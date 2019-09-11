5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have leased My Leaf from here and the lease was up. I was not sure if i should get another Nissan leaf or check other EV cars. I stopped by Metro Nissan in Montclair since this is where I got my other car too. I checked what they have to offer and as usual I am always so happy with the no pressure tactic attitude from these guys. I did check Chevy bolt and Hyundai EV cars but it is disappointing how some dealer try to get you or think that you dont understand numbers. I decided to get Leaf again because of Metro Nissan. They really worked with me in making sure i get options I am looking for. I test drove the higher trims and tech options to consider but selected mid level trim. Raj in sales was as usual very patient and knowledgeable about all options on the car, incentives available and comparison. George who took my previously leased car back is a fantastic energetic person and took care of everything quickly and efficiently. Patty in finance dept was again very thorough in going over all options and didn't pressure for any additional options. I would suggest give this place a visit if you r looking for Nissan cars Read more