Happy Customers
by 04/03/2021on
My husband and I just purchased the Acura MDX and had such an amazing experience at Metro Acura Montclair. Yiwen was our salespersons, and he was so helpful. He shows us our vehicle and all of the features of our car before and after test drive. He was so patient and attentive...answering any and all of our questions. One of the best our car buying experience. Thank you so much to the rest of the team of Metro Acura . If you’re in the market for an an Acura ..We highly recommended this Dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 06/04/2021on
When I arrived, an advisor greeted me right away. He checked me in and the car was ready when promised plus the car wash. They also vacuumed the mats which I really appreciated. I had a question about the sensor which was checked and found OK. Overall this was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dis honest and unprofessional
by 05/07/2021on
this just three days ago, we leased MDX, after we picked the car and by reviewing the contract at home, I found out the car has an after market alarm installed which Metro Acura never disclosed it during the sales process, charged almost $1,500 if the car come with factory installed alarm why install another one, just a way to rip off customer, when we confront the sales manager which he workers on the deal, it took him three days to respond to my phone call, he said you agreed to the price, but you need to let me know, the finance manager even did not go over the contract while signing the contract or go over the sales detail at all, we were rushed. if there is - stars I will give this dealer -10 Stars.
Quick and Timely
by 03/27/2021on
Went in to change my oil and it was a quick an timely visit and excellent customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love the Customer Service
by 03/22/2021on
This is my 3rd time getting a car in Metro Acura. Armando and Isaiah were great went over details about my transaction. Sean was wondering at revisiting all the agreement too and I definitely went home happy.
Great customer service
by 03/13/2021on
Regular service and battery check. Service adviser Dillon was very helpful and explained everything they would do and what they check for. He listened to what I had to say and got everything right
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my new 2020 Acura MDX
by 03/01/2021on
I did my homework before purchasing my new 2020 Acura MDX. Metro delivered as promise. I received excellent discounts and 8 year warranty that were within my budget. Yiwen was so nice and kind. Shaun so top notch and very personable. I received excellent customer service. I will definitely purchase another Acura MDX from Metro in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 12/19/2020on
Francisco at Montclair Metro Acura service greeted me right away and took time to get answers to my questions. I had my oil changed, tired rotated and fluid topped off and the wait time was shorter than expected. I even receive a car wash.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don’t sign till your cars cleaned.
by 09/24/2020on
Don’t sign paperwork without having them clean the car. I bought a new TLX. They told me the car was gonna be ready. Signed paperwork. Then I was told the car had not been cleaned. Water marks not removed. Rims with sludge. Passed my hand over them and got sludge on my hand. I was told to go back and get it all taken care of. I did. They said it was a bad day for them. So I was told to go early Monday. Early Monday I get there and employees tell me all their detail guys have the day off. Wow. Wasted time. I was told someone from Honda was going to do it. I waited. The detail was so rushed I can see wax residue. I had to whip it myself. The rims were visibly not cleaned. I was told to come back in again but at this point it’s just wasting my time. It’s true, dealer just cares about the sale but after the sale is made then who cares cause you signed for it. Luxury car given to me not in presentable condition.
Purchase of a new Acura MDX
by 08/06/2020on
We came to Metro Acura with the ad quoted to us by their Client Care Sales Representative, Ashley. The ad that was quoted to us was for a AWD Acura However, after the deal was done and finalized, we then discovered that the vehicle sold to us was for a FWD vehicle. Unfair customer service practice because we came to the dealership with a hard copy on hand presented to the sales representative that is the exact vehicle we wanted. Instead when advising the sales representative of the situation, we got even blamed for not specifying what we wanted. Acura is a good vehicle, but watch out and be careful and make sure you are purchasing the type of vehicle you came in for.
Can’t trust
by 06/17/2020on
I would not buy a car here again, we were lied to when trying to buy a used vehicle. Went through all the numbers then they said it’s been sold.
Honda CR-V
by 06/02/2020on
The Honda CR-V met all our needs. We highly recommend salesman, Steven Holguin. He went the extra mile even after the purchase of our new Honda CR-V. After he was through working for the day, he came to our home on his own time to teach us all the new features of the car's computer and other features. He made our purchase a great one. Thank you,Steven.
Rdx purchase
by 05/25/2020on
Yiwen Tang had outstanding knowledge of the RDX and answered all our questions. I want to thank him for his help.
Great deals
by 04/26/2020on
Just got my Honda Accord Hybrid 2020, great deal, great price!
Awesome Service
by 03/01/2020on
Never have had such an easy simplistic car buying experience never had to leave My home applied online communicated over phone. Car delivered to Me clean and with a full tank of gas. Signed paperwork on My own dining room table. Last car I purchased I stood in dealership for about 6 hours. So any future purchases will most definitely be thru Metro Honda 2 thumbs UP to Peng Wu.
Great Exerience!
by 01/31/2020on
My wife and I we're in the market to trade in a Ford Fusion Hybrid lease and purchase a Honda Civic Hatchback for my youngest son. Since we were only 18 months into a 36 month lease, we knew it may not be favorable to us and we're prepared to honor the lease. In addition, my son was very specific on the model and color he wanted, which of course is very popular right now. We went to Metro Honda and Peng Wu worked with us to try and make a deal that would be beneficial to us both due to the lease. In addition, he had the specific car we wanted brought in from another dealer! He was extremely helpful and knowledgeable and very personable. He worked every angle and made the experience painless. We're happy to say my son is now the owner of a brand new 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport in the exact color he wanted! Thank you Peng and the entire Metro Honda team for your awesome service!
Friendly and very accommodating
by 10/22/2018on
Everyone at Metro Acura is down to earth and friendly. There was no sales pressure and they work with you to find the car you want at the best price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff
by 03/21/2017on
Mike the guy who help us was so accommodating and courteous. He was very knowledgeable. No pressure...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Adam Greene a true professional
by 02/24/2017on
My wife and I went in to Metro Acura looking for a new vehicle for her. Adam Greene was such a professional I don't know where to begin. He was patient with my wife and answered every one of her questions. He listened to her interests and found her a vehicle she really liked. He treated us fairly and we weren't just a sale to him. I would go back to him in a heartbeat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 11/30/2016on
My husband and I purchased our second Acura from Metro acura last weekend, Another Acura another easy great experience and all the credit goes to Sylvia Vasquez. She is not only very knowledgeable and informative but also very friendly, courteous and honest. She answered every question with patience and made sure the process was smooth. I felt like having a personal shopper with us. We love our new RDX and recommend this dealership to everyone.
Great experience at Metro Acura
by 09/28/2016on
This is the second Acura we have bought from Metro Acura, and we had a positive experience. Eddie Sanchez was the salesperson and he did not pressure us to buy, was informative, and I felt he had our interests at heart. I feel we got a fair deal, and my wife absolutely loves the MDX! I recommend Metro Acura to anyone interested in buying a Acura and getting an experienced staff to help and sell you a Acura.
