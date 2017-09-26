5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I came to this dealer with a price in mind for a new 2016 CRV EX-L. After talking with Roosevelt Brown by phone they were able to meet the my price. Two weeks later we were in Modesto visiting relatives, we met with Roosevelt and drove away with the car. When we first talked he did not have the car on the lot, but he assured us that he could find one (silver, two wheel drive, EX-L). I was unsure of what to expect considering Mistlin Honda is 7 hours away and our only agreements were over the phone, but Roosevelt's promises were all carried through. He was the perfect gentleman and salesman. I would definitely recommend Mistlin Honda. Ask for Roosevelt. Read more