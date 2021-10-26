5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

ASK FOR CHELSEA S. SHE IS THE ONE WHO MADE THIS SALE HAPPEN. We recently bought an Infiniti M37 from the dealership. Chelsea S. was our Sales Consultant. She was friendly and gladly invited us to test drive three different models. She knew the features of every model, inside and out, and "sold" them without being pushy or snobby. We loved her enthusiasm. Christian was the sales manager. He handled the offer and was very pleasant, unassuming and forthright. No hidden catches, no bait and switches. Danny was the finance manager. He handled all the docs and did sell us an extended warranty. I'm not a big fan of "insurance" but these cars are expensive to fix and we keep them a long, long time. Again, he wasn't high pressure at all. He was personable and very likable. Haven't used the service dept yet. If they're as well run as sales, we'll be pleased. All in all, a great experience. Read more