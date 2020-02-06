The Honda CR-V met all our needs.
We highly recommend salesman, Steven Holguin.
He went the extra mile even after the purchase of our new Honda CR-V.
After he was through working for the day, he came to our home on his own time to teach us all the new features of the car's computer and other features. He made our purchase a great one.
Thank you,Steven.
We came to Metro Acura with the ad quoted to us by their Client Care Sales Representative, Ashley. The ad that was quoted to us was for a AWD Acura However, after the deal was done and finalized, we then discovered that the vehicle sold to us was for a FWD vehicle. Unfair customer service practice because we came to the dealership with a hard copy on hand presented to the sales representative that is the exact vehicle we wanted. Instead when advising the sales representative of the situation, we got even blamed for not specifying what we wanted. Acura is a good vehicle, but watch out and be careful and make sure you are purchasing the type of vehicle you came in for.
Never have had such an easy simplistic car buying experience never had to leave My home applied online communicated over phone. Car delivered to Me clean and with a full tank of gas. Signed paperwork on My own dining room table. Last car I purchased I stood in dealership for about 6 hours. So any future purchases will most definitely be thru Metro Honda 2 thumbs UP to Peng Wu.
My wife and I we're in the market to trade in a Ford Fusion Hybrid lease and purchase a Honda Civic Hatchback for my youngest son. Since we were only 18 months into a 36 month lease, we knew it may not be favorable to us and we're prepared to honor the lease. In addition, my son was very specific on the model and color he wanted, which of course is very popular right now.
We went to Metro Honda and Peng Wu worked with us to try and make a deal that would be beneficial to us both due to the lease. In addition, he had the specific car we wanted brought in from another dealer! He was extremely helpful and knowledgeable and very personable. He worked every angle and made the experience painless.
We're happy to say my son is now the owner of a brand new 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport in the exact color he wanted! Thank you Peng and the entire Metro Honda team for your awesome service!
My wife and I went in to Metro Acura looking for a new vehicle for her. Adam Greene was such a professional I don't know where to begin. He was patient with my wife and answered every one of her questions. He listened to her interests and found her a vehicle she really liked. He treated us fairly and we weren't just a sale to him. I would go back to him in a heartbeat.
My husband and I purchased our second Acura from Metro acura last weekend, Another Acura another easy great experience and all the credit goes to Sylvia Vasquez. She is not only very knowledgeable and informative but also very friendly, courteous and honest. She answered every question with patience and made sure the process was smooth. I felt like having a personal shopper with us.
We love our new RDX and recommend this dealership to everyone.
This is the second Acura we have bought from Metro Acura, and we had a positive experience. Eddie Sanchez was the salesperson and he did not pressure us to buy, was informative, and I felt he had our interests at heart. I feel we got a fair deal, and my wife absolutely loves the MDX! I recommend Metro Acura to anyone interested in buying a Acura and getting an experienced staff to help and sell you a Acura.
I cannot thank Adam Greene and the folks at Metro Acura enough. These guys (and gals) are true professionals. I went in this holiday weekend not really knowing what I wanted and full of questions. Even in the midst of a busy day, Adam was patient and took the time to answer all my questions and show me the features of the different models I was interested in. If you're looking for a new or used Acura, you need to visit Metro Acura in Montclair. Ask for Adam Green. You will not be disappointed.
This is our second Acura purchased from this dealer and we emailed to specifically work with Mike G. again. He was fantastic! This time we emailed back and forth before coming in and he was quick to respond and answered all my questions. When we were choosing our car he was knowledgeable and very helpful. I highly recommend this dealer and Mike!
We worked with Shaun Ridge at Metro Acura who was very helpful and willing to get the deal in place over the phone so that when we came in, it was basically a matter of signing the paperwork. It was the easiest car-buying experience we've ever had.
