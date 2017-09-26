Skip to main content
Mistlin Honda

Mistlin Honda
4754 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA 95356
Today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Mistlin Honda

37 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service!

by Robert_Mora_2 on 09/26/2017

We had gone car shopping at several Honda dealerships from Bakersfield to Modesto, but our best experience was at Mistlin Honda. Our salesman was very nice, helpful, and informative. We bought the car we wanted and we are very happy with it. Thank you, Mistlin Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Civic Purchase Experience

by bbmoradkhan on 09/26/2017

I purchased my car from the Mistlin Honda in Modesto, CA. The staff were very friendly and understandable, especially Sami Merza, the sales manager, whom we first saw for our car deal. He approached us very nicely on every encounter we had with him within a month of buying our vehicle. He was very understandable and was able to help us choose that perfect car which was both stylish and economic. I really like the car, especially the innovative technology in the interior. I bough the metallic grey vehicle which is so stylish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

20017 honda civic

by Mauricio7 on 09/19/2017

Gorge diaz, helped us alot, giving us details about every car we looked at, very good salesman. He gave us alot options to pick from, and he order the car that we wanted, and did try to sell us something we didnt want,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sean Broker

by Sbroker2332 on 07/21/2017

Very helpful and understanding. Took the time to explain everything that was going on and even helped me pick out two cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by JaeGee2017 on 07/16/2017

Fast service. Roosevelt Brown III is an excellent salesman and a great representation of Mistlin Honda and the Honda brand. He's patient, caring and empathetic to my needs. He understood what I was looking for and related that to the car that was in my budget, had all the features I was looking for and fit my lifestyle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda CRV

by Michelle148 on 06/29/2017

Meeting with Mr. Sami Merza made our experience so easy and stress free. He identified with the stresses of being a new comer to the States and " starting all over again" very personable and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job Mitslin Honda!

by Nsheaffer on 06/15/2017

I was extremely impressed with Anotoly, Jorge, and Sami's professionalism and no pressure attitude. I was treated with great respect and any and all of my questions were answered. Sami went above and beyond to give me a great deal on the car with all the upgrades I wanted. Truly appreciated and estatic with my new CR-V EX!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jorge was great.

by Jaime_Lirette on 05/30/2017

Jorge, the salesman, was very polite and straightforward. I appreciated his style of doing business. It was easy and stress-free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Ridgeline

by whmakent on 05/08/2017

The Dealership is very nice and it had a good selection of vehicles. We were greeted by Americo Rodriguez and he provided our test drive of a 2017 Honda Ridgeline. He had great product knowledge. We closed our deal with Henry Rodriguez. I do wish he had left a little more money in our pockets. Henry was a great guy and very easy to work with. Michael in the finance department did a good job getting paperwork together. He was persuasive not pushy. We thank the Mistlin Honda Team and expect to enjoy our Ridgeline

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Matey18 on 04/21/2017

I like that no sales person is pushy about buying a car. It was nice to have friendly people help us buy a car and fix another problem we had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda

by Balwinder on 04/03/2017

All the details about the deal were so specific I had no problems thanks to Sammy. He helped us with everything that needed to be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Honda experience

by Erinlb75 on 03/28/2017

Definitely a friendly and helpful staff willing to work with me, and answer my questions, ultimately leading to a purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeff warda

by Jeffery17 on 03/27/2017

I was very welcome by Sami merza he made us feel comfortable it was all the information we needed in the office of this with some soft drinks while waiting for everything to go through even held our baby boy my wife and my kids love him give us a vice about the warranty I made us understand everything The car that we picked you also washed it and show us how to work all the electrical it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Arcalif on 12/04/2016

I came to this dealer with a price in mind for a new 2016 CRV EX-L. After talking with Roosevelt Brown by phone they were able to meet the my price. Two weeks later we were in Modesto visiting relatives, we met with Roosevelt and drove away with the car. When we first talked he did not have the car on the lot, but he assured us that he could find one (silver, two wheel drive, EX-L). I was unsure of what to expect considering Mistlin Honda is 7 hours away and our only agreements were over the phone, but Roosevelt's promises were all carried through. He was the perfect gentleman and salesman. I would definitely recommend Mistlin Honda. Ask for Roosevelt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stress-free Process

by JGHondadiehard on 11/10/2016

This Is the kind of car-buying experience we all want to go through all the time. Options are presented to you and every detail of the contract is a explained. I've been leasing cars for years and I can say Tony Goss is one of those team member that understands your need. No feeling that you are "being taken" or that a certain vehicle is pushed to you to buy/lease, because everything is very straight forward. We're definitely keeping Mistlin Honda in our family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mistlin Honda review

by Jaswinder on 08/08/2016

One of the best dealership experiences Ive ever had. Good sales experience and good employees overall and definitely would refer my friends there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience with mistin honda

by Alaatech on 07/27/2016

I like how you treat me everything was easy I tried to make deal with many dealership before everything was hard thank you guys you are the best with excellent customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mistlin Honda Modesto was the best!

by Jaimiele2010 on 07/04/2016

Bryan Christenson was my salesman and he was great! Showed me everything my civic had to offer. He made me feel very comfortable in my very first purchase of my car. Everyone at Mistlins was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly and Easy

by Jayman30 on 05/29/2016

Everyone here was friendly and took care of me like family. Nice selection to choose from. Highly recommend you go here first.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall great and very low stressful experience

by BrandonPSeals on 05/28/2016

Was a very relaxed setting. Never felt any pressure on the lot to buy. Everyone was very helpful, patient and just overall made it very positive experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Dealership in Modesto

by DavidCastrejon on 05/23/2016

The Car Salesman were very helpful and kind. They made finding the car we wanted an easy process. I would highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
61 cars in stock
5 new35 used21 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Our team at Mistlin Honda – Modesto would like to thank you for visiting our website!

We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers’ needs. Located in Modesto, California, the staff at Mistlin Honda Modesto will help you find the Honda vehicle you want. At Mistlin Honda – Modesto we offer a searchable online inventory of new Honda cars in Modesto, along with well-maintained used cars by today’s top manufacturers. Come on in and take a test drive! Our sales staff will help you find that new Honda or quality used car that you have been searching for.

For years, the financial staff at Mistlin Honda – Modesto has offered expert advice for those seeking an affordable Honda car loan or lease. Our service doesn’t just stop there. Modesto customers can come in and take advantage of our knowledgeable Honda car repair technicians and a fully-stocked inventory of Honda auto parts.

Whether you are looking for a Honda, or a pre-owned car

what sets us apart
At Mistlin Honda we have over an 10 acre lot featuring vehicles as far as the eye can see. New, used, and certified pre owned fills our lot to allow many options for you to choose from. Seasoned employees fill our sales, service, and parts teams.
Mr. Mistlin is a supporter of the Gallo Arts as well as the Central California Art Association. He has also helped create the Mistlin Sports Park in Ripon made up over 80 acres. He commissioned and donated the Chief Stanislaus in downtown Modesto.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

