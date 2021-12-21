1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Have you had this experience with Central Valley Volkswagen? A friend suggested that I try the VW bidding process, where you complete a form and then the dealerships bid for your business. Sound simple? It was anything but  3/9 Central Valley Volkswagen sent me an offer of $23,800 for a 2011 VW Jetta Sedan TDI  3/9 I countered the offer and made a few request, namely $25,000 (including: tax, license, and fees) plus a few details about a trade in.  3/10 A different Central Valley Volkswagen internet agent called, accepted my request of $25,000 and asked when I could come in  I agreed to come in on 3/11 at 2:45pm  3/11 I met with the third Central Valley Volkswagen individual who told me hed be the sales agent; after leaving me outside in the windy elements for 10 minutes (I timed it), not sure what he was doing, he just took off, he showed up with the wrong vehicle for me to test drive.  3/11 The manager who was supposed to evaluate my trade-in vehicle never left his seat  3/11 The vehicle I was then given to drive didnt have the features I wanted and the sales agent didnt tell me anything about the vehicle, he verified the sunroof was closed when I said it was somewhat noisy. Based on his poor performance, he thought I would purchase the car???  3/11 When I asked for my car keys back, they had them for 35 minutes, I had given them 30 minutes to do an evaluation, he told me another manager had them  I went in search of my keys only to be told that NO the sales person had them  Then they told me the car with the package, that I had requested over the phone and which the agent had told me I could have, was not possible.  To make matters worse, the manager told me I misunderstood the internet agent that he couldnt possibly have agreed to my request. He even brought the 2nd internet agent in to tell me NO he didnt say what he did. I flat out told them both You lied, I would not have driven from Tracy to Modesto if I could not have the deal I requested  They insisted that I was mistaken; I then had to request the tank of gas that they told me they would give me for driving in. 10 minutes later my car&keys finally made it into my hand.  The manager still insisted quite adamantly that I was mistaken, that I misunderstood, and that I wasnt giving them a chance. Being the reasonable person that I am, I sat around for the next set of lies.  Would you believe that he had the NERVE to present me with an offer of almost thirty thousand, five thousand more than the agreed upon rate. He told me it was the best he could do. Heres the kicker: the sales price was $200 more than the hard copy internet quoted price. To add injury to insult, he talked down to me, as if I was a five year old child and he had to talk very slow so I could comprehend that he was doing me a favor with the deal he presented.  You dont think things can get worse, right? Before I left, the original internet agent offered to put me in a Hyundai for $25,000. I drive a 2005 Honda CRV, I was coming in with a preapproved credit union loan for an agreed upon price of $25,000 out the door (for a VW Jetta TDI), and he offered me a Hyundai? Isnt that called Bait and Switch  where they lure you in for one car and then offer you another? How can dealerships be allowed to operate like this? Is this the way they treat all kind, honest, sincere, valley folk? Read more