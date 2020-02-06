sales Rating

My wife and I we're in the market to trade in a Ford Fusion Hybrid lease and purchase a Honda Civic Hatchback for my youngest son. Since we were only 18 months into a 36 month lease, we knew it may not be favorable to us and we're prepared to honor the lease. In addition, my son was very specific on the model and color he wanted, which of course is very popular right now. We went to Metro Honda and Peng Wu worked with us to try and make a deal that would be beneficial to us both due to the lease. In addition, he had the specific car we wanted brought in from another dealer! He was extremely helpful and knowledgeable and very personable. He worked every angle and made the experience painless. We're happy to say my son is now the owner of a brand new 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport in the exact color he wanted! Thank you Peng and the entire Metro Honda team for your awesome service! Read more