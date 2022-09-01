1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a used car that had a headlight alert and I was told to bring it back and it would be taken care of it as it would be a warranty issue and probably just a bulb needed to be replaced. A week later, I took it to get it fixed and they said it was going to be $2k and wasn't covered under warranty because the headlights had been upgraded. I had no way of knowing and this was the first time I had seen the car with the hood open. At this point, the dealership started fighting between the departments (used car & service) because no one wanted to pay for it. I was told I would have to come back because they had to “figure it out.” After no callback, I took it in to get looked at and assessed again. I found myself going through the same experience two or three more times. I finally had enough as a lot of time had passed. I contacted the salesman, who remembered the situation and he tried to help me. He told the manager what was promised to me, but after all the fighting, coming to the dealer many times, and going back and forth, the manager straight out said, "I know you were told that we would fix it, but we are not going to." So I took a look, went to Autozone, replaced the lights for about $20 and the alert went away (I feel pretty dumb that I didn't do that sooner). This also gives me some major concerns about the service department and their assessment of what was needed. I have friends that purchased and leased brand new cars from them too and they have not returned because of their experiences. The building and facility is amazing and beautiful. Keep in mind, customers are the ones that had to pay for it. Read more