Central Valley Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Central Valley Volkswagen
Great Sales Experience!
by 12/21/2021on
Great experience during an odd time for the auto sales industry. With very little new vehicle inventory across the board for all new car auto dealerships, I ended back at Central Valley Volkswagen Hyundai after kicking a few tires in bare car lots. That's where I met Angelo Willis, the Sales and Leasing Consultant. Originally, I was looking for a new Hyundai Palisade with a couple of desires. Quickly, I learned about the reality of the auto industry dilemma versus my current situational needs. Angelo Willis was honest and straightforward with me. He was not pushy and always conducted himself in a professional manner. He listened to me and understood what I was looking for. He gave me several options for a couple of Hyundai Palisades and what is available at the time, as well as what would be shipped in the future. Angelo Willis introduced me to a comparable suggestion, a Volkswagen Atlas. At first, I was not interested in sight unseen. But, curiosity got to me to take a look. Once, Mr. Willis walked me to the few VW Atlas choices he had available I was intrigued. The product was nice and very comparable to the Palisade and a Kia Telluride. We sat down and began the very preliminary business discussion. It started to get late in the evening and I needed to break away to talk it over with my wife who was at home. The next morning I returned. They looked over my vehicle as a possible trade-in. As I was hemming and hawing for a while, Mr. Willis and his sales manager were patient with me and my teenage son who was with me throughout. I finally made my decision about what car to go for. We began with the factors of the hard number crunch. We came to a fair agreement without issues. We wrapped up shortly thereafter. All in all, I am pleased. I am grateful for the street tacos they got for me and my son while we waited for the delivery. Thank you to Angelo Willis, his sales manager, and the rest of the Central Valley Volkswagen Hyundai team who were involved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Team central valley hyundai vw
by 10/01/2021on
Central valley hyundai team went out of their way to make getting a car possible they were professional and very polite 😀 and very patient with me Giovanna lopez was the sales person that I had the privilege to deal with she is one awesome sales person she even delivered awesome service by bringing my brand new car to my home in Los banos from modesto at 930 pm that is awesome going over and beyond customer service 😀 I will purchase my next vehicle there for sure way to go Giovanna thank you again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
5 star dealership
by 08/04/2021on
I was buying a used VW from another dealership that had less than 6,000 miles on it. The check engine light kept coming on for low evap system leak. I brought the car in for what I thought would be a warranty repair. The service department already knew the car had damage from when the previous buyer brought the car in. The service department explained the evap canister was cracked in half and it was from an impact. The other already knew about the damage and failed to disclose it. I decided at that point to take the car back to the small used car dealer and buy a car here. Cris and Cezar took care of me from start to finish on selecting the car and getting the deal done. Everyone I met and interacted with have been top notch and treated me like I was family. I feel like the people here have gone out of there way to make sure I am happy with my purchase and will be there for me in the future. I cannot say enough good things about Central Valley Volkswagen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
You can’t beat Central Valley customer service
by 05/21/2021on
We have been coming here for years since 2007. Love these guys. Greg has been so amazing with all the effort he puts into helping us always find the right car for the beat price for us. He’s caring and attentive to our needs, NEVER the car salesman experience with him. He knows his stuff and can figure everything out to get you where you need to be. He’s like family. Kenny... their are not enough words to express how awesome you are. With a covid year like this last year you were able to get us in a vehicle that really works for our family. Your the numbers guy and you got it hands down. I would never go anywhere else, I’ve always brought my friends and family here over the years and purchased many cars. I will continue to do so because you can’t beat the all Around amazing service from the hello to being handed your keys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My Jetta experience
by 03/09/2020on
Luis Casapian did a fantastic and skillful job of helping me get the car I wanted, a Jetta. He didn't pressure me at all, he was friendly, knowledgeable and kind. I appreciated his not being pushy while I was thinking of what options I had. He really went out of his way to help me. Kudos to Kenny and Chris as well for all their help, and Matt for his kind words and great attitude. The car is perfect, looks sharp and performs beautifully.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Greg Hayes is a Gen!
by 12/01/2019on
Greg Hayes made the process seamless! We told him exactly what we wanted, what the expectations we had were and he delivered. First transaction we have ever made at Central Valley Auto and won’t be the last. Thank you Greg for our 2020 Tiguan, you rock!!
