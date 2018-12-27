Valley Lexus
Customer Reviews of Valley Lexus
Have any vehicle you purchase from Valley Lexus checked for Rat infestation
by 12/27/2018on
We purchased what we assumed to be a new Lexus 450H from Valley Lexus on August 5, 2018. A rat infestation was discovered in the vehicle by another dealership in Santa Rosa 2,250 miles and 3 months later. Rats had died in the firewall, dashboard, and HVAC system. Rick Ashafie sold us the vehicle but when I called to report this problem we found ourselves completely ignored. Lexus has a 'Rat' issue other dealers are aware but Valley Lexus ignored the problem. We lost over $10,000 in 3 months. We had to sell our new Lexus at Auction literally for parts after our insurance company spent over $5,000 on repairs. The car still smelled of dead rats.
Very satisfied
by 01/18/2018on
Outstanding customer service from an email inquiry to the keys being placed in our hands.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!
by 02/04/2017on
Not only did my husband and I buy a car, my father in law joined in too! From sales, to financing, and finally to the doodad explaining, I couldn't have asked for a more perfect team that not only handled my exuberance with extreme patience, but also took the time to thoroughly help every step of the way. As a first time buyer at a dealership, my experience here was infinitely more of a relief than a nervous wreck when compared to previously shopping at CarMax. I am sincerely grateful and wish all the best to Justin, Tim, and Macy. Thank you! -Jenn Mayhan
Todd Sanders is the Man to see when you're ready to buy a car.
by 04/02/2015on
This is the third Lexus purchase experience I've had with Todd. He's patient, explains everything so well, knows these vehicles and works hard to make sure you're comfortable with your car and the payments. Yes, I love my car and should I ever buy another, Todd is the man I'll see. He makes the whole process fun. A Salesman I truly trust. Thank you Todd. Thank you Todd, I couldn't be happier :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied
by 03/22/2015on
Todd Sanders is very professional and honest... He is very knowledgable... I will definitely buy another vehicle in the near future with him... Keep up the great work Todd
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience!!
by 01/19/2015on
I had 295000 miles on my 1991 LS400 and the starter was failing. Time to shop for replacemt vehicle. Saw what I wanted online at Valley Lexus, made appointment with Todd and was in my 2012 ES in a short time. Todd got me answers to all my questions and gave me information I wouldn't have thought of. David in finance office was very friendly and helpful too. Overall great buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT!
by 04/25/2013on
The rating was why I went to Valley Lexus in the first place and they did NOT let me down. Great experience start to finish and I drove 292 miles one way! Thanks to David, Garrett, Lexi and the whole group!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Leasing a Lexus
by 04/18/2013on
Timothy S. is by far such an outstanding salesman at Lexus. He was most helpful and attentive. He made the transition very easy. He was quick to answer any questions I had. I highly recommend him to assist anyone who is interested in purchasing/leasing a Lexus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Kudos to Todd S. of Valley Lexus,Modesto,Ca
by 03/30/2013on
We first met Todd Sanders in Sept. 2006 and leased our first Lexus a 2007 ES350. Since then we have leased a 2009, a 2012 and this week a 2013 ES 350. Todd has been our Sales Representative for all 4 vehicles. We have found Todd to be helpful and honest. A fine Representative of the Lexus Brand and for Valley Lexus of Modesto, Ca. We would like to mention the following people who have helped make our Lexus experience most enjoyable. Dane M.- Sales Mgr. (former-Finance Mgr.) Gary K.-Service Mgr. Service Reps.-Reuben and Ed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales team
by 02/20/2013on
We came into the dealership just to look. We liked that there was no pressure. Came back a few days later, and ended up taking home a new GS 350. Great Sales Team
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 01/22/2013on
I have to say that buying a car at this dealership was the easiest car purchase I have made to date. The salesman, Todd, and sales manager, Dane, were very easy to interact with and not pushy at all. We bought a used RX330 and are very happy with the whole experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experiance
by 12/30/2012on
Valley Lexus is a very pleasant place to purchase your next Lexus. Salesman, Eddie K. was great in explaining all the features of my new ES350. He is very knowledgeable about anything you ask about Lexus cars. He is very honest and courteous. This is my third time return to him for my third purchase. I promise you that he will make your visit worth a while.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 11/25/2012on
Had a great sales experience with Adam J. He recommended a certified, used Lexus to us as I was grappling with the price of a brand new Lexus. We pointed out just a couple of minor issues with the car that he was more than willing to take care of. Before we took possession of the car, it was noticed that the hood paint was not quite right and the dealter right away said that they needed to repaint the hood .. with no prompting from us. We now have the car and it looks and drives like new! Adam took great care of us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Christmas Came Early
by 11/21/2012on
We live out of state. Every time we come to CA to visit family and friends, we stop by Valley Lexus in Modesto to 'window shop'. Well, this year, we did our usual looking, but we hadn't planned to buy until next year and I wasn't quite ready to let go of my 04 RX330. I'm still very happy with it! Well, my husband went inside to get a cup of coffee, and walked by a 250ISC inside with the top down. He called me in to look. I was ready to leave, but went in to look anyway. It was PRETTY! We drooled and then went back to where we were staying. We called to talk with our sales agent, Todd, and he invited us back to the dealership. When we showed up at the lot, there it was, sitting outside with the big red bow on it. You know the one I mean....the one you see in the commercials. Well, Todd made the experience very enjoyable and fun ...and we left without my RX, but in a new ISC. Merry Christmas to me! Thanks Todd! We will be back to visit! Stephanie and Jack
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Jennifer Waddell
by 07/07/2012on
My family and I went to the Valley Lexus Dealership because of the good quality and reliability that Lexus cars give and because of the location near our home. Though they don't have the largest selection available they were very accommodating to give us a good deal on our car and on our trade in vehicle. The main reason we are writing a review is because of the great customer service that was provide, the amazing environment and to let people know that if you want to buy a car here ask for Jennifer Waddell. She was amazing, very patient (explained everything we needed to know about the car in a very simple clear manner), and best of all gave us space to think about our decision and was not pushy like the majority of car salesman. And because of the great environment we happily purchased a car there and will recommend it to all our friends. (P.S. At this Lexus dealership they like using the cliché line "Welcome to the Lexus family" but thanks to Jennifer's character of going the extra mile to help us out she truly made us feel like part of the family.)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchasing experience
by 07/02/2008on
My husband and I had a wonderful experience with Valley Lexus, and in particular Todd Sanders. We just bought a Lexus 400h from Todd and we are still talking about what a pleasure it was to work with him. Todd dispelled all of our negative thoughts about car salesman - he was straightforward, honest, and extremely responsive throughout the process. It was a 1.5 hr drive from San Francisco but well worth it! Thanks Todd and Dale - please see them if you are interested in buying a Lexus.