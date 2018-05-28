5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Visited Heritage Ford looking for a particular used car. They did not happen to have the one on the lot I was looking for, but that first contact was great, mainly because of salesman Kent. There was no high pressure, and he went to work trying to acquire what I was looking for from another dealer. In the meantime, I left to shop at other dealerships. But during that time, I found myself wishing I could purchase from Heritage because of the experience there. While test driving at a different dealership, I got a phone call from Kent letting me know they had located a vehicle and it was arriving on the lot that day. I left my test drive immediately and returned to Heritage. By the end of the day, Heritage (and the equally awesome sales manager) ended up making us a SUPERIOR deal on the same model BRAND NEW!! We thought it would be impossible with our budget, to buy that car brand new. We were elated and so very thankful. It was obvious they were doing everything possible to not just help us, but to make us happy. We LOVE our new car, and would send others to Heritage without hesitation. Read more