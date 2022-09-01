BMW of Monrovia
Customer Reviews of BMW of Monrovia
A Great Buying Experience!
by 01/09/2022on
I recently ordered and then purchased a Mini Cooper SE (electric) from Mini/BMW of Monrovia. They made placing the order and making a deposit online from home effortless, and when the car arrived ahead of schedule, the purchasing process was as easy as they could have made it. They even provided me a pair of reading glasses when I forgot mine. I have purchased many cars over the years, and this one was the easiest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ran my credit for sold car
by 12/05/2021on
DONT WORK WITH *TRACY MOLNAR* I choose a car online and I contact to dealership Yesterday,after that I filled out credit application and the immediately approve it,salesperson told me I contact you tomorrow for finalize buying process,she called me and send my payments details and get my card information for down payment and told me congratulations… She said see you tomorrow for picking up your car,guess what!!! After 5 minutes she call me and said sorry we sold this car 3hours ago!! Whaaaaaaaat!!you ran my credit,you get my debit card information!!! I told her if you don’t give my car I sue dealership and she said you are ridiculous and hang up phone on me!!! What a rude and unprofessional salesperson!
New Car Purchase.
by 11/08/2021on
I have a wonderful experience at BMW Monrovia. It is a crazy market at this moment, but the dealer did not do the markup price like other place I have been to. One plus point for it. I have been assisted by Yuri and the whole team, he made everything seems easier when coming to purchase our first brand new car. Such a great manner and professional place!Highly recommend this place when you are going shop for the new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
hold on Vehicle
by 07/03/2021on
still confused on how I paid cash for my 2018 Mini Countryman s, but was unable to drive away with vehicle. I was told this was policy. SMH! WOULD'VE BEEN COOL TO ROLL MY RIDE 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easiest transaction ever!
by 07/02/2021on
Yuri was the best no pressure knowledgeable and got the deal done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 06/25/2021on
Excellent service! Most of the waiting was on my part but I love the car! Thanks for your patience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Services
by 06/11/2021on
Internet manager Khalil was wonderful. He quoted me over text I went in to check out the cars not sure if I like bmw ( never own one ) ending up traded in my Mercedes. I am loving it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall service on 2008 BMW 328i
by 05/03/2021on
Online appointment is so simple and convenient. Excellent service and Eddy was very professional in making sure the services were completed on time and to my satisfaction. Clean and neat facility.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome team!
by 04/16/2021on
Yuri and Florence made for the best experience...attentive and responsive! Love you guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a mini
by 03/30/2021on
Javier the salesman was friendly and helpful. Everything went smoothly and everything was outlined clearly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle Maintenance service
by 03/22/2021on
BMW of Monrovia service department provides outstanding service, they are friendly, helpful and experienced. Thank you for the excellence of service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Let me save you time, money, and frustration
by 03/18/2021on
I purchased a used car that had a headlight alert and I was told to bring it back and it would be taken care of it as it would be a warranty issue and probably just a bulb needed to be replaced. A week later, I took it to get it fixed and they said it was going to be $2k and wasn't covered under warranty because the headlights had been upgraded. I had no way of knowing and this was the first time I had seen the car with the hood open. At this point, the dealership started fighting between the departments (used car & service) because no one wanted to pay for it. I was told I would have to come back because they had to “figure it out.” After no callback, I took it in to get looked at and assessed again. I found myself going through the same experience two or three more times. I finally had enough as a lot of time had passed. I contacted the salesman, who remembered the situation and he tried to help me. He told the manager what was promised to me, but after all the fighting, coming to the dealer many times, and going back and forth, the manager straight out said, "I know you were told that we would fix it, but we are not going to." So I took a look, went to Autozone, replaced the lights for about $20 and the alert went away (I feel pretty dumb that I didn't do that sooner). This also gives me some major concerns about the service department and their assessment of what was needed. I have friends that purchased and leased brand new cars from them too and they have not returned because of their experiences. The building and facility is amazing and beautiful. Keep in mind, customers are the ones that had to pay for it.
Great Customer service by Eddy Arvanitopoulos and Team.
by 03/10/2021on
I really appreciated all the updates and prompt follow ups. Going the extra mile when finding answer and solutions to concerns. Eddy is in a class of his own, BMW is very lucky to have him and we appreciate BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car servise
by 03/08/2021on
My Experience was very pleasant. Great service. It was fast and safe. Everything is very convenient. Super happy with my service adviser. He did a great job. Very friendly and knowledgeable advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good service
by 03/01/2021on
I came to get my car after the inspection. The person who met me there was friendly, patience and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Angela Liu is the best sales ever
by 01/29/2021on
Professional and intimate service. Will buy my next car from her and will recommend her to my friends who wanna buy BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 01/25/2021on
Matt who helped me was again a class act. I prefer to deal with him anytime I have service issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fair
by 01/18/2021on
work was completed - quotes were expensive - trash left in car upon pick up
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 01/13/2021on
super clean, efficient, safe
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car service
by 01/05/2021on
Very satisfied with how friendly the workers were with what I needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/31/2020on
Had a great experience today with the service department. Eddie was great. Fast, friendly professional and thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
