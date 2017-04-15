Chevrolet of Montebello
Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of Montebello
Tahoe
by 04/15/2017on
Dealing with the intenet sales team. After contacting Mike and let him know what I was looking for he found the Tahoe and for a good price too.
The best car shopping experience ever.
by 04/06/2017on
The friendly sales people and our sales man Sam the online sales manager he was the best and I have recommended him and your dealership to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 12/05/2016on
My wife and I had one of the best expierences ever here Benjamin Juarez was amazing. He's a respectful, funny, caring person didn't pressure me at all or make me feel like I had to do something I didn't want to I highly recommend this dealership to everybody. Great people and fun to work with! Go see Benjamin Juarez he's great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst service department ever
by 11/26/2016on
Recommended by a family member for excellent sale people. Sales dept very nice however deceptive when trying to sell used vehicles. Claimed top of the line 172 point inspection of our vehicle. After all paperwork signed got vehicle home and noticed leaking oil. When husband checked underneath was caked with old mud. Took back to dealer was told they don't understand what happened. After stating that mechanic would be disciplined for signing off and not doing his job. They used the same mechanic the second time! Car still was still leaking oil and had to again take it back and complain a second time to the service manager. Upon leaving the dealership husband noticed other vehicles stick weed as used with oil puddles underneath them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great dealer
by 09/07/2016on
This is the 3rd car I have purchased at this dealer and I wouldn't go anywhere else. Ben Juarez is a great salesman and always takes care of me and gets what I want and gets me a great deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome!
by 07/28/2016on
Quick and easy purchase of a used Suburban.They were all very friendly, informed, and very helpful. I appreciated that Chevrolet of Montebello did not try to hard sell me for all the extras and respected what i wanted, though they let me know what else might be available. My new car is in great shape and for a very fair price, it was well worth my trip down from Santa Barbara. Thank you!
Tom Denney is the best!
by 11/11/2015on
Times are hard right now for individuals in the oil industry as we have been hit hard by fallen oil prices. I have had two pay reductions levied and overtime is off limits. This significantly reduced my income. So I decided to give my former salesman, Tom Denney a call and see if he could help me get out of my two vehicles and into a couple of less expensive cars. Tom spent over a week working hard to get me the right deal on two cars and the best trade in value for my current vehicles. I drove two hours south of Bakersfield to see him because nobody can come close to helping me like Tom does. I have done my due diligence and know the car business too. I saved over $220 a month on my two new cars and the wife and I left Montebello Chevy very satisfied. I bought a car from Tom at Montebello Chevy last December and he gave me the best deal out there then. Well he doubled down this time and put me in a better position to weather this downturn to my business. I will only buy from Tom at Montebello Chevy going forward. Tom is a straight shooter and won't BS you or give you the run around like a lot salesman do
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, no hassle transaction
by 03/05/2015on
Knowledgeable, courteous, friendly, and professional experience. I had identified the specific configuration and vehicle I was interested in via the internet inventory, contacted the dealership via e-mail, received a response from Ben almost immediately (even though after hours), made an appointment, viewed and drove the car, reviewed pricing (everything as advertised) and bought the car. Simple, straightforward, and no pressure. Working with Ben and Sirenio was a pleasure.
Above and Beyond
by 02/24/2015on
My salesman Mitchell went above and beyond, to find and retrieve, the vehicle I wanted. The dealership also provided a most comfortable buying experience that I would not hesitate to recommend to any of my friends.
Best car buying experience!
by 08/04/2014on
First time using Internet sales department and would highly recommend it. I had at least 10 dealerships competing for my business. Using the internet gives the consumer more buying power and leverage. Nikole from Chevrolet of Montebello was quick to respond She offered me a great deal on a 2015 Volt and gave me the highest amount for my trade in. This was definitely the easiest and quickest buying experience I've had. 5 Star.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Customer Service
by 03/28/2014on
All the Employees at Chevrolet of Montebello went above and beyond to make me and my Family Very Happy with our New Traverse. Special Thanks to Sam and the Internet Department. Will be contacting them soon when I'll be getting an Impala.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and switch
by 03/10/2013on
I found one of their cars listed on the Internet. I called to see if they still had the car, they did. I explained that I lived 60 miles away but was interested in one of their cars. A Sales men named Raymond told me that they were having a great sale because the location was was under construction and that if I came down, that they would make me a great deal. I drove all the way down there spent 2 hours picking out a car. When we were ready to start talking about the price, Raymond excuses himself and has another sales person take over. This sales person tells me they have no give on the price and that the price listed is the best they can do. I wouldn't go back to this dealer and I suggest you don't go there either.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best price on New Lease.
by 10/01/2012on
Kevin in internet sales was great! No nonsense type of guy. He gave me a great price from the first email for a new 2013 Volt Lease. I literally emailed all Chevy dealers within a 100 radius of my house In Diamond bar, Ca. So all dealers past Downtown LA to San Diego. Kevin came back with the best price from the first email. All the others were trying to haggle over$100 -$150. more of a price difference per monthly payment. When I gave them the Price Kevin gave me they quit emailing me and calling. HA HA. Or they would tell to bring in a printed contract and they would see what they could do to match. What a crock of Sugar..lol. Chevrolet Of Montebello seemed like a very nice dealer. I was only there for about an hour. Most of that time was to look over the car and wait for them to put a full charge on the Volts battery. The paper work was easy The loan writer messed up on the miles per year of the contract and had to print it 3 times. He put in 12,000 instead of 15,000 per year. First he just wanted to just put a note next to it on the contract. I made him reprint it. Also at first he didn't believe me He went and asked Kevin if they were really giving me 15,000 per year for price per month with no down payment. All in all they are past about 4 dealerships that are closer but Worth the drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks!
by 07/30/2012on
My sales associate was easy to deal with and I would recommend him highly to my friends and family. I know he will treat them as good as he did me. I was very pleased with the entire service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 02/08/2012on
All around a great experience. From the first conversation all the way through the explanation of the warranty, Phillip was a great person to buy from. I am very happy I went to Chevrolet of Montebello.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service from Ed Engle and Kevin Rivas
by 06/03/2011on
By far this dealer and staff Edward Engle are the best in the area. I have been looking for an honest dealer and staff Edward Engle to send my many friends and family to purchase a vehicle. From the moment you walk into the showroom you can tell the dealership has high levels of customer service. Everyone was helpful and very kind during the process. Sales Manager Edward Engle went above and beyond his duties to ensure we were happy. His staff Kevin Rivas was also helpful in keeping us informed while Ed was absent. Great dealer if you are in the market for a new or used vehicle. I highly recommend Chevrolet of Montebello and Edward Engle to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Joe
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments