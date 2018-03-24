1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I leased a new BMW from Valley BMW 3 years ago. Everything with the lease process was fine. No problems when I was spending money and giving them my business. The problem came when it was time to turn my lease in. With the BMW lease program (I found out later) you are suppose to get a lease end package with reminders and tips to avoid charges at lease end and information about the process. I never received anything from Valley BMW. About a month before my lease end I contacted them to ask about the process and learn what I should do to avoid potential charges when turning in. I was simple told to bring my car in when I was ready. No helpful hints, no tips, no information. The week I was going to bring my car in, I called again. I let them know I'm coming from about an hour away so wanted to make sure I had everything needed. I asked if there were any reminders people sometimes forget. Again, I was just told to bring the car in. I let them know I was getting new tires and wanted to make sure I got the right tires to avoid BMW tire charges. I was told they need to have a specific amount of thread was about it. When I showed up to turn my car in, the first thing I was asked is if I brought both sets of keys. I didn't. I understand I should of remembered, but it definitely would of been nice for them to let me know when I asked about things people sometimes forget about when turning in their car. If this was the very first thing they asked me when I showed up, I assume people forget often! I let them know again that I live almost an hour away and asked if I could mail the second key in. They simple said no and that I can either come back another day or pay the $550 fee for the missing 2nd key. We then continued on to the inspection of the vehicle. The next thing noticed was my brand new tires. The guy asked when I got them and I told him they are brand new (just got them that week). He then informed me they need to be "run-flat" tires and there would be a $1,200 charge for not having run-flat. I let him know I asked about the tires and was just told they need to just needed to have the right amount of thread. He simple said, it's in your contract and continued with the $1,200 charge. Again, my fault if it is in the contract, but they should of told me when I specifically asked about tires earlier in the week. Next he started to charge me for wear and tear. Scuffs under the the front bumper, $400. Who doesn't have scuffs UNDER their front bumper? $300 for a scuff on one of the wheels, $400 for a small ding in the rear bumper. $400 for another small ding and my total for a car in incredible condition was over $3,600 (with the lease end fee). I took the car home, Purchase run-flat tires, and brought the 2nd key in. I also let them know I'd be disputing the charges. They did not enter the car into the system as "under dispute" which delayed the dispute process with BMW Financial (not the dealership). When BMW Financial reviewed the pictures they quickly took all wear and tear charges off and my total ended up being just over $500. Valley BMW did not need to treat the lease end process like this! The charges were clearly excessive, they handled the entire process poorly, treated me terribly, and I will obviously never go back to this dealership! Read more