Communication is just 1 Star
by 09/06/2016on
We bought a new 2016 Voltswagen Jetta last July (not even 2 months ago). I don't have any negative comments for the salesman who helped us. He is actually knowledgeable and wouldn't mind going back to him. But my disappointed is the person who is in charge of signing papers. We have to signed the same paper 3 times, twice he sent somebody in our house and the 3rd time is sending the paper overnight. I made contact asking to ask for a copy of the revised paperwork ( I usually want my file in good order) but to no avail. He did not call up or respond to my email I even call the sales manager to remind Mr. K.B. which the manager said he will relay the message. I told him, I felt like just because we already made the purchase they just drop the ball. You would think that person will make sure that everything is in our complete satisfaction (nobody ask really). Sad, really! I even thought after our first purchase, I told my husband I want to get my 19 year old son a car. Not anymore, I am completely dissatisfied with the whole thing. And yes, I had better experienced that this one!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Customer-centric and quick
by 05/24/2016on
This is my second lease from Central Valley VW. My first lease-- more than three years-- the car operated reliably; only scheduled preventive service needed. And that service was customer-centric, courteous, and quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
40k oil change and extra tlc
by 12/15/2015on
Have been using this service dealer from the beginning on my 2014 passat. In the past, had come in and had oil change on the spot or made appt in person. This check up, i went online and scheduled. Super easy and pleased. And saturday appts really appreciated. I hadnt realized they had that day available in the past. Other service shops have always been closed, from my limited understanding w car service. Brandon and Richard, I think, have always been efficient and courteous at check in. I do appreciate the waiting room area. Not grimey and is comfortable with an array of seating arrangements which allows me to still work through the wait without disturbing others. They allowed for simple tire repair for free at times to get me back on the road. Will continue to use them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A REFRESHING BUYING EXPERIENCE
by 03/05/2015on
I'm a local business owner with 6 -8 employees in buisness for 23 years. I donot favor car salesmen or realtors. From Feb 28-- March 4 th I resurched and shopped for a 2014 Jetta 1.8 6 speed , leatherette interior w sports type package IN FRESNO , Merced , Modesto CVV. CENTRAL VALLEY VW HAD TO BE ONE OF THE MOST PLEASANT , honest experience I have had at avdealer. They responded promptly , , they kept there Word , they answered my questions with a 20+ year VW owner service manager. They had a Jetta 1.8 6a w/ Conn package discounted 3800. I requested a additional 1000 on a new car. They accepted my offer and responded same day . The sales associate Mr Hayes was extremely knowledgable , a VW owner and secured the the car for me on my word of request over the phone. TO SUM IT UP I WOULD SAY REAL OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY! Jetta a great CAR!
Great People and Great Service!
by 11/30/2013on
I am really appreciative of the work Kenny, Larry and Domingo did to get me into my new coffee brown VW Bug! Not only were they courteous, friendly as well as professional, they kept working on a deal even after we thought it wasn't going to happen. They went out of their way to find the deal to fit our unique situation. I would and plan on highly recommending them at every opportunity.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive experience
by 02/18/2013on
I have purchased many cars throughout the years and this purchase included the best salesman I have ever had. He was very professional, not pushy, and very attentive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Love CV VW
by 12/18/2012on
The best car buying experience ever! I was dreading the whole car buying task after having my favorite car ever, 2005 VW Jetta, totaled. I hate the whole negotiation/car buying experience, but needed a car desperately so I made a list of cars to look at and figured I would start in Modesto and work my way up to Sacramento. I was greeted on the lot by George when I arrived and instantly felt comfortable. He had all the patience in the world, was extremely knowledgeable and made the whole day, dare I say, fun!!! He helped me pick out another, new Jetta that I absolutely love! When I went in with Kevin, the Finance Manager, I thought here we go, this is going to be the unpleasant part. Wrong again, no pressure, just the usual signings and I was done! Truly a wonderful experience from beginning to end. I would and will recommend this dealership to anyone. I've dealt with Chris in the service department with my other car and he is the reason I started my search here. He noticed a couple of bulbs that were out and replaced them at no charge! I am looking forward to my service calls in the future. Thank you so much George and Central Valley Volkswagen, love my car!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very disappointed
