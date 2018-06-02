1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I’m first time buyer . This place made me not want to ever buy a car again. One of the worst customer experience I had ever had. First time purchasing a vehicle can be intimidating and these guys sure made it like that. I dealt with Marci and Jessie . Met with Jessie in person felt like he was force to be there pretty much was like whatever didn’t care . After that I pretty much wanted to run out of there . Sales manager Marci calls me upset and yelling at me saying why I met with Jessie . I was confused and thrown off as why she was yelling at me .Telling me it’s my fault why I didn’t get a good deal . She was unprofessional and rude . That’s the last time I’ll ever step a foot in this dealership again! Read more