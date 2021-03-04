1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Don’t sign paperwork without having them clean the car. I bought a new TLX. They told me the car was gonna be ready. Signed paperwork. Then I was told the car had not been cleaned. Water marks not removed. Rims with sludge. Passed my hand over them and got sludge on my hand. I was told to go back and get it all taken care of. I did. They said it was a bad day for them. So I was told to go early Monday. Early Monday I get there and employees tell me all their detail guys have the day off. Wow. Wasted time. I was told someone from Honda was going to do it. I waited. The detail was so rushed I can see wax residue. I had to whip it myself. The rims were visibly not cleaned. I was told to come back in again but at this point it’s just wasting my time. It’s true, dealer just cares about the sale but after the sale is made then who cares cause you signed for it. Luxury car given to me not in presentable condition. Read more