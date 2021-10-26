INFINITI of Modesto
Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Modesto
They're the BEST!!!
by 10/26/2021on
Just bought a new QX50 for my wife for our anniversary. This was our third purchase from Infinity of Modesto. We couldn't be more pleased. Russell and Chelsea are FANTASTIC! I truly believe we are lifetime customers. Thank you for EVERYTHING!!! Jeff & Sandi Painter
I love my new Q50 Luxe purchased at Infiniti of Modesto.
by 08/09/2021on
I love my new Q50 Luxe purchased at INFINITI of Modesto. Mackenzie Bergmann & Tyler Lewis are AWESOME! They found the perfect car for me. It wasn’t easy because of limited inventory, but they persevered & succeeded. Great people. I really appreciate that they went the extra mile (when others quit). Mackenzie even delivered the car to me; a two hour drive. Thank you Mackenzie & Tyler! 5 Stars Jim C. - Clovis CA
Worth the visit
by 09/30/2018on
After months of looking for the car I wanted to test drive I was contacted by Russell that the car I had been following wad at a price I could live with. My wife and I ttook the road trip to Modesto and drove and purchased the car. The trade value for my car had been preagreed to so the purchase was painless and after 2 hours we were on our way home with my beautiful red Q50.
Always a great a experience
by 01/28/2017on
I've been a customer with Infiniti of Modesto for about 7 years and I've always had exceptional service and sales experience. The staff is always very helpful in explaining everything you need to know about the vehicles and always working with you to give you the best deal. They even stay after hours to help give you the best customer experience. I will keep coming back.
Great dealership
by 05/21/2016on
Had a great experience with the staff. Warm friendly honest service. Couldn't be happier with my buying experience. Will try and direct any business I can their way. They handle people with prefosssionalism and class!
Best Dealership in the Valley!
by 04/28/2016on
Had the best car buying experience we have ever had. No pressure & friendly staff. They are extremely knowledge & made the whole process very easy & streamlined. They go above & beyond and will stay late, even if it's after closing hours. We have bought 2 new cars there and will definitely be back again! Daniel & Chelsea were the best!
Best car buying experience yet
by 01/17/2016on
Loved this low key dealership. There wasn't any pressure and all the staff were friendly and knowledgeable. Be sure to ask for Anthony.
EXCELLENT EXPERIENCE!
by 01/30/2014on
This is the place to buy an Infiniti. We knew we wanted the G37, had done extensive research, test drove the car and were ready to buy. Then we had frustrating experiences at Bay Area Infiniti dealerships. Luckily, we found Infiniti of Modesto. What a difference in demeanor and professionalism. We dealt with Chelsea S. She is the best. Down to earth, calm, friendly, knowledgeable, sincere, truthful. Yes, there is an honest car salesperson! We drove 1-1/2 hours to Modesto to pick up our beautiful G37. The entire process was unbelievably easy from start to finish. The Infiniti of Modesto website has a link: "Infiniti Resources. The VIP Treatment" Read that first. They understand the customer. Then call or email to make contact with Chelsea. She and the entire staff work together to make the customer feel at home.
Great job!
by 12/27/2013on
Very pleased with Infiniti of Modesto. Great help from Natalie and Chelsea. I would recommend them.
A fine experience
by 11/20/2013on
I worked with Chelsea and Chris , both knowledgeable and anxious to meet my needs. I had spent some time researching the Infiniti G37 online and had a good idea of what I wanted equipment wise as well as color choices They checked for incoming units and found exactly what I wanted was due in in days. I also had received some quotes from other dealers and Modesto Infiniti gave me the best deal.
ASK FOR CHELSEA S. SHE IS THE ONE WHO MADE THIS SALE HAPPEN.
by 05/07/2013on
ASK FOR CHELSEA S. SHE IS THE ONE WHO MADE THIS SALE HAPPEN. We recently bought an Infiniti M37 from the dealership. Chelsea S. was our Sales Consultant. She was friendly and gladly invited us to test drive three different models. She knew the features of every model, inside and out, and "sold" them without being pushy or snobby. We loved her enthusiasm. Christian was the sales manager. He handled the offer and was very pleasant, unassuming and forthright. No hidden catches, no bait and switches. Danny was the finance manager. He handled all the docs and did sell us an extended warranty. I'm not a big fan of "insurance" but these cars are expensive to fix and we keep them a long, long time. Again, he wasn't high pressure at all. He was personable and very likable. Haven't used the service dept yet. If they're as well run as sales, we'll be pleased. All in all, a great experience.
Purchase
by 02/09/2010on
Would just like to let you know how well my experience was with our new purchase. We purchased a new G37 Sedan. We were looking for a particular color that was not in stock, we spoke with Danny Perez the Sales Manager, who then told me, that he could have the vehicle here within 24 hours. Sure enough, Mr. Perez called me the next day to inform me that the car was at his dealership, so me and my husband went down to look at it, and it was exactly what we were looking for. I just wanted to thank all the staff at Infinity of Modesto, for a job well done. Sincerely, Linda R.
