Camino Real Chevrolet

2401 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Camino Real Chevrolet

15 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unprofessional

by 641345 on 02/06/2018

I’m first time buyer . This place made me not want to ever buy a car again. One of the worst customer experience I had ever had. First time purchasing a vehicle can be intimidating and these guys sure made it like that. I dealt with Marci and Jessie . Met with Jessie in person felt like he was force to be there pretty much was like whatever didn’t care . After that I pretty much wanted to run out of there . Sales manager Marci calls me upset and yelling at me saying why I met with Jessie . I was confused and thrown off as why she was yelling at me .Telling me it’s my fault why I didn’t get a good deal . She was unprofessional and rude . That’s the last time I’ll ever step a foot in this dealership again!

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leasing a car

by CAR_Buyer on 11/24/2016

Best dealership, best saleswoman Marci Adishian really took care of me. Ask for her if you are looking for a car.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Completely Satisfied With Our New purchase

by JoannaG3 on 06/16/2016

Very pleasant experience working with Jonathan Ceron from Internet Sales. After having several negative experiences at other Chevy dealerships, it was refreshing to have a hassle-free interaction and that made us feel comfortable with our decision to make a purchase right away. We appreciated that we didn't feel pressured or taken advantage of and we also appreciated Jon being honest with us and helping us stay within our budget and making sure we were completely satisfied. We will definitely come back for future purchases and will recommend friends and family. Out of all the vehicle's we have purchased in the past, this was the best experience we've had.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Camino Real Chevrolet review

by Mariagomez on 02/10/2016

The sales person was very informative and honest. This is the second vehicle we purchase at this dealership, as well from the same sales person. Will definitely recommend to friends and family.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very satisfied

by Tatik on 05/31/2015

Marci is a great sale manager. It was just pleasure deal with her. Very nice personality, very responsible. We are so happy with our experience at Camino Real Chevrolet. Highly recommend .

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Concha25 on 11/05/2014

Jonathan was great! He was responsive and proffesional thru out our purchase. He answered all our questions and was very helpful in teaching us about the vehicle we were interested.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Suburban Purchase Review

by kenhelmick on 10/15/2014

We had an excellent experience with our vehicle purchase. The vehicle was delivered to our home and all of the paperwork took less than 30 minutes. All aspects of the vehicle were explained to us, our phones were paired with the blue tooth and On Star was activated.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best buying experience ..Camino Real chevrolet

by JAT5625 on 10/07/2014

I would like to express the level of service we received at Camino Real chevrolet hands down the best I very ever experienced beginning with the sales rep Eric not your typical sales guy He was very patient and not pushy.he made us feel right at home we had been shopping around for a silverado for some time visiting various dealers .We weren't satisfied with the pricing every were else until we came to Camino Real the sales manager Rob.Hernandez made us an offer that no one was able to beat or even match the whole buying experience was smooth and simple .so I would like to thank there staff for the best service ever ...I definitely recommend Camino Real Chevrolet to everyone..Thanks Guys.. .Torres family..

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So stoked!

by DevinRohr on 09/27/2014

The price and customer service was phenomenal! Sarah M. even offered to deliver my truck all the way to huntington beach! Thank you for the great deal and great truck!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Max F.

by HuertaR on 09/07/2014

Max F. at Wonderies Monterey Park Dealer was of excellent help. Because of his help and dedication I will refer all my friends and family.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Tahoe

by blottootto1 on 05/22/2014

Best experience ever! No nonsense pricing and no gimmicks! After purchasing over 20 new cars in my life, Marci A. was absolutely the best experience I've ever had purchasing a new car!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding customer service

by pjp4 on 03/05/2014

Marci A. provided outstanding customer service! I shopped around with multiple dealers via email/phone, and Marci's rapid accessibility, detailed information, full responses to questions, eagerness to help, and fair and transparent pricing negotiation were key factors in my ultimately selecting Camino Real. Thanks for the great job!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase

by lefty445 on 06/20/2013

Mt first contact with Michael H. III was for internet pricing. Went to dealership and met him in person and he made me very relaxed from the very begining showed all the features of the car. He was very upfront with every aspect of purchasing the car. he didn't try to up sell a bunch of things that i didn't want which i find very admiral. Dealing with mike is like talking to a freind and ehat he says he will do is what he does. He will be my first call next time i want to purchase a vechile.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by SonnyD6 on 04/18/2013

Sara M. was very professional and knowledgeable. She explained all my options and rebates related to the lease. Their pricing was very competitive and fair. They also delivered the car to my home. I didn't even have to go to the dealer to sign papers. Jonathan who delivered my Volt was very helpful and explained all the features of the Volt. I highly recommend doing purchasing a vehicle from them.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Experience

by eric138 on 06/03/2012

Purchased a HOV Volt here from Mike Hernandez - best sales experience I have ever had. Honored everything agreed to online and were the most competitive lease rate I found anywhere in SoCal.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
