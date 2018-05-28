Heritage Ford
Customer Reviews of Heritage Ford
Excellent service in all areas
by 05/28/2018on
Everyone made it very easy to make our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my new Escape!
by 05/18/2018on
My experience at Heritage Ford was great. My questions were answered and everyone was very professional. I felt as if each person took a personal interest in finding the right vehicle and working out the deal. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
N/A
by 05/13/2018on
Leo and Johnson took care of me when I went in looking to replace my stolen car. They took really good care of me by making sure all of my queries were answered. I drove off the branch after 2 hours with a brand new 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford truck we
by 05/12/2018on
Ford is always number 1 in my book the f-150 truck that I bought from Heritage Ford is the best truck ever friends and family like the truck I told them to go to Heritage Ford an buy any car or truck thanks again Heritage Ford for making my dream come true..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 05/08/2018on
Everyone was great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Heritage Ford Experience
by 05/07/2018on
The service was excellent. The staff is very friendly and did everything they needed to meet my price for my new Explorer. I could not be happier with my purchase and would highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice SUV
by 01/29/2018on
I would like to express my appreciation for one of the best customer service staff that we have ever encounter. They made sure that all of our concerns was met, without any pressure. They made me feel relax and not rush into buying our new SUV. We are going to recommend all of our friends and family to visit this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F-150 King Ranch
by 01/15/2018on
My wife and I had to drive about 100 miles to this dealership and I would do it again for our next car purchase. Leo, our sales rep was knowledgeable and courteous with his time. There was no extended haggling over the price of the vehicle, which we appreciated because that is a waste of time. We will definitely recommend to our friends and family to come to heritage ford. 😊
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
President
by 01/11/2018on
I was able to get my new 2017 Ford Edge with a Big Smile! They found us a Great vehicle for the Right Price! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying my new Ford Truck!
by 01/01/2018on
I came in and was treated with respect. I was not swarmed on by salesmen. I told them what I was looking for and they only showed me those trucks. They were upfront with the dealers invoice and was kept updated on what was going on with the process. And most importantly I was not trying to be upsold on anything other than what I wanted. I would highly recommend Heritage Ford to all of my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Streamlined buying experience, Great price!
by 12/11/2017on
This is the second vehicle I've bought from Heritage Ford. I've found the sales process to be fairly streamlined and when Heritage and Ford discount a vehicle, it is difficult to beat that price. The staff is willing to work with you on all aspects of the purchase, from the price itself, to the warranty, and they do throw in free oil change for life. I like the fact one does not have to play silly games, such as drive away after making an offer and all that nonsense. The staff seem to respect the customer more than that! They are also willing to locate any particular vehicle if it isn't on their lot. Excellent dealership overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Veterans for only veterans up to 2 years in Fords eyes.
by 12/05/2017on
Great people here!, they made things right after I found out Ford thinks Veterans are ONLY Veterans TWO years removed from war or service! after two years being out of active duty you’re not a veteran in Fords eyes! Luckily the people there apologized for Ford and made things right.... I very much respect their customer service but I have Zero respect for Ford, for only $500 you lost that respect! Sad.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Randy Kuhnle
by 11/27/2017on
I purchased my F-150 fro Leo. Leo did a great day of explaining the features of the truck. We went back and forth on a few different units. He even took the time to make a video of a truck and he sent it to me so I didn't have to drive all the way to Modesto from Manteca. I did have a warranty issue with my truck after the purchase. Jessy Martinez in the service depart went over and beyond his job. He made sure I was in the loop on where they were on the job and he always called me back. I would recommend heritage ford to anyone looking to buy a ford product. Everyone is nice and a pleasure to talk too. The sales department doesn't swarm you and there is no pressure to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Felt like home, and no high pressure!
by 07/20/2013on
Visited Heritage Ford looking for a particular used car. They did not happen to have the one on the lot I was looking for, but that first contact was great, mainly because of salesman Kent. There was no high pressure, and he went to work trying to acquire what I was looking for from another dealer. In the meantime, I left to shop at other dealerships. But during that time, I found myself wishing I could purchase from Heritage because of the experience there. While test driving at a different dealership, I got a phone call from Kent letting me know they had located a vehicle and it was arriving on the lot that day. I left my test drive immediately and returned to Heritage. By the end of the day, Heritage (and the equally awesome sales manager) ended up making us a SUPERIOR deal on the same model BRAND NEW!! We thought it would be impossible with our budget, to buy that car brand new. We were elated and so very thankful. It was obvious they were doing everything possible to not just help us, but to make us happy. We LOVE our new car, and would send others to Heritage without hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 06/11/2013on
Last week my husband and I bought 2 cars at the same time. We were walked through the process by Franklin, who was personable, knowledgeable and respectful. We completed the sale and took delivery of both cars very quickly. Even Gary, the Finance guy was funny, professional, and very thorough. Overall - we had an excellent experience - and we love our Ford Escapes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes