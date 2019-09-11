Customer Reviews of Metro Nissan of Montclair
Friendly and non-pushy
by 11/09/2019on
Just purchased a used car at this dealership and got a great deal. Christian Roca made it possible and was super nice. He treated us with lots of respect and warmness. If I had to buy another Nissan I would totally buy it from here.
Purchase of Kicks
by 09/14/2019on
Bought a Kicks a few months ago for my daughter. The whole process was easy. Vince our salesman was extremely patient. He didn’t rush us at all, wiling to shows us any model we wanted. Even though we went to Nissan looking for a different model. He offered to shows any anything we wanted so we could make a better decision. That’s how shopping for a car should be.
Superior Service
by 09/05/2019on
I have purchased 4 vehicles from Metro Nissan of Montclair! The service recommendations by Service Adviser Angel Hinojos have always exceeded my expectations. I only conduct my purchases with Vince Contreras because I will receive an honest deal!
John R. @ Metro Nissan
by 08/02/2019on
I had a great buying experience with John Rodriguez over at Metro Nissan of Montclair, he’s very nice, helpful and overall a pretty amazing sales consultant ... he knows what he’s selling and believes in it as well, I will definitely recommend him and his dealership to all my friends and family, and I will be sure that he will be my, to go guy, for any future purchases, he definitely earned my business!!!
Great service
by 08/02/2019on
First time buying a new car and thanks to John Rodriguez , was easy I should the Altima , then test drive, did the application I got approved and take home, if you need a car Metro Nissan is the place , John thanks again..!!!
Manager
by 07/29/2019on
Raj is one of the best and honest internet manager . No surprises and honest business . Strongly recommend this person
Made Car Buying A Breeze
by 07/16/2019on
Our sales person was Richard F. and he made car buying a fast, easy experience. He was so very nice and so knowledgeable on all the cars on the lot. He made sure we were comfortable and we never felt pressured. 10/10 would buy from this dealership(and Richard) again.
Easy shopping
by 07/10/2019on
John took the pain out of buying a car. We would definitely return.
Metro Nissan is the BEST
by 06/21/2019on
My best experience was excellent. Short, efficient , and very detailed.
Metro Nissan in Montclair CA
by 06/01/2019on
My experience was very positive. The environment was super friendly and caring. Very Helpful and informative. Thank You Everyone at Metro Nissan in Montclair CA ...Especially Jason G. and Alex R.
Another car from Metro Nissan
by 03/28/2019on
I have leased My Leaf from here and the lease was up. I was not sure if i should get another Nissan leaf or check other EV cars. I stopped by Metro Nissan in Montclair since this is where I got my other car too. I checked what they have to offer and as usual I am always so happy with the no pressure tactic attitude from these guys. I did check Chevy bolt and Hyundai EV cars but it is disappointing how some dealer try to get you or think that you dont understand numbers. I decided to get Leaf again because of Metro Nissan. They really worked with me in making sure i get options I am looking for. I test drove the higher trims and tech options to consider but selected mid level trim. Raj in sales was as usual very patient and knowledgeable about all options on the car, incentives available and comparison. George who took my previously leased car back is a fantastic energetic person and took care of everything quickly and efficiently. Patty in finance dept was again very thorough in going over all options and didn't pressure for any additional options. I would suggest give this place a visit if you r looking for Nissan cars
Made it Happen!
by 02/25/2019on
Great selection of cars (all models and colors). Very attentive, friendly and helpful team of staff- specifically JOSEPH. He is very knowledgeable and went above and beyond to get me what I wanted and a deal I couldnât have gotten elsewhere. He made it happen for me and would be just as caring and helpful to anyone. Itâs a great reassurance to know I made an investment with the right vehicle and an interest rate lower than I thought would be possible.
Quick and Easy
by 01/03/2019on
Leased my 2019 Nissan Leaf at this dealership. Sam was very helpful and made the process very easy.
Unexpected expectations
by 12/22/2018on
Honestly, I did not think that Metro Nissan would deliver. I did not expect to walk out with a vehicle the same day. Although I could have negotiated a little bit the salesman including the sales manager were very courteous informative and helpful. I would highly recommend anyone with perfect or challenging credit to give them a try.
Great Service
by 12/16/2018on
Helped me out with purchasing a car as a new buyer. Made the process easier and made me feel at ease.
The best customer service
by 12/03/2018on
Daniel and felix will make things happen the best dealership
Metro Nissan
by 11/30/2018on
Our 2nd car from Metro. Lozano was terrific!
Great service
by 11/24/2018on
Well recommend dealership. Willing to work with you and negotiate to a fair price
Outstanding Experience!
by 11/24/2018on
Had the most amazing experience while car shopping with my husband , the customer service received was great Edgar Rodriguez was very professional and polite! Definitely Recommend Metro Nissa of Montclair!
Best Ever!!
by 07/31/2018on
Been shopping by around for a car for my son who is goingboff to college in the fall. Every place I went to I felt they were trying to take advantage of me. But not here. They let me look around in peace til I found the car I wanted. One of the managers, Felix Ayala, help get a great deal with no pressure at all. Thank you Metro Nissan for the best ever experience!!
Customer service
by 07/16/2018on
Customer service was great. Diego Flores internet sales manager was awesome and really nice and I drove out with an upgrade Altima.