by 03/22/2011on
Have you had this experience with Central Valley Volkswagen? A friend suggested that I try the VW bidding process, where you complete a form and then the dealerships bid for your business. Sound simple? It was anything but 3/9 Central Valley Volkswagen sent me an offer of $23,800 for a 2011 VW Jetta Sedan TDI 3/9 I countered the offer and made a few request, namely $25,000 (including: tax, license, and fees) plus a few details about a trade in. 3/10 A different Central Valley Volkswagen internet agent called, accepted my request of $25,000 and asked when I could come in I agreed to come in on 3/11 at 2:45pm 3/11 I met with the third Central Valley Volkswagen individual who told me hed be the sales agent; after leaving me outside in the windy elements for 10 minutes (I timed it), not sure what he was doing, he just took off, he showed up with the wrong vehicle for me to test drive. 3/11 The manager who was supposed to evaluate my trade-in vehicle never left his seat 3/11 The vehicle I was then given to drive didnt have the features I wanted and the sales agent didnt tell me anything about the vehicle, he verified the sunroof was closed when I said it was somewhat noisy. Based on his poor performance, he thought I would purchase the car??? 3/11 When I asked for my car keys back, they had them for 35 minutes, I had given them 30 minutes to do an evaluation, he told me another manager had them I went in search of my keys only to be told that NO the sales person had them Then they told me the car with the package, that I had requested over the phone and which the agent had told me I could have, was not possible. To make matters worse, the manager told me I misunderstood the internet agent that he couldnt possibly have agreed to my request. He even brought the 2nd internet agent in to tell me NO he didnt say what he did. I flat out told them both You lied, I would not have driven from Tracy to Modesto if I could not have the deal I requested They insisted that I was mistaken; I then had to request the tank of gas that they told me they would give me for driving in. 10 minutes later my car&keys finally made it into my hand. The manager still insisted quite adamantly that I was mistaken, that I misunderstood, and that I wasnt giving them a chance. Being the reasonable person that I am, I sat around for the next set of lies. Would you believe that he had the NERVE to present me with an offer of almost thirty thousand, five thousand more than the agreed upon rate. He told me it was the best he could do. Heres the kicker: the sales price was $200 more than the hard copy internet quoted price. To add injury to insult, he talked down to me, as if I was a five year old child and he had to talk very slow so I could comprehend that he was doing me a favor with the deal he presented. You dont think things can get worse, right? Before I left, the original internet agent offered to put me in a Hyundai for $25,000. I drive a 2005 Honda CRV, I was coming in with a preapproved credit union loan for an agreed upon price of $25,000 out the door (for a VW Jetta TDI), and he offered me a Hyundai? Isnt that called Bait and Switch where they lure you in for one car and then offer you another? How can dealerships be allowed to operate like this? Is this the way they treat all kind, honest, sincere, valley folk?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A+ Service at Central Valley VW!
by 05/31/2010on
From the time you set your appointment, to when you pick up your car, the staff at central valley VW has always been excellent. Greg always makes sure I am taken care of and everything is done right the first time. They always have my best interest in mind, and have never tried to sell me service I don't need. Bottom line, I have always left central valley VW service with a smile. I will, and have recommend them to many friends and family.
Great Service Every Time
by 05/31/2010on
I have a 06 Passat and I only take it to Central Valley VW for service, because I know they will be honest and always to an outstanding job. I feel welcomed and appreciated every time I go in. Greg does a great job at getting the job done fast, and calls me with prompt progress updates.
Central Valley Volkswagen Provides Excellent Service
by 11/11/2009on
I have always received excellent service from Central Valley Volkswagen for my 1999 Passat. I attribute this to their excellent staff. Service writer Greg Hayes always is looking out for my best interest. He always searches out the best and most cost-effective ways to service or repair my car. Greg is obviously very mechanical and knowledgeable, but also takes the time to explain in simple terms what my car needs and the nature of the repair. The service area and customer waiting room also are very clean. I've also used their free shuttle for a ride to work.
1 Comments