by 09/07/2014on
Max F. at Wonderies Monterey Park Dealer was of excellent help. Because of his help and dedication I will refer all my friends and family.
2015 Tahoe
by 05/22/2014on
Best experience ever! No nonsense pricing and no gimmicks! After purchasing over 20 new cars in my life, Marci A. was absolutely the best experience I've ever had purchasing a new car!
Outstanding customer service
by 03/05/2014on
Marci A. provided outstanding customer service! I shopped around with multiple dealers via email/phone, and Marci's rapid accessibility, detailed information, full responses to questions, eagerness to help, and fair and transparent pricing negotiation were key factors in my ultimately selecting Camino Real. Thanks for the great job!
New car purchase
by 06/20/2013on
Mt first contact with Michael H. III was for internet pricing. Went to dealership and met him in person and he made me very relaxed from the very begining showed all the features of the car. He was very upfront with every aspect of purchasing the car. he didn't try to up sell a bunch of things that i didn't want which i find very admiral. Dealing with mike is like talking to a freind and ehat he says he will do is what he does. He will be my first call next time i want to purchase a vechile.
Excellent customer service
by 04/18/2013on
Sara M. was very professional and knowledgeable. She explained all my options and rebates related to the lease. Their pricing was very competitive and fair. They also delivered the car to my home. I didn't even have to go to the dealer to sign papers. Jonathan who delivered my Volt was very helpful and explained all the features of the Volt. I highly recommend doing purchasing a vehicle from them.
Excellent Sales Experience
by 06/03/2012on
Purchased a HOV Volt here from Mike Hernandez - best sales experience I have ever had. Honored everything agreed to online and were the most competitive lease rate I found anywhere in SoCal.
