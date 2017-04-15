5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Kevin in internet sales was great! No nonsense type of guy. He gave me a great price from the first email for a new 2013 Volt Lease. I literally emailed all Chevy dealers within a 100 radius of my house In Diamond bar, Ca. So all dealers past Downtown LA to San Diego. Kevin came back with the best price from the first email. All the others were trying to haggle over$100 -$150. more of a price difference per monthly payment. When I gave them the Price Kevin gave me they quit emailing me and calling. HA HA. Or they would tell to bring in a printed contract and they would see what they could do to match. What a crock of Sugar..lol. Chevrolet Of Montebello seemed like a very nice dealer. I was only there for about an hour. Most of that time was to look over the car and wait for them to put a full charge on the Volts battery. The paper work was easy The loan writer messed up on the miles per year of the contract and had to print it 3 times. He put in 12,000 instead of 15,000 per year. First he just wanted to just put a note next to it on the contract. I made him reprint it. Also at first he didn't believe me He went and asked Kevin if they were really giving me 15,000 per year for price per month with no down payment. All in all they are past about 4 dealerships that are closer but Worth the drive. Read more