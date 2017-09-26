Customer Reviews of Mistlin Honda
Excellent Service!
by 09/26/2017on
We had gone car shopping at several Honda dealerships from Bakersfield to Modesto, but our best experience was at Mistlin Honda. Our salesman was very nice, helpful, and informative. We bought the car we wanted and we are very happy with it. Thank you, Mistlin Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Civic Purchase Experience
by 09/26/2017on
I purchased my car from the Mistlin Honda in Modesto, CA. The staff were very friendly and understandable, especially Sami Merza, the sales manager, whom we first saw for our car deal. He approached us very nicely on every encounter we had with him within a month of buying our vehicle. He was very understandable and was able to help us choose that perfect car which was both stylish and economic. I really like the car, especially the innovative technology in the interior. I bough the metallic grey vehicle which is so stylish.
20017 honda civic
by 09/19/2017on
Gorge diaz, helped us alot, giving us details about every car we looked at, very good salesman. He gave us alot options to pick from, and he order the car that we wanted, and did try to sell us something we didnt want,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sean Broker
by 07/21/2017on
Very helpful and understanding. Took the time to explain everything that was going on and even helped me pick out two cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent buying experience
by 07/16/2017on
Fast service. Roosevelt Brown III is an excellent salesman and a great representation of Mistlin Honda and the Honda brand. He's patient, caring and empathetic to my needs. He understood what I was looking for and related that to the car that was in my budget, had all the features I was looking for and fit my lifestyle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda CRV
by 06/29/2017on
Meeting with Mr. Sami Merza made our experience so easy and stress free. He identified with the stresses of being a new comer to the States and " starting all over again" very personable and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great job Mitslin Honda!
by 06/15/2017on
I was extremely impressed with Anotoly, Jorge, and Sami's professionalism and no pressure attitude. I was treated with great respect and any and all of my questions were answered. Sami went above and beyond to give me a great deal on the car with all the upgrades I wanted. Truly appreciated and estatic with my new CR-V EX!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jorge was great.
by 05/30/2017on
Jorge, the salesman, was very polite and straightforward. I appreciated his style of doing business. It was easy and stress-free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2017 Ridgeline
by 05/08/2017on
The Dealership is very nice and it had a good selection of vehicles. We were greeted by Americo Rodriguez and he provided our test drive of a 2017 Honda Ridgeline. He had great product knowledge. We closed our deal with Henry Rodriguez. I do wish he had left a little more money in our pockets. Henry was a great guy and very easy to work with. Michael in the finance department did a good job getting paperwork together. He was persuasive not pushy. We thank the Mistlin Honda Team and expect to enjoy our Ridgeline
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 04/21/2017on
I like that no sales person is pushy about buying a car. It was nice to have friendly people help us buy a car and fix another problem we had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda
by 04/03/2017on
All the details about the deal were so specific I had no problems thanks to Sammy. He helped us with everything that needed to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Honda experience
by 03/28/2017on
Definitely a friendly and helpful staff willing to work with me, and answer my questions, ultimately leading to a purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Jeff warda
by 03/27/2017on
I was very welcome by Sami merza he made us feel comfortable it was all the information we needed in the office of this with some soft drinks while waiting for everything to go through even held our baby boy my wife and my kids love him give us a vice about the warranty I made us understand everything The car that we picked you also washed it and show us how to work all the electrical it
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great car buying experience
by 12/04/2016on
I came to this dealer with a price in mind for a new 2016 CRV EX-L. After talking with Roosevelt Brown by phone they were able to meet the my price. Two weeks later we were in Modesto visiting relatives, we met with Roosevelt and drove away with the car. When we first talked he did not have the car on the lot, but he assured us that he could find one (silver, two wheel drive, EX-L). I was unsure of what to expect considering Mistlin Honda is 7 hours away and our only agreements were over the phone, but Roosevelt's promises were all carried through. He was the perfect gentleman and salesman. I would definitely recommend Mistlin Honda. Ask for Roosevelt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Stress-free Process
by 11/10/2016on
This Is the kind of car-buying experience we all want to go through all the time. Options are presented to you and every detail of the contract is a explained. I've been leasing cars for years and I can say Tony Goss is one of those team member that understands your need. No feeling that you are "being taken" or that a certain vehicle is pushed to you to buy/lease, because everything is very straight forward. We're definitely keeping Mistlin Honda in our family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mistlin Honda review
by 08/08/2016on
One of the best dealership experiences Ive ever had. Good sales experience and good employees overall and definitely would refer my friends there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My experience with mistin honda
by 07/27/2016on
I like how you treat me everything was easy I tried to make deal with many dealership before everything was hard thank you guys you are the best with excellent customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mistlin Honda Modesto was the best!
by 07/04/2016on
Bryan Christenson was my salesman and he was great! Showed me everything my civic had to offer. He made me feel very comfortable in my very first purchase of my car. Everyone at Mistlins was fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly and Easy
by 05/29/2016on
Everyone here was friendly and took care of me like family. Nice selection to choose from. Highly recommend you go here first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Overall great and very low stressful experience
by 05/28/2016on
Was a very relaxed setting. Never felt any pressure on the lot to buy. Everyone was very helpful, patient and just overall made it very positive experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Dealership in Modesto
by 05/23/2016on
The Car Salesman were very helpful and kind. They made finding the car we wanted an easy process. I would highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